Air-travellers returning to Canada from outside the United States should be ready to go into isolation pending a negative on-arrival COVID-19 test result, the federal Health Minister warned Friday.

The comments from Jean-Yves Duclos came even as it remains unclear when the new rule will apply at all airports.

“All travellers should expect to be tested upon arrival and should be ready to isolate,” Mr. Duclos said at a press conference. “It will take a few days before we are able to test all targeted travellers. But we are ramping up our capacity quickly and testing more and more travellers every day.”

JOB-GROWTH BOOST - Canadian job growth accelerated in November after the expiry of some COVID-19 financial supports, an outcome that is pushing forward expectations of a Bank of Canada rate hike. The economy generated 154,000 positions last month, following a gain of 31,200 jobs in October, Statistics Canada said Friday. Story here.

LIBERALS PITCH DOCUMENT DEAL -The Liberal government has offered a deal that would end a parliamentary stand-off over its eight-month refusal to release secret documents related to the firing of two scientists from Canada’s high-security infectious disease laboratory. Story here.

SPEAKER CRITICIZES OVERREACH - House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota says the chamber’s governing body overstepped its authority when it required anyone entering the Commons precinct to be fully vaccinated. Story here.

GREENS MAY DITCH OFFICE - The Green Party of Canada is considering ditching its Ottawa office as it looks for ways to cut costs and avoid insolvency, CBC reports. Story here.

FIRST FLIGHT ARRIVES - The first charter plane carrying privately sponsored Afghan refugees has arrived in Toronto. Story here.

MINING AGREEMENT WITH INDIGENOUS NATIONS - An Australian mining giant has signed agreements with three Canadian Indigenous nations to determine the viability of building green hydrogen projects as the company attempts to reinvent itself as a supplier of clean renewable energy. Story here.

U.S. REJECTED B.C. DAM PLEAS - The United States rebuffed B.C.’s pleas to shore up dike in northern Washington State. Now, flood damage will hit $1-billion. U.S. Correspondent Nathan VanderKlippe reports here from Everson, Wash.

GLOVER LAWYERS CHALLENGE LEADERSHIP RESULT - The legal team of former federal cabinet minister Shelly Glover has filed a legal brief, to be argued before a judge on Dec. 10, calling for the Manitoba Progressive Conservative leadership vote that elected Heather Stefanson as leader, and Premier, to be declared invalid and the premier’s chair deemed vacant. Ms. Glover was a candidate in the race. From CBC. Story here.

TODAY IN THE COMMONS - Projected Order of Business at the House of Commons, Dec.3, accessible here.

BANK OF CANADA TO ANNOUNCE INTEREST RATE - The Bank of Canada says it will announce its decision on the target for the overnight rate on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m Eastern Time.

U.S. AMBASSADOR IN CANADA - Governor-General Mary Simon is to receive the letters of credence from David Cohen, the ambassador-designate of the United States in Canada, on Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. Mr. Cohen was formally sworn in on Nov. 5, then ceremonially sworn in by Vice-President Kamala Harris on Nov. 30.

CABINET COMMITTEES - The Prime Minister’s Office has announced the structure of cabinet committees that, as a statement notes, “carry out most of the day-to-day work of the cabinet.” The committees are the Cabinet Committee on Agenda, Results and Communications; on Canada and the World; on Economy, Inclusion and Climate A; on Economy, Inclusion and Climate B; on Operations; on Reconciliation; on Safety, Security and Emergencies. The list of ministers on each committee is available here.

PARLIAMENTARY SECRETARIES - Also Friday, the PMO announced the new group of parliamentary secretaries, who support ministers they are assigned to. The roster is here.

PREMIER KENNEY ON RECOVERY AND THE FUTURE - Alberta Premier Jason Kenney will be in the spotlight Dec. 8 as he delivers a keynote address about the province’s economic recovery and government priorities heading into 2022 to the Calgary Chamber. He will also sit for a conversation with the chamber president and CEO.

TORY MP APOLOGIZES - Michelle Ferreri, the Conservative MP for Peterborough Kawartha, is apologizing for the content of a video circulating online. In the video, Ms. Ferreri repeatedly uses profanity as she talks about her personal life while drinking a glass of wine. “As an elected official, I have to be held to a higher standard. I apologize to my constituents and to anyone who took offence to inappropriate language I used in a video circulating online,” Ms. Ferreri said in a tweet.

YOUNGEST TRUDEAU VACCINATED - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a virtual question-and-answer session Friday that his youngest child is being vaccinated Friday. “Hadrien is very excited about that because I have promised him chocolate,” Mr. Trudeau said, referring to his seven-year-old son. The father of three - his other children are 12 and 14 - said, in general, that he promised his kids treats when they were vaccinated.

THE DECIBEL - Today’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast on “The business case for being bilingual” features Report on Business columnist, Rita Trichur, explaining why bilingualism is a key component of being a corporate leader in Canada. The link to listen is here.

Private meetings. The Prime Minister also participated in a virtual question-and-answer session with health advocate and co-founder of the Vohra-Miller Foundation Sabina Vohra-Miller, where he responded to questions from parents and children about vaccines.

No schedule provided for the Deputy Prime Minister.

No schedules provided for leaders.

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on Conservative finance critic Pierre Poilievre running over the facts in his race to make an inflation case: “Then there is Mr. Poilievre. He is a big presence, blustery House performer, and many Conservatives will tell you he’s the best one they have. He needles ministers. He treats partisan politics like combat. And sometimes the facts get lost in the fog of war. That’s not the province of one party: An edited video of Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole tweeted by Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland during the election campaign was labelled by Twitter as “manipulated.” But it’s still worth noting that in his zeal to make his case on inflation – essentially, that large Liberal deficits caused it – Mr. Poilievre has breezily bent facts past the breaking point, notably by asserting that Canada has run the largest budget deficit in the Group of 20, and that Canada’s inflation rate is far higher than all its peers except the U.S.”

Tanya Talaga (The Globe and Mail) on governments engaging, in Northern Ontario, in a two-faced climate response: “As land defenders work to prevent a pipeline from ripping through Wet’suwet’en territory in British Columbia, cast your eyes to Northern Ontario, where First Nations are also trying to push back against colonial governments looking to plunder the land. Just a month after Canada talked a good game at the United Nations’ COP26 climate summit – but many years after Indigenous people first sounded alarms about the perils of what Canadians were doing to the land – two potential climate change catastrophes are playing out on Treaty 3, Robinson Superior and Treaty 9 territories. That territory comprises most of the area in Ontario north of Lake Superior.”

Robyn Urback (The Globe and Mail) on how we’re in trouble if Omicron demands self-sacrifice of us again: “Existing public-health rules, such as capacity limits and wearing masks indoors, may stick around a while yet, but it will be an almost impossible sell to convince the public to acquiesce to 2020-type lockdown measures heading into 2022, even if they’re necessary. People are exhausted and frustrated, and many justifiably feel they’ve compromised enough. The reservoir of public compliance and understanding was used up by the previous variants – so it would be especially devastating if Omicron turns out to be the one that most demands it.”

Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on how hockey offers Quebec Premier François Legault another way for him to wrap himself in the Quebec flag: “The Premier’s crusade to revive hockey is entirely in keeping with his persona as the “self-proclaimed father of the Quebec nation,” as Québec Solidaire House Leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois aptly put it. Mr. Legault speaks endlessly of his government’s efforts to protect Québécois culture and traditions, whether by strengthening language laws or by prohibiting some public-sector employees from wearing religious symbols. Reviving hockey fits naturally into this lineup. What is missing from Mr. Legault’s hockey revival committee is any recognition that the face of Quebec is changing. Small-town Quebec, where local minor hockey leagues once served as an endless pipeline of NHL players, is depopulating. And immigrants to Quebec prefer to enroll their children in soccer or basketball, both of which require far less expensive equipment than hockey. The 15 members of Mr. Legault’s committee are all white Quebeckers, even though the future of hockey in the province depends more than anything on getting minority youth to love the sport.”

Andrew MacDougall (The Ottawa Citizen) on how Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole needs to pitch to Canada’s core, not its elites: “The trap for O’Toole is culture. To win, he must put politics back on the axis of class, not culture. Charging about saying things like “(Trudeau) wants Canadians to live in shame” scratches an itch (one that might even be true) but it doesn’t solve any of the structural problems facing core Canada. O’Toole needs to focus on reforming winner-takes-most capitalism and building social capital by fostering connections within and between communities, not follow the crust’s path of placing Canadians into irreconcilable identity boxes.”

