François Legault, who has led his Coalition Avenir Québec to a second term governing Quebec, says one of his key priorities going forward is to continue defending and advancing the use of French in the province.

On Tuesday, the afternoon after the election, Mr. Legault said he had already made his case on the priority to his national counterpart.

“Justin Trudeau called me to congratulate me so I took advantage of the occasion to say that my priority in my discussions with him will be to see how we can protect and promote French and stop the decline of French in Quebec and he seemed open to working on that,” Mr. Legault said during a news conference in the Quebec City-area Island of Orleans.

The Quebec government has faced criticism from the province’s English-speaking community for Bill 96, which bolsters the use of French in the public service, education and business in the service of Mr. Legault’s view that French is on the decline in the province.

The CAQ, first elected to power in 2018, won 90 seats in the 125-seat Quebec legislature on Monday, with 41 per cent of the vote giving it a larger majority than the 74 it won four years ago. The Liberals won 21 ridings with about 14 per cent of the vote, retaining their role as Official Opposition. Québec solidaire, meanwhile, won 11 seats and the Parti Québécois won three seats.

Québec solidaire and the Parti Québécois both got more votes than the Liberals, but secured fewer seats.

Asked Tuesday about electoral reform, Mr. Legault said no election system is perfect, and that he was interested in taking action to advance the powers of individual members of the Quebec National Assembly. “I am committed to open the debate.”

There’s a story here on Quebec opposition parties calling for electoral reform. And there’s a story here on the outcome of the election.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

HOCKEY CANADA IN PARLIAMENTARY SPOTLIGHT – According to notes from a summer meeting of the board of Hockey Canada, brought to light at parliamentary hearings in Ottawa on Tuesday, the organization wanted to put a more positive spin on a fund it had not previously disclosed was used to cover sexual-assault settlements. Story here.

FISHERIES DEPARTMENT CRITICIZED IN NEW REPORT – Fisheries and Oceans Canada does not adequately protect aquatic species at risk, and demonstrates a bias against protecting species bearing commercial value, said Jerry DeMarco, commissioner of the Environment and Sustainable Development, in a report tabled Tuesday in the House of Commons. Story here.

PM ANNOUNCES HURRICANE AID – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday announced a $300-million fund to help the East Coast recover from post-tropical storm Fiona and rebuild to withstand future damage. Story here.

MP WARNED ON DEVICES BEFORE TAIWAN VISIT – A Liberal member of Parliament who will be visiting Taiwan shortly as part of a delegation to demonstrate support for the self-governed island said security officials in Canada advised her to leave her computer and smartphone at home and only bring a temporary “burner” phone as a safeguard on a trip that has already prompted a warning from China. Story here.

CRTC HEAD TARGETED BY E-MAIL EXTORTION SCAM – The head of the organization that regulates Canada’s telecom industry, who works with the RCMP to stop communications scams, has revealed that a fraudster faked his e-mail address and sent messages to his staff telling them to go out and buy thousands of dollars of gift cards. Story here.

SURREY SIX CASE BEFORE SUPREME COURT – Two men who executed six people in British Columbia in 2007 are, in a case to be heard on Tuesday, asking the Supreme Court of Canada for a chance to show why their convictions should be quashed over state misconduct, including a prolonged use of solitary confinement. Story here.

PM TO TESTIFY – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be called to testify at hearings into the government’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act to end anti-mandate protests earlier this year. Story here from CTV.

DAY WORRIED ABOUT LEWIS SEATING – Former Canadian Alliance leader Stockwell Day said he is concerned about the message being sent to social conservatives by Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre with Poilievre placing leadership rival Leslyn Lewis in the back row of the Conservative caucus in the House of Commons. Story here from The National Post.

CALL FOR FEDERAL ACTION ON SUPPORT FOR BLACK-LED CHARITIES, COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS – The federal government needs to follow through quickly on its promise to create a self-sustaining investment fund for Black-led charities and community-based organizations, says a spokesperson for a group backing the idea. Story here from CBC.

THIS AND THAT

TODAY IN THE COMMONS – Projected Order of Business at the House of Commons, Oct. 4, accessible here.

DAYS SINCE CONSERVATIVE LEADER PIERRE POILIEVRE TOOK MEDIA QUESTIONS IN OTTAWA: 21

JOLY HEADED FOR LIMA – Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is travelling to Lima, Peru, from Wednesday to Thursday to attend the 52nd regular session of the General Assembly of the Organization of American States with plans to attend meetings on issues including democracy and human rights in the region, international security, and the invasion of Ukraine. She will also convene a round table with Haiti to discuss how the international community can help the country.

THE DECIBEL

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, announced a $300-million fund to help the East Coast recover from post-tropical storm Fiona. Later, the Prime Minister attended a briefing and met with employees from the Canadian Hurricane Centre. and met with Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston. He was also scheduled to participate in a panel discussion on delivering healthy oceans and strong coastal communities at the World Ocean Tech and Innovation Summit.

LEADERS

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, in Ottawa, held a media availability on Parliament Hill and attended Question Period.

No schedules released for other party leaders.

OPINION -QUEBEC ELECTION

Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on how Quebeckers now know what to expect from Francois Legault: “As Mr. Legault embarks on his second term, Quebeckers have a much better idea of what to expect than they did four years ago. The CAQ’s election slogan – Continuons, or Let’s Continue – made it clear that Mr. Legault has no intention of changing. The slogan helped ensure the CAQ a second majority win. But the CAQ’s platform was short on ambition. The party Mr. Legault founded in 2011 to shake up Quebec politics already looks it has run out of ideas. The one time Mr. Legault mentioned equalization payments during this campaign was to point out how much they have risen. Quebec will pocket $13.7-billion in equalization this fiscal year, up from $11.7-billion in 2018-19. It will get $14.1-billion next year. After a scattered campaign, characterized by a series of own-net goals by a verbally clumsy Mr. Legault, the CAQ Leader will need to polish his image. And he may find no better way than by launching a battle with Ottawa.”

Tom Mulcair (The Montreal Gazette) on how the Quebec election results point to need for electoral reform: “Our electoral system is called ‘first-past the post’ because it conjures up the image of a race between a couple of horses. While I wouldn’t ever wish for Quebec to become one of those ungovernable jurisdictions that are purely proportional, it would not be hard to have a mixed-member system where some people make it into the legislature based on the overall percentage of the vote obtained by their parties. We can all have our views as to which party deserved to win, but everyone can see there are inequities in our system that sometimes produce a very unfair result, such as the one that we saw last night. This will be an important debate that Legault can’t be allowed to slough off.”

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on the role of city halls in Canada’s housing shortage: “This country’s housing problems start at city halls. Restrictive rules around what can be built where have long prevented enough construction, particularly in those places where most Canadians want to live and where most jobs are. Last week, Statistics Canada reported another national population surge, to 38.9 million, up 285,000 in just three months. Governments continue to ignore the consequences of this, with most residential land still reserved for detached homes. Amid all this inaction, there are calls for higher levels of government to intervene, as happened last year in California – a state where bylaws that ensure little new building gets done are strangling economic growth. Upper levels of government riding in to fix things may at times be necessary. But it’s an emergency manoeuvre. It would be better if cities tackled a problem they created. With civic votes in B.C. and Ontario – where the housing crunch is worst – there’s a chance for a direct and detailed pitch to voters about exactly how the rules need to change, and why.”

Jen Gerson (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how Danielle Smith’s rise has been fuelled by Albertans marginalized by COVID-19 restrictions: “The bulk of the coverage focusing on Ms. Smith has picked apart her signature policy promise: a “Sovereignty Act” that promises to privilege provincial jurisdiction in Alberta, rather than federal laws. The act deserves the ample criticism it has received. But there is one aspect to that proposed act that strikes home: It will, she says, ‘push back against Ottawa with any new vaccine mandates.’ In short, the passion juicing Ms. Smith’s campaign isn’t closet secessionism: It’s backlash to the government restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, and to the near-unison of voices that called for ever stricter ones to curb the spread of the disease – voices that sometimes called those who disagreed murderers, deplorables, or worse.”

Tom Parkin (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how the Ontario NDP needs to change and Doug Ford’s PCs offer a blueprint: “The eight unions that endorsed the PCs this year represented only about 5 per cent of Ontario’s union members. But they were vital in creating the image of a new Doug Ford, friend of the working man. And with the backing of core members of the Working Families coalition, the PCs were able to take an unmoored political force and incorporate parts of it into a bigger tent. If the New Democrats hope to lower PC vote share, they will need to find new bases of support in the same way.”

Don Martin (CTV) on an Alberta story brewing as Danielle Smith is set to become premier: “Common sense suggests Smith should replicate the soft pivot Poilievre is doing now which, in the federal Conservative leader’s case, simply means no longer mentioning his most controversial positions. But having covered or worked with Smith since her days as a combative public school trustee and Calgary Herald editorial writer, I believe hard-right beliefs are cemented into her DNA with pile drivers and not easily dislodged just because political opportunity knocks. So backing away from the constitutionally ridiculous Alberta Sovereignty Act, a nation within a nation proposal enabling the legislature to refuse enforcement of federal laws or policies it deems a provincial infringement, is almost unimaginable at this stage.”

