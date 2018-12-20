Politics Briefing: A fraught year for Canada-China relations

Good morning. With official Ottawa winding down for the holidays, we thought we’d take this week to reflect back on the stories that shaped the year in politics. We asked some of the reporters in The Globe’s Ottawa bureau what stories they covered that had the biggest impact. Today, our bureau chief Robert Fife looks at the issue that’s defined a lot of his reporting this year: Canada-China relations.

Along with my colleague Steve Chase, I’ve focused this year on China’s growing influence in Canada.

Traveling with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the way back from Davos, Switzerland, in January, 2018, two senior government officials complained about our coverage of a proposed $1.5-billion takeover of Canadian construction giant Aecon by a Chinese state-owned enterprise. The officials questioned why we were spending so much time writing about the Aecon deal. They said there was no need for a national security review because all Aecon did was “pour cement.” If that was the case, why not conduct a national security review, I asked.

Our coverage eventually compelled the government to launch this review and it ultimately recommended the rejection of the takeover on national security grounds.

We heard similar concerns from the Canadian government when we began writing about Chinese telecom giant Huawei’s desire to sell cutting-edge 5G mobile networks to Canadian wireless carriers. We reported on growing national security concerns about Huawei, China’s flagship private company, raised by our allies, by three former Canadian spy directors and by prominent Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress. The Canadian government finally agreed to undertake a security review of whether it should ban Huawei from 5G network infrastructure as have many of Canada’s allies.

A decision is expected in early 2019.

Three Canadians have been detained by Chinese authorities since Canada arrested a Chinese executive in Vancouver. But the third case is different, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says, and is not part of the tit-for-tat arrests that China has been making. The third Canadian detained is Sarah McIver, an Albertan teaching in China, who Chinese authorities say is under “administrative punishment” for the status of her work in the country. By contrast, Chinese officials said former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michel Spavor were arrested for endangering China’s national security. Their cases were retaliation for the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei, in Vancouver on Dec. 1, who is wanted in the U.S. on charges of fraud that she denies.

U.S. President Donald Trump surprised fellow lawmakers and the country’s allies by ordering a withdrawal of all U.S. troops in Syria, a move that Kurdish allies there say could lead to a return of the Islamic State in the power vacuum.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is not happy with the aid the federal government has offered to help her province’s oil-and-gas sector, which is in the middle of a downturn. “I frankly think for the size of the industry, its contribution to the rest of the country, the depth and breadth of the problem, it deserved more than cut and paste,” Ms. Notley said.

The B.C. Appeal Court blasted the RCMP for its handling of an investigation into a plot to bomb the B.C. legislature.

Cities say it would be easier to get transit projects done if federal funds came with fewer strings attached.

Quebec Premier François Legault is the most popular premier in the country, according to the Angus Reid Institute.

And in Ottawa, plans to move the Senators hockey team downtown appear to be toast.

Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on a diplomatic resolution to the Huawei executive’s arrest: “But the reality is that Ms. Meng’s arrest has created a whopper of a problem for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government, one that can likely only be resolved through a diplomatic deal between the Trump administration and Beijing.”

Denise Balkissoon (The Globe and Mail) on the Ontario Progressive Conservatives' free-speech policy: “The Mobius strip of the Ontario PCs' edict also decrees that while students have the right to protest speech they find objectionable, such protests must not shut down an event or speaker. Again, both schools and student groups are threatened with defunding if such a thing were to happen. But protest is clearly free speech, enshrined in the same section of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms that covers other forms of free expression. For both speaker and students to have absolute free speech is impossible, which highlights a basic tension.”

Jen Gerson (CBC) on Alberta’s fight with Ottawa: “Look. I don’t mean to be too snarky about this — some aid is always better than no aid — but nobody in Alberta was asking for money. What the province needs is for the federal government to demonstrate some political will in support of a beleaguered oil and gas sector. It’s not about money. It was never about money. It’s about trust.”

Ben Eisen and Jake Fuss (The Globe and Mail) on what equalization is really about: “The objective of equalization is to ensure that lower-income provinces can provide public services that are reasonably comparable with higher-income provinces at similar levels of taxation. In other words, the program is meant to help bridge the gap between provinces in their ability to raise money for public services.”

