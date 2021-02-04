Politics Briefing: Anand puts domestic production woes on drug makers

Hello,
The federal government has come under fire for not supporting the domestic manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines, a year into the pandemic. But Procurement Minister Anita Anand says the reason is simple: The drug makers did not want to make their vaccines here.
Ms. Anand is testifying today at the House of Commons industry committee, which is studying the issue of vaccine production.
Ms. Anand said the government asked all the major pharmaceuticals last summer if they could make any of their vaccines in Canada, and the companies said they could not based on the facilities currently in operation.
The government has funded a facility in Montreal that is scheduled to start producing the AstraZeneca vaccine by the end of 2021. That vaccine has not yet been approved for use in Canada, but Ms. Anand said regulators would have a decision on that soon.
In the meantime, Canada is getting hit with delays of shipments from the two approved vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer. A change in how Pfizer doses are administered, though, may allow Canadian health-care staff to vaccinate more people from each vial of vaccine.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Canada’s Olympic organizers want athletes to attend the Games hosted in China next year, but are warning athletes to watch what they say due to the country’s national-security law. “There have been dissidents in Hong Kong who have been taken away and charged for saying things that have been contrary to the Communist Party of the Chinese government’s policies,” David Shoemaker, chief executive officer of the Canadian Olympic Committee, told The Globe.
The federal government has listed Proud Boys as a terrorist organization, citing its misogynist and white-supremacist views and its involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington.
The Canada Infrastructure Bank has been directed to spent at least $1-billion on projects with Indigenous people.
B.C. health officials have apologized for mishandling COVID-19 vaccinations in a First Nation.
Global News reports that Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan’s office was made aware in 2018 that there were concerns about alleged inappropriate behaviour by General Jonathan Vance, then the military’s top soldier, but it’s not clear anything came of the concerns.
In an interview with CBC’s Fifth Estate, Craig and Marc Kielburger say their organizations were “political roadkill” during last year’s WE Charity controversy, and that “in hindsight” they regret inviting politicians to be part of their celebrity-studded youth events.
Members of Parliament can no longer hire their in-laws.
The Parliamentary Budget Officer estimates the work-from-home tax credit will cost about $260-million because of the number of Canadians not working in offices due to the pandemic.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he is interested in supporting a bid to sue the United States under a NAFTA provision to recover investments in the blocked Keystone XL pipeline.
And top executives of MindGeek, the company that owns PornHub and operates largely out of Montreal, are set to testify at the House of Commons ethics committee on Friday on allegations that its websites abet sex trafficking and child exploitation. The Globe and Mail investigated the company and found a complex web of international ownership and spokespeople operating under fake names.
Robyn Urback (The Globe and Mail) on domestic manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines: “Granted, the capacity to produce vaccines at home will be useful for future pandemics, or if COVID-19 variants require vaccine boosters. But there’s a third possibility that may justify the Novavax fanfare: perhaps despite the Prime Minister’s assurances, Canada is not on track for mass vaccinations by September, and maybe we will need those domestically produced Novavax vaccines after all.”
Akshaya Kumar (The Globe and Mail) on global distribution of vaccines: “COVID-19 vaccines have the potential to become a new battleground for great power competition and ‘vaccine diplomacy.’ China and Russia have been offering the developing world priority access to their formulas. India and New Zealand have said they will donate vaccines to neighbours.”
Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on what Laurentian University’s insolvency says about postsecondary finances: “While many of the problems at Laurentian appear to be of its own making, the university is also a casualty of the business model that has increasingly come to dominate Canada’s postsecondary institutions in recent years. Faced with stagnant government operating grants and inadequate domestic tuition fees, universities and colleges have become reliant on attracting foreign students to survive.”
Cathal Kelly (The Globe and Mail) on calls for Canada to boycott the Olympics: “First, short of giving the boycotter a thrill of righteousness, Olympic boycotts don’t work. Second, that if you’re going to play geopolitics, don’t ask a bunch of high-jumpers and ice dancers to do it for you. That’s not their job.”
Mohammed Adam (Ottawa Citizen) on whether we even need a governor-general: “Yes, there are ties that bind Canada and the United Kingdom. The historical, cultural and kinship links are cherished by many Canadians. Many of us adore the British monarchy, the Queen in particular. And deservedly. There isn’t a more gracious and dedicated monarch than Queen Elizabeth ll. But doing away with constitutional monarchy is no disrespect to the Queen or the United Kingdom. It’s more about us taking control of our destiny. After all, ties that bind should not depend on a piece of paper in order to last. They belong in hearts and minds and last forever.”
