Politics Briefing: A packed week for politicians

Good morning,
It’s a busy week ahead for parliamentarians as they race to wrap up the session before they rise for the summer and begin campaigning in the fall election. Here are some of the highlights of what’s going to happen this week.
Monday: Let’s start with what’s not going to happen: a Senate committee has thrown in the towel on plans to conduct special hearings into the failed prosecution of Vice-Admiral Mark Norman starting today. Senators had hoped to race through the hearings – and they had already secured the military’s top commander as a witness – before reporting their findings by the end of the week. The House had already declined to investigate Vice-Adm. Norman’s trial.
Tuesday: The Liberal cabinet will make their decision on Tuesday about whether to expand the Trans Mountain pipeline, which carries Alberta crude to the B.C. coast. The federal Liberals made the surprise announcement last year of buying the pipeline for $4.5-billion from Kinder Morgan, as part of a bid to show the government was making investments in the economy even as they pursued environmental policies, such as the carbon tax. Cabinet is expected to approve the expansion.
Wednesday: Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is scheduled to reveal his environmental policies on Wednesday. The party has strongly opposed the Liberals’ carbon pricing, but has yet to say how they would meet Canada’s international obligations to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions. One idea the Conservatives have been mulling would see Canada getting credit for exporting natural gas.
Thursday: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heads down to Washington on Thursday to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump. On the agenda: how to get two Canadians released from Chinese prison and co-ordinating the ratification of the new Canada-U.S.-Mexico trade deal.
Friday: And Friday is the last scheduled sitting day for the House before it rises for the summer (the Senate could still sit for a few days next week). The Liberals still have a whole lot of bills left to pass before MPs leave Ottawa, including their environmental-assessment overhaul, the ban on tanker traffic on the B.C. coast and, even, the budget implementation bill. The Liberals have also floated the idea of recalling Parliament for a special sitting this summer to ratify the Canada-U.S.-Mexico trade deal, as they are waiting for that one to get through the U.S. Congress.
This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page.
Editor’s note: The 2019 election is coming up this fall, and we’d like to know what you’d like to see in the Politics Briefing during the campaign. Do you want more exclusive content about who’s working on the campaign? More on what’s happening in local ridings across the country? A different time during the day that the newsletter hits your inbox? Let us know what you want to see.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh unveiled the New Democrats’ campaign platform on Sunday, A New Deal for People, which promises a national pharmacare program, along with coverage for dental, vision, hearing and mental health-care costs. Mr. Singh said his party’s goal was to truly fulfill the promise of national medicare.
The Liberals want to make gun control part of their campaign, but have ruled out an outright ban on handguns.
The Quebec legislature passed two controversial bills in a rare overnight weekend sitting: one that bans teachers, police officers and other government employees in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols and another that bars people from immigrating to the province if they fail a French language and values test. The first bill particularly targets Muslim women and religious groups say they will try to challenge the law in court, notwithstanding the bill’s use of the notwithstanding clause.
Canadians consider ethics to be a top issue for them in the election, a new poll suggests.
And Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says, as a Canadian team, the Toronto Raptors should skip the traditional visit to the White House that championship-winning sports teams make, and instead visit Mr. Trudeau on Parliament Hill. Whether or not that happens, Mr. Trudeau is set to make an appearance this afternoon at the Toronto parade celebrating the team that won the NBA championship last week.
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on Trudeau’s Trans Mountain decision: “Mr. Trudeau has a lot riding on TMX because a failure to move forward is his failure, and it would crash all his grand rhetoric about the economy and the environment going hand in hand. Most voters want both. Mr. Trudeau told them they can have that.”
Adam Radwanski (The Globe and Mail) on Trudeau and conservative premiers: “It’s easier for [the Liberals] to push back against criticism from parties on their left that they’re not moving swiftly enough to fight climate change, or undermining that fight by supporting pipeline expansion, when they have premiers who are useful as foils because they are borderline dismissive of the issue.”
Marcie Hawranik (Calgary Herald) on gender-based analysis of resource projects: “Why does this matter? It matters because research has shown that women have traditionally been disadvantaged in resource development industries internationally and within Canada. Men have traditionally experienced much more of the benefits. The negative impacts recorded range from a lack of consultation and representation in decision-making to sexual harassment and assault and heightened gender-based violence.”
Claudette Commanda and Louise Bradley (The Globe and Mail) on the trauma inflicted on all Indigenous communities: “The challenge that we face collectively, then, is to draw a narrative thread through numbers that point to pain and hurt and give it a human voice. It is only by hearing the deeply personal stories told by the mothers, sisters and daughters of the missing and murdered Indigenous women that we share this trauma, as fellow human beings. But why would we not extend that same opportunity – to be heard, to be helped and to be healed – to Indigenous men, or the mothers, sisters and wives of missing or murdered Indigenous men? To ask that their views be shared only in relation to their fallen sisters is to discount their experiences.”
Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop