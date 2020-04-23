 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Politics

Politics Briefing Newsletter

Politics Briefing: 500 days of Chinese custody

Chris Hannay
Comments

Hello,

Five hundred days ago, Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were taken into Chinese custody. They are still there – pawns of a larger geopolitical conflict between China, the U.S. and Canada.

Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor were arrested in what is widely seen as retaliation for Canadian police arresting Chinese businesswoman Meng Wanzhou on the request of U.S. authorities. Ms. Meng is currently living in a Vancouver mansion as her extradition case goes through the courts. Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor are in separate Chinese detention facilities. Their monthly visits with Canadian consular officials ended earlier this year as China began imposing new limits on prison access because of COVID-19.

Canada-China relations have been rocky ever since Ms. Meng’s arrest. This week, the Chinese embassy criticized Canada for expressing concern about the arrest of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong. And a government spokesperson in Beijing disputed the Canadian government’s account of why Canada-chartered planes were not able to pick up promised medical supplies from a Chinese airport.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has presented a phased-in plan to reopen the province’s businesses in May, starting with dentists, barbers – and golf courses.

Conservative MP Derek Sloan, who is running for his party’s leadership, is facing widespread criticism for questioning Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam’s loyalty to her country. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, when asked about Mr. Sloan’s comments, said “intolerance and racism” have no place in Canada. Outgoing Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said he didn’t want to get involved. When asked if the Conservative caucus would consider ousting Mr. Sloan for his comments, Mr. Scheer just replied: “Any other questions?”

The military is going into Ontario’s long-term care homes to help deal with COVID-19, which has been particularly deadly in those residences. The military is already helping in Quebec. Deaths in long-term care homes account for about half of all deaths in Canada so far.

Canada’s cities – which are legally prohibited from running budget deficits – are asking for billions from Ottawa to make up for their shortfalls.

Federal stockpiles of medical equipment, such as masks, have dwindled in recent years. The government has been unable to explain why or give much detail into how much equipment it does have.

The RCMP is defending its decision not to immediately alert the public in Nova Scotia that a gunman was on the loose, who killed 22 people before being shot by police.

And 31-year-old MP Kamal Khera says she has recovered from the coronavirus, and is warning other young Canadians they are not immune. “For lack of better words, it kicked my ass,” she told The Globe. Ms. Khera, a registered nurse, said she’s offered to go back on the health-care front lines to take care of other people.

Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on the crisis in Quebec’s long-term care homes: “With the country’s most rapidly aging population outside the Atlantic provinces, Quebec has been experiencing a surge in demand for long-term care. The province’s antiquated CHSLDs often resemble asylums. The thought of one day ending up in one of them depresses countless Quebeckers in their prime.”

Charles Burton (The Globe and Mail) on China’s handling of the coronavirus: “The People’s Republic of China insists it offered honest and timely data about the spread of this virus in China and abroad, but the facts on the ground – including the persecution and disappearances of brave citizens who tried to get the truth out, and the Communist Party’s historical reluctance in moments like the 2003 SARS epidemic to acknowledge facts unfavourable to their rule – strongly suggest otherwise.”

A.J. Somerset (The Globe and Mail) on gun control and the Nova Scotia shooting: “But the Liberals have shied away from action on handguns, which is politically more difficult than an assault weapons ban. A clear majority of Canadians support banning handguns, but that support has been falling steadily since the 1980s. Today, fewer than 300,000 Canadians own handguns, yet they own almost a million of them, which makes the cost of a buyback daunting. And most handgun crime is gang-related, and will scarcely be affected by new laws.”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

