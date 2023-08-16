Hello,

The Trudeau government’s most senior political staff got their marching orders yesterday with some existing chiefs of staff shuffled to new ministries, and others left waiting to find out where they’ll land while more junior staff got tapped for promotions.

Notable among the changes are that along with new minister, Dominic LeBlanc, Public Safety is also getting a new chief of staff with Cory Pike taking over. According to his LinkedIn profile, Pike was briefly a senior adviser for Emergency Preparedness. Before then he was the chief of staff at Public Services and Procurement Canada.

Jamie Innes stays on as Mr. LeBlanc’s chief for intergovernmental affairs.

Also getting promoted is Savannah DeWolfe who is now responsible for one of the government’s most pressing files: housing. She moves with Housing, Infrastructure, and Communities Minister Sean Fraser to his new department from Immigration, where she was director of policy and legal affairs.

Taras Zalusky is staying on as chief of staff in the Defence department, under new minister Bill Blair.

Rheal Lewis, who has been chief of staff in the House Leader’s office since 2016, will stay there under new boss, Karina Gould.

The chiefs of staff for Treasury Board President Anita Anand, International Trade Minister Mary Ng, Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan, Minister of Citizen’s Services Terry Beech, Diversity, and Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities Minister Kamal Khera have not yet been announced.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Housing crisis in focus – The Canadian Press puts Canada’s immigration policies in focus as it rolls out its series on the housing crunch. Reporter Nojoud Al Mallees notes that a TD report released in late July warned that “continuing with a high-growth immigration strategy could widen the housing shortfall by about a half-million units within just two years.”

Time running out to evacuate Hay River – The mayor of a small town in the Northwest Territories says time is running out for residents to board evacuation flights as wildfires block highway access to the community and flames and smoke threaten to close the skies for safe transport. On Tuesday, the government declared a territory-wide state of emergency. Alanna Smith has the latest.

Trudeau urged to tie trade deals with India to human rights – A coalition of rights and faith groups in Canada is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to condemn what it describes as “escalating human-rights violations” in India and to make any trade or investment agreements with New Delhi contingent upon the protection of vulnerable communities in the South Asian country. Steven Chase has the story.

How Canada’s inflation rate increase relates to food prices – The July inflation report recorded a slowdown in grocery inflation, but Canadians continue to see sharp increases at the supermarket. The Globe looks at what’s driving the higher costs, and how it will affect your grocery bill.

THIS AND THAT

Summer break – Both the House of Commons and the Senate are on breaks. The House sits again on Sept. 18. The Senate sits again on Sept. 19.

Veterans Affairs Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor has an announcement in Moncton.

Health Minister Mark Holland is in PEI with an update on the province’s prescription drugs program.

THE DECIBEL

A series of radio calls made between one volunteer fire department and emergency dispatch provide a glimpse into the chaos that erupted in Nova Scotia on July 22 as intense rains caused floods and panic. Emergency crews were overwhelmed. In the end, four people died. The Globe’s Atlantic Canada correspondent Lindsay Jones speaks with guest host Sherrill Sutherland.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

The Prime Minister is on vacation with his family in British Columbia.

LEADERS

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is in Rustico, PEI, for an “axe the tax” rally.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet continues his tour through New Brunswick with stops in Beresford and Moncton.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in Edmonton for a third day, meeting with Amalgamated Transit Union Local 569 and speaking at the University of Alberta’s Women in Scholarship, Engineering, Science, and Technology celebration.

OPINION

Editorial Board (The Globe and Mail) on Canada still needs a foreign agent registry: “For 2 ½ years, the federal Liberals have studied, considered, consulted on – and perhaps even seriously pondered – the creation of a foreign-agent registry. What they have not done, however, is take a single concrete step toward enacting legislation, even as the evidence of China’s meddling has piled up.”

Gary Mason (The Globe and Mail) on the clean energy shift happening, whether or not Alberta’s government likes it: “Places like Tulsa, Okla., once known as the “oil capital of the world,” are becoming green energy hubs. Tulsa’s main electric utility now harvests more than 28 per cent of its power from wind. Clean energy entrepreneurs are flocking to the city. It’s also happening in oil-loving red states like Texas, where Houston has attracted more than 130 solar and wind-related companies. The writing is on the wall, as the cost of solar and wind power continues to plunge.”

William Robson and Alexandre Laurin (for The Globe and Mail) on inflation also driving up taxes: “There’s been rampant inflation in Canada since early 2021. And while money losing its purchasing power hurts on its own, tax provisions that ignore inflation can multiply the pain for Canadians.”

