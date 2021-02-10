 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Polish court orders Canadian Holocaust scholar to apologize

Robert FifeOttawa Bureau Chief
Ottawa
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Jan Grabowski, one of the editors of Night Without End: The Fate of Jews in Selected Counties of Occupied Poland, after an interview with Reuters in Warsaw, Poland on Feb. 8, 2021.

KACPER PEMPEL/Reuters

A Canadian Holocaust scholar and his fellow co-editor have been ordered by a Polish court to apologize to a woman who claimed her deceased uncle had been defamed by their book, which suggested he helped the Nazis murder Jews during the Second World War.

The court in Warsaw ruled Tuesday that University of Ottawa history professor Jan Grabowski and Barbara Engelking, founder of the Polish Centre for Holocaust Research, included “inexact information” in the 2018 two-volume historical work they co-edited, Night Without End: The Fate of Jews in Selected Counties of Occupied Poland.

The court, however, rejected the demands of lawyers for 81-year-old Filomena Leszczynska to order the two academics to pay her $35,000 in damages and to issue an apology in newspapers and on television.

Story continues below advertisement

Reached in Warsaw, Prof. Grabowski said he had not reviewed the judgment in detail but added his lawyers would appeal.

“So basically the court is forcing us to apologize to the lady who filed the lawsuit,” he said. “Nevertheless I can’t say anything more because we are appealing the ruling but one thing I can say is that this is a sad day for the history of the Holocaust in Poland and beyond Poland.

“I have no idea what will be the consequences as well as the implications of this trial. But I can say for certain this thing will be studied for a long time by historians,” he added.

Ms. Leszczynska sued over a brief passage in the book that mentions her uncle, Edward Malinowski, former mayor of the village of Malinowo. The passage quotes witnesses who accused him of being an accomplice in the deaths of several dozen Jews in the village but also said he allowed a Jewish woman to survive by helping her pass as a non-Jew.

Her lawyers argued her uncle was a Polish hero who had saved Jews, and that the scholars had harmed her good name and that of her family.

The lawsuit was backed by the ultranationalist, government-funded Polish League Against Defamation.

The organization has been part of a broader effort under Poland’s nationalist and right-wing government to challenge research on Polish participation in the killing of Jews by Nazi Germany. Poland was under German occupation during much of the Second World War..

Story continues below advertisement

The court ruled that the two historians violated the honour of the former mayor, citing passages in the book that allege he stole possessions from a Jewish woman and disclosed the location to the Nazis of Jews hiding in his village. Mr. Malinowski had been acquitted in 1950 of being an accomplice to Nazi killings of 18 Jews in a forest near his village in 1943.

The judge ordered the two academics to change the text of any new editions and publish an apology on the website of the Polish Centre for Holocaust Research.

Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Centre (FSWC), a Toronto-based non-profit fighting anti-Semitism, expressed dismay at the ruling and noted that Poland’s government has engaged in wide-ranging efforts to obscure the facts of Polish complicity in the genocide of Jews.

“It is shocking and shameful to see this effort unfold to hide and obscure the truth about the crimes committed against Polish Jews during the Holocaust,” said FSWC president Michael Levitt. “Poland cannot continue to bury the facts and silence Holocaust scholars, and its actions must be roundly rejected by Canada and the rest of the international community.”

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies