Politics Briefing: Alberta getting a little lonely this campaign

Hello,
What happens when you live in a part of the country that always votes for the same party? Well, you don’t get much love when an election is called.
Leaders of the major federal parties have been criss-crossing the region around Vancouver, Quebec and the Greater Toronto Area all campaign, but one place they haven’t spent much time? Alberta.
Leaders, of course, made the rounds at the Calgary Stampede in July, but since then the province – the heart of the country’s energy sector – has mostly been flyover territory for the campaign.
"Of course [Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer] is taking Alberta for granted,” political science professor Duane Bratt told The Globe. “But what are you supposed to do when the province is in the bag for one party? You go where the votes are.”
The Liberals won a nearly historic (for them) four seats in the province in 2015, and the NDP have held on to one seat in Edmonton for the past few elections. But with 2019 not shaping up to be a wave election like last time around, the Conservatives could very well sweep the province for the first time since 2006.
If you’re interested in the battleground ridings where leaders are spending more time to swing voters, you can read our guide to 21 ridings with stories to tell about the national campaign (including two in Alberta!). As well, writer John Ibbitson visited Kitchener-Waterloo, in Southern Ontario, to take the pulse of the cities that have turned into bellwethers for which party forms government.
Of course, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is doing his part to get involved in the federal campaign – just not in his home province. Mr. Kenney is campaigning for local Conservative candidates in Ontario this weekend, including a fundraiser in Ottawa on Friday night.
DAILY TRACKING OF PUBLIC OPINION
- Liberals: 36 per cent
- Conservatives: 34 per cent
- NDP: 14 per cent
- Green: 8 per cent
- Bloc Québécois: 6 per cent
- People’s Party: 1 per cent
Analysis from Nik Nanos: “It’s the she-loves-me, she-loves-me-not trend line as Liberals and Conservatives remain tied. Greens trending downward. Trudeau opening advantage over Scheer on preferred PM tracking.”
The survey was conducted by Nanos Research and was sponsored by The Globe and Mail and CTV. 1,200 Canadians were surveyed between Oct. 1 and 3, 2019. The margin of error is 2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Respondents were asked: “If a federal election were held today, could you please rank your top two current local voting preferences?” A report on the results, questions and methodology for this and all surveys can be found at https://tgam.ca/election-polls.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Today on the campaign trail: Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer made a public safety announcement in Toronto, saying that his party would fight gun violence by introducing mandatory minimums for those convicted of smuggling firearms into Canada and by creating a task force to intercept more guns from crossing the border. Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau had a photo-op with families in Quebec City, but had no formal announcements to make.
We’ve learned some personal things about Mr. Scheer this week: Mr. Scheer says he is anti-abortion in his personal views, but he pledged not to push those views in legislation if he becomes prime minister; he is a U.S. dual citizen, something he did not reveal when he and other past Conservative leaders attacked their political opponents for holding dual citizenship but something he now says he is in the process of renouncing; his bachelor degree is from the University of Ottawa, not the University of Regina as he has often stated; and though he worked in an insurance office for a few months before becoming a politician, he never got the education required to be a fully licensed broker, though the “insurance broker” job title has often appeared in his bios.
On the question of other leaders’ personal views about abortion: both Green Party Leader Elizabeth May and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh say they have always supported women having access to abortion services. Mr. Trudeau – though often wanting to make political hay over others’ views about abortion – has himself not always been totally clear on his own views. The party says he is “pro-choice" and he has required all Liberal candidates to agree to those views. In 2011, he described himself as personally “very opposed to abortion,” but that he supported a women’s right to choose what to do to her body, a view that could be construed as pro-choice. After weeks of not answering exactly on his personal views, Mr. Trudeau told reporters today that he no longer personally opposes abortion.
Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet seemed to suggest during Wednesday night’s French-language debate that Quebeckers should vote for someone who “resembles” them. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said he hopes the Bloc didn’t mean to say that votes should be motivated by what someone looks like. “In 2019, I hope people aren’t going to vote based on the way someone looks. They are going to vote for someone based on what they believe in, what they care about and how they are going to make your life better,” Mr. Singh said.
The federal government has until Monday to decide whether to accept, appeal or request a stay of a Canadian Human Rights Tribunal ruling that said the government had failed Indigenous children taken into child welfare. The Conservatives say they would appeal the ruling, the Greens and NDP say they would accept it, and the Liberals (who still play a caretaker role as the government during the election) won’t say.
And the Liberals’ foreign policy has become synonymous with the cabinet minister who has held the portfolio for 2.5 years: Chrystia Freeland. The Globe’s foreign correspondents canvassed diplomats, politicians and more around the world, who report that the praise for her is as high internationally as the criticism is vitriolic – something that might be attributed, in some cases, to male leaders bristling at a strong female politician.
Rita Trichur (The Globe and Mail) on campaign promises to address money laundering: “The fact that at least three federal parties are pushing for a national inquiry at this juncture proves just how clued-out our politicians continue to be in 2019. Report after report from domestic and international sources have outlined in painstaking detail numerous weaknesses in Canada’s anti-money laundering regime – and in a lot more sectors than just real estate. The last thing Canada needs is another costly navel-gazing exercise that enables more parliamentary procrastination. Before the next federal government spends a dime of taxpayer money on a national inquiry, it should dust off existing reports and enact some common-sense solutions.”
Denise Balkissoon (The Globe and Mail) on NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and facing racism: “This year’s election campaign should also be remembered as the one where Mr. Singh was made to keep demonstrating the way marginalized people in this country are told to act in the face of that prejudice. That is, to be endlessly kind and forgiving, to consider constant, casual denials of our humanity as the price of being, as the man said to Mr. Singh, ‘Canadian.’”
Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on a resurgence of the Bloc Québécois: “That could be a problem for Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer. They are fighting for the same swing voters as the Bloc in dozens of Quebec’s 78 ridings. A Bloc resurgence could deprive either of its main rivals of the seats needed to form a majority government. And it could wipe the New Democratic Party, which held 14 Quebec seats when Parliament was dissolved, off the electoral map in the province.”
Kate Taylor (The Globe and Mail) on the Liberal approach to cultural policy: “When Liberal MP Pablo Rodriguez donned the chef’s hat at the Department of Canadian Heritage 14 months ago, his assignment appeared simple: Keep the cultural policy pots simmering gently. After the disastrous collapse of his predecessor’s Netflix soufflé, nothing was to froth up or boil over before the 2019 election.”
Cathy Crowe (The Globe and Mail) on the need for a national housing program: “Today, in Canada, a staggering 235,000 people are homeless; thousands are without even basic emergency shelter, and there is no right to shelter legislation across the country. Our social housing that was built under the original program is in great disrepair and wait lists are long. Approximately 1.7 million people are in ‘core housing need,’ a term that refers to housing that might be in a serious state of disrepair, does not have a suitable number of bedrooms for the family size or requires more than one-third of before tax household income to be spent on rent.”
Linda Besner (The Globe and Mail) on the 3.5-per-cent rule for successful revolutions: “In political terms, 3.5 happens to be the percentage of the electorate who voted for the Green Party in 2015. Far more than 3.5 per cent of Canadians are hoping to see real government action on the climate crisis: 83 per cent say they are ‘quite’ or ‘extremely’ concerned. In the current election, some 10.4 per cent of voters are considering voting Green – that’s more than 7 per cent of the population at large. In our first-past-the-post system, this is likely to translate into a few seats, at most. But if [Erica] Chenoweth and [Maria] Stephan are right, Green voters who direct their energy into strikes and protests could achieve a greater effect.”
