The Canadian Human Rights Tribunal says a $40-billion settlement the federal government struck over child welfare on First Nations hasn’t met all of its orders and is urging the parties to negotiate further, according to a Canadian Press report here.

On Parliament Hill, Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu said the government will continue to work with First Nation partners and review the tribunal’s detailed findings and move forward. “What I think I want First Nations’ people to know is that they have a partner in us to do this work,” Ms. Hajdu told journalists.

Justice Minister David Lametti said the government will await a final decision beyond the tribunal summary released Tuesday and work on the issue with partners, including the Assembly of First Nations. “We have to go back with our partners and see what the final decision is, and see where we can move from there, but certainly there is no decision on anything today.”

The tribunal remains concerned with the timeline claimants have to opt out of any compensation and whether all children will receive the full amount of $40,000 each.

Parliamentary Reporter Kristy Kirkup and Deputy Ottawa Bureau Chief Bill Curry reported here, in December, on Ottawa earmarking $40-billion for First Nations child welfare, long-term reform in fall economic statement

TODAY'S HEADLINES

SWEEPING HOUSING LEGISATION UNVEILED IN ONTARIO – Ontario Premier Doug Ford is unveiling sweeping new legislation aimed at speeding up housing construction. Plans include cutting fees for affordable and rental projects and increasing density near transit stations while allowing three units on any residential lot across the province. Story here.

CLOSING ARGUMENTS CONCLUDE IN FORTIN TRIAL – Major-General Dany Fortin, the former head of the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccine campaign, awaits his fate after closing arguments in his sexual assault trial concluded Tuesday in Gatineau. Story here.

PBO WARNS DENTAL PLAN VULNERABLE TO FRAUD – The Liberals’ proposed dental-care benefit is susceptible to fraud if verification measures aren’t put in place, Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux warned Tuesday as the legislation nears a final vote in the House of Commons. Story here.

OTTAWA POLICE FEARED ESCALATION OF CONVOY PROTEST – An inspector with the Ottawa Police Service was worried the truckers convoy could turn into a Jan. 6-style attack on Parliament Hill, the Public Order Emergencies Commission heard Tuesday. Story here.

FORD AND JONES CALLED TO TESTIFY – Ontario Premier Doug Ford and his former solicitor-general, Sylvia Jones, are going to court to fight summonses to appear before the commission investigating the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act. They had refused multiple requests to provide interviews or testify voluntarily. Story here.

CANADA URGED TO NEGOTIATE TRADE DEAL WITH TAIWAN – Taiwan’s new top envoy in Canada says China is accelerating its timeline to seize the self-governed island and he’s calling on Ottawa to begin negotiations on a trade agreement with Taipei as a demonstration of support for the Taiwanese people. Story here.

NDP CRITICIZES BANK OF CANADA – The New Democratic Party is criticizing the Bank of Canada’s rapid interest rate increases, further complicating the political environment for the central bank as it attempts to get inflation under control. Story here.

WINNERS IN ONTARIO MUNICIPAL ELECTIONS – John Tory clinched a third term as mayor of Toronto, Mark Sutcliffe was elected Ottawa’s next mayor, Patrick Brown was re-elected mayor of Brampton, and two former provincial party leaders – Andrea Horwath and Steven Del Duca – won their respective mayoral races in Hamilton and Vaughan. Details here.

SMITH WARY OF WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM - Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she is cancelling a health consulting agreement involving the World Economic Forum – an agency at the centre of global domination conspiracy theories – because she won’t work with a group that talks about controlling governments. Story here.

THIS AND THAT

TODAY IN THE COMMONS – Projected Order of Business at the House of Commons, Oct. 25, accessible here.

DAYS SINCE CONSERVATIVE LEADER PIERRE POILIEVRE TOOK MEDIA QUESTIONS IN OTTAWA: 41

WILKINSON IN TORONTO – Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson delivered remarks to the Canadian Club in Toronto, then took media questions.

THE DECIBEL

As Rishi Sunak becomes Britain’s next prime minister, novelist and Globe and Mail contributing columnist Tom Rachman talks on Tuesday’s edition of The Globe’s podcast about why he thinks the problems in Britain all stem back to Brexit, about the mess Rishi Sunak is set to take on, and what he could possibly do to fix the British economy. The Decibel is here.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in Ottawa, held private meetings, chaired the weekly cabinet meeting and attended Question Period.

LEADERS

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet held a news conference on Parliament Hill to discuss his party’s opposition- day motion on the government acting to sever ties between the Canadian state and the British monarchy.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh held a news conference on affordability issues, attended a rally at the Prime Minister’s Office to support the Citizenship and Immigration Employees Union, and attended Question Period.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on what’s on the mind of David Eby, B.C’s new premier: “Mr. Eby seems to be operating on a trust-me basis. He does have the full backing of his caucus and a majority government with two years until the next election. And, sure, he has a respectable track record – as a deputy. None of this justifies the absence of a serious discussion of his plans with British Columbians as he rises to the top job. This lack of clarity started during the party’s leadership race in the summer, which ended up being no race at all – and with, to the detriment of B.C., no debates.”

Marcus Gee (The Globe and Mail) on how it’s time for Toronto’s mayor to step it up: “Mr. Tory is a steady as she goes kind of guy, not a galvanizing figure or a visionary. That’s not always a bad thing in a tumultuous world. But it can be a fault at a time when citizens are looking for someone who can command their attention and inspire their hopes. This is such a time. Torontonians are feeling frustrated and a little discouraged at the state of their city. Though it is still a dynamic, attractive place, it is fraying around the edges. The roads are clogged again, the transit service often unreliable. The cost of housing threatens to push many residents out. People without homes are camped out in many city parks. The city’s financial resources have been pushed to the maximum after the burden of fighting COVID-19.”

Emily Laidlaw (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how creating an online harms bill is tricky but it can be done right: “This legislation will not be a magic bullet. It won’t remove all the online toxicity and violence, nor will it ensure that freedom of expression and privacy are fully protected. However, this legislation can still make a difference. Canada is long overdue in passing laws in this space. Legislation that holds social-media companies accountable, even the slightest, will have a much-needed impact.”

Brian Sauvé (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how, in the wake of four line-of-duty deaths, it’s clear we need to better protect our protectors: “Four police officers have been murdered on duty in Canada in less than a month. That’s four too many. Political leaders, the public they serve and those of us in policing should be asking ourselves what we can do to better protect our protectors. All four of these line-of-duty deaths – one Toronto Police Service officer; two South Simcoe, Ont., officers and most recently, an RCMP officer in Burnaby, B.C. – share a common thread in that each occurred while the victims were serving and protecting our communities. For each of their police services and associations, the loss has been deep, unforgettable and gut-wrenching. Each incident was violent and sudden, a stark and grim reminder of the life-and-death risks that police officers face every time they show up for work.”

