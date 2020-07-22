Politics Briefing: Alleged harassment at Rideau Hall

Hello,
Governor-General Julie Payette’s time at Rideau Hall hasn’t been an easy one. And, according to a new CBC report, it hasn’t been easy for her staff either: former staff members told the outlet that a toxic work environment has led staff to leave in waves over the last three years. The allegations include yelling at subordinates and publicly humiliating employees to the point of tears.
A memo sent from Ms. Payette’s secretary, Assunta Di Lorenzo, to staff calls the allegations “troubling” and that the management team wants to commit to a healthy work environment.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says it’s up to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to take the allegations seriously and attempt to help those affected.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
A Federal Court judge has struck down the Safe Third Country Agreement, which manages how potential refugees can make claims in the country. The deal was in part responsible for the claimants who crossed the Canada-U.S. border at irregular points in the last few years. The ruling will not have an immediate effect as the justice is giving Parliament six months to respond to the ruling.
Finance Minister Bill Morneau is testifying at committee this afternoon about the WE Charity deal. The government had contracted the charity – which has close ties to Mr. Trudeau, Mr. Morneau and the Liberals – with administering a $912-million government program. That deal was rescinded over accusations of a conflict of interest. New information provided to The Globe revealed that WE had talked to the minister’s office the day before the program was publicly unveiled.
And Bill Browder, the U.S. financier who has led the global Magnitsky campaign, says Canada should work with allies such as Britain to sanction Chinese officials involved in the human-rights abuses of Uyghur Muslims.
Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on the WE Charity debacle: “What is clear is that the charity was going through immense turmoil immediately prior to pitching the government for public funds, laying off hundreds of staff and replacing much of its board of directors. How fortunate, then, that the Kielburgers should have invested so much time and money over the years in cultivating relationships with Liberal Party higher-ups, and the Trudeaus in particular, of a kind that might pay dividends in a crisis.”
Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on the tepidness of the economy recovery: “Tentative steps toward reopening the North American and European economies have run up against regionalized outbreaks of COVID-19, leading governments in some European countries and U.S. states to impose renewed lockdown measures. Where businesses have reopened, continuing fear of the coronavirus has kept many customers away from restaurants and shops, while major swaths of the economy continue to operate far below prepandemic capacity levels.”
Terry Glavin (National Post) on Canada, China and the human-rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims: “But another question could not be answered, and in the two years since the committee last convened to consider the Uighur crisis, neither Prime Minister Justin Trudeau nor Foreign Affair Minister François-Philippe Champagne have answered it, either: why does the Government of Canada persist in acting as though none of these atrocities are happening at all?”
John Doyle (The Globe and Mail) on U.S. broadcast news: “Fox News is the worst of them. It appears it cannot get its own house in order. It seems it cannot learn from its past mistakes. It damages itself constantly. And then just as the channel deservedly earned praise for Chris Wallace’s incisive and trenchant interview with Donald Trump, a scandal blows up.”
