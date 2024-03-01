Open this photo in gallery: A message in memory of former prime minister Brian Mulroney is written in chalk on the sidewalk in front of Parliament Hill's West Block in Ottawa on March 1, 2024.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Brian Mulroney’s indelible mark on Canada through free trade and an acid rain treaty were heralded Friday as his most consequential accomplishments, but his humanity is what politicians of all stripes remembered on Friday as they paid homage to a titan of Canadian politics.

Mr. Mulroney died Thursday in Palm Beach, Fla., surrounded by his wife, Mila, and four children. He was 84 years old. He had been treated for prostate cancer almost a year ago and underwent a heart procedure in August.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday that plans for a full state funeral were under way and the public will be able to express their condolences for Canada’s 18th prime minister, who led the country from 1984 to 1993.

On Parliament Hill the Canadian flag flew at half mast and MPs agreed to suspend their Friday sitting as a mark of respect for Mr. Mulroney. “Canadians and all the members of this House are lamenting the loss of a great patriot,” Government House Leader Steve MacKinnon said Friday.

Mr. Mulroney was the first to call when Bob Rae’s brother died, when he won the Ontario election and when he lost. He encouraged Liberal MP Anthony Housefather through the tumult that resulted from the Israel-Hamas war, and he encouraged former interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose through her toughest political moments.

“He encouraged me, he told me stories about his tough times, and his kind gesture was forever in my heart,” Ms. Ambrose said on social media. “He accomplished incredible things in politics, like NAFTA, but in that moment I understood then why people have such incredible loyalty to him.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford described Mr. Mulroney’s capacity to “lift you up.”

“By the time I was finished talking to him, I was ready to go door knocking, and just ready to take on the world,” Mr. Ford said. “He was a mentor, and adviser and just a good friend.”

His capacity to extend that humanity for both political friend and foe was one of his greatest strengths, said former prime minister Joe Clark, who first defeated Mr. Mulroney in a leadership race, only to later be defeated by him and then go on to serve as a minister in his cabinet.

In an interview with The Globe and Mail, Mr. Clark described a tiny moment that he believed spoke volumes about Mr. Mulroney’s character.

At a certain point he and Mr. Mulroney were both adjusting to needing reading glasses, but Mr. Clark said he was unwilling to wear his in the House of Commons. That decision failed him one day when he had to read a statement in French, but Mr. Mulroney came to his aid.

“Without any of the sort of the showmanship that he became famous for, he picked up his glasses, he came down, he handed them to me and I was able to finish the statement,” Mr. Clark said

“For people whose relationship was known to have been adversarial that was a very human connection.”

Mr. Clark was both foreign minister and constitutional affairs minister under Mr. Mulroney – meaning he saw up close both the immense successes that he accomplished as prime minister but also his disappointments. He noted the late prime minister’s incredible success in negotiating free trade and acid rain treaties with the United States and in leading the fight against apartheid in South Africa.

While Mr. Mulroney didn’t succeed at two attempts at Constitutional reform, Mr. Clark said it wasn’t a mistake that he pursued such accords, they just didn’t work out.

Canadians, Mr. Clark said, should see Mr. Mulroney “as a consequential prime minister.”

“Was he controversial? Yes. Did he earn some of that controversy? Yes. Was he perfect? No. Clearly no. But he was certainly consequential, and the consequences were not short-term ones,” Mr. Clark said.

“It’s easy in high office to only do what you have to do. And he went beyond what he had to do. And he made his colleagues, most of them, feel that they had the capacity to do more”

In Sudbury, Mr. Trudeau said Mr. Mulroney’s devotion to Canada is an important reminder of the spirit of public service.

“I think Canadians are reflecting on what an extraordinary statesman Prime Minister Mulroney was. There are certainly things that people disagreed with from one party to the next, but the idea of service ran through everything he did,” Mr. Trudeau said.

“He marked the history of this country, he marked the present of this country.”

Jean Charest was a minister in Mr. Mulroney’s cabinet, and then led the Progressive Conservative party after it was walloped in the 1993 election by the Liberals. The former Quebec premier flew down to Florida last Saturday to visit Mr. Mulroney – an idea hatched with Mila to boost the morale of his old friend and mentor who was mentally alert but had been in and out of hospital, and had trouble walking. The past year had been particularly difficult for the former prime minister.

“I reminded him that this is the 40th anniversary of his election in 1984 and that we need to organize some events to celebrate his legacy. He agreed,” Mr. Charest said in an interview.

“He had lost a lot of weight,” Mr. Charest added.

“He was Irish – you could tell that his thoughts were sometimes a little more pessimistic,” Mr. Charest said. “He had been energetic. He had a great life and I’m sure that it affected him to be physically in a difficult spot.”

Still, “when I left, I didn’t think that he would be so close to leaving.”