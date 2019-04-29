Politics Briefing: Amid flooding in Ottawa, MPs return to House

Good morning,
The House of Commons is set to return to action today after a two-week break. And with the nation’s capital still fighting the threat of rising flood waters, the issues of climate change and carbon taxes will again be top of mind.
Over the weekend, flooding in Ottawa and beyond dominated discourse.
The slow-building floods of Eastern Canada turned into a full-blown emergency, The Globe’s Les Perreaux reports, with the rupture of a dike near Montreal triggering a sudden inundation that forced 6,500 people to flee to higher ground on the weekend.
Showing up in rubber boots to help with Ottawa’s flood preparations, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau didn’t close the door on using federal dollars to help relocate communities facing the recurring threat of severe flooding.
Facing pressure from the Liberals, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said he will present his party’s climate change plan by the beginning of summer.
“Since the unveiling of my environmental plan is so highly anticipated from them,” Mr. Scheer told supporters in Victoriaville, Que., referring to the Liberals, “I am pleased to announce that before the end of the session, I will come back to Quebec to present my plan to protect the environment."
Meanwhile, in Alberta, a prominent environmental policy expert who became a target for Jason Kenney during the recent election campaign is resigning from the board of the provincial energy regulator and warning that getting rid of limits on oil sands emissions will revive international opposition to the industry.
John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on the politics of flooding: “As one year of record flooding is surpassed by another, the issue becomes increasingly political. Believe it or not, this is a good thing, because it forces conservative politicians to take global warming seriously, and to respond.”
TODAY’S HEADLINES
A new poll suggests support for Justin Trudeau, his government and his party sank to a new low this month, just six months before Canadians will decide whether to re-elect the Liberals or give them the boot after only one term.
Canadians’ views on immigrants and refugees have held steady over the past six months despite increasing political rhetoric about asylum seekers, a new survey shows.
The Senate is planning to send the government’s access-to-information bill back to the House of Commons as early as this week with more than 30 amendments, but it’s not clear if all those changes will be supported by cabinet.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s whirlwind visit to Ottawa this weekend offered the Liberal government a rare chance to trumpet a strong international alliance in the face of unyielding strain with its two top trading partners.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government is under scrutiny for a growing list of patronage appointments.
Provincial cuts to public-health units across Ontario will not endanger front-line services, Ontario Minister of Health Christine Elliott said.
Ontario’s arts community is concerned over the government’s plan to cut funding for a music grant program in half.
U.S. President Donald Trump took pot shots at the media during a Wisconsin event held to counter the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.
Former U.S. vice-president Joe Biden will hold his first event as a presidential candidate in Pittsburgh on Monday, speaking before union members whose endorsements may be key in the primary race.
Attorney-General William Barr, who is scheduled to appear Thursday before the House Judiciary Committee to testify about the special counsel’s report, is threatening to skip the session because he objects to the proposed format for questioning.
ICYMI: The Globe and Mail has obtained a trove of 150,000 messages posted between February, 2017, and early 2018 that reveal the private communications of a loosely aligned node of Canadian right-wing extremists. The record of their continuing conversations reveals a movement, energized by the rise of white ethnonationalism in the United States, that aims to upend a decades-old multicultural consensus in this country.
Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on the federal political landscape: “It’s hard not to sense that a certain Trudeau fatigue is overtaking the country. After a single term in power, the federal Liberals look tired and directionless. The motivational tweets aren’t fooling anyone any more. The tough decisions keep getting postponed. Inertia has set in.”
Elizabeth Renzetti (The Globe and Mail) on the lack of female first ministers: “The subject of women’s political leadership in this country is like an intricate carpet in which patterns can be discerned if you step way back. It’s just that we are not very good at recognizing either the pattern, or our part in weaving it.”
The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on electoral reform: “Subjecting the federal election system to sweeping and immediate reconstruction before the 2019 election never made sense. But what about an experiment in one province, so Canadians can see how a new system works – or does not work – and how much or how little it changes things?”
Richard Albert (The Globe and Mail) on Jason Kenney’s proposed referendum on equalization: “The critics are wrong, and Mr. Kenney is right. Holding a referendum on equalization is a good idea that would strengthen Confederation, and a much-needed move to remind Ottawa that it does not hold the only set of keys to open the Canadian Constitution.”
The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on Jason Kenney: “Mr. Kenney is a politician who knows the value of symbols. Albertans, feeling beaten down, wanted a fighter; Mr. Kenney presented them a fighter. Now that he’s in office, the actual need for boxing gloves is less apparent, and could become ever less so, if Mr. Kenney’s arrival in Edmonton is buoyed by the fortune of good timing.”
Steve Patterson (The Globe and Mail) on Ukraine’s election of a comedian: “Is running for top political jobs the next logical step for comedians now? Most reasonable people would say no. But then, we don’t live in reasonable times, comedians are not always ‘reasonable’ people, and I am a comedian. The idea of comedian leaders might not be as laughable as you might think.”
