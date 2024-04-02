Open this photo in gallery: Walied Soliman appears virtually as a witness at the Public Inquiry Into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions, in Ottawa, on April 2.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

A group of senior bureaucrats responsible for oversight of the 2021 federal election never shared critical information about Chinese state interference aimed at electing sympathetic MPs and targeting Conservative candidates, the public inquiry into foreign interference heard Tuesday.

Documents tabled at the commission of inquiry show that the Security and Intelligent Threat to Elections Task Force, known as SITE and comprised of senior civil servants, had classified intelligence that outlined sophisticated China influence operations in Canadian democracy.

A July, 2021 document, written before the election was called on Aug. 15, said the People’s Republic of China (PRC) “is highly capable, motivated, and acts in a sophisticated, pervasive manner in carrying out foreign interference operations … to further party state interests.”

The document, titled “SITE briefing to secret cleared federal political parties,” went to say China “covertly directs financial and voting support for favourable candidates” who are viewed as pro-China or do not “openly oppose viewpoints important to the PRC.”

The information was never shared with the main political party representatives who received national-security clearances to be briefed on foreign interference in the 2021 election. The vote was held on Sept. 20 and returned a minority Liberal government.

“I don’t recall getting this document,” said Walied Soliman, chair of Norton Rose law firm and co-chair of the Conservative Party’s 2021 campaign. “I think any political party would have been alarmed by that statement and would have at the very least been engaged and asked a lot of questions to try to develop some sort of strategy to at least institutionalize the monitoring of that.”





Liberal Party national director Azam Ishmael and former NDP party director Anne McGrath, now principal secretary to Leader Jagmeet Singh, also said they don’t recall ever seeing that document.

“If there was any sense that there was going to be activity by the People’s Republic of China against Parliament and certain MPs and interference in certain ridings, it would have been useful to know that,” Ms. McGrath said.

Mr. Ishmael said the briefings provided by SITE, which included Canadian Security Intelligence Service officers, were not particularly informative and not “actionable.” He characterized the meetings as “cybersecurity 101.”

Another SITE document written later in the campaign explained how China and its proxies were targeting Conservative candidates over the election platform that took an anti-Beijing stand. Party leader Erin O’Toole had called for a foreign-agent registry, tough action against forced labour of Uyghurs in China and the withdrawal of Canada from the Asian Development Bank.

Again, this information was never shared with the three party representatives, the inquiry heard.

“If there is a specific or a potential of specific threat … we would have institutionalized at some level of monitoring of what was going on,” Mr. Soliman said.

Halfway through the election, Mr. Soliman said the party started “getting information on a few targeted ridings where there seemed to be campaigns of misinformation that appeared to be advanced by actors that the local campaigns couldn’t identify.”

He told campaign activists to get back to work, believing that SITE would have warned him if there was serious Chinese state operations against the Conservatives. “If there was something serious that was happening someone would let us know,” he said.

A few days after the election, Mr. Soliman said they gathered as much information as they could about what had happened in a number of ridings. They wrote to SITE that they believe Chinese foreign interference played a role in the defeat of Conservatives in 13 ridings.

On Monday night, Mr. Soliman was shown a document written by then-Privy Council clerk Ian Shugart, who sat on SITE, that dismissed the Conservative complaints, saying they were just unhappy that they lost.

“Rarely do I get upset,” Mr. Soliman said after reading the document. “At no time did Erin O’Toole or any member of his team try to make a Trumpian assertion that the election was lost to the Conservatives by election interference.”

It was only in 2023 that the Conservatives finally learned that China had interfered in the campaign from top secret and secret documents obtained by The Globe and Mail.

“My principal complaint is that two years after the election, I learned from a news story through The Globe and Mail that information we had received in 2021 was inconsistent with what we were told at that time,” Mr. Soliman said. “So yes, was I frustrated? Absolutely.”