Politics Briefing: Anand puts domestic production woes on drug makers

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Register
AdChoices
Politics Briefing Newsletter

Politics Briefing: Anand puts domestic production woes on drug makers

Chris Hannay
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Hello,

The federal government has come under fire for not supporting the domestic manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines, a year into the pandemic. But Procurement Minister Anita Anand says the reason is simple: The drug makers did not want to make their vaccines here.

Ms. Anand is testifying today at the House of Commons industry committee, which is studying the issue of vaccine production.

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Anand said the government asked all the major pharmaceuticals last summer if they could make any of their vaccines in Canada, and the companies said they could not based on the facilities currently in operation.

The government has funded a facility in Montreal that is scheduled to start producing the AstraZeneca vaccine by the end of 2021. That vaccine has not yet been approved for use in Canada, but Ms. Anand said regulators would have a decision on that soon.

In the meantime, Canada is getting hit with delays of shipments from the two approved vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer. A change in how Pfizer doses are administered, though, may allow Canadian health-care staff to vaccinate more people from each vial of vaccine.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

Canada’s Olympic organizers want athletes to attend the Games hosted in China next year, but are warning athletes to watch what they say due to the country’s national-security law. “There have been dissidents in Hong Kong who have been taken away and charged for saying things that have been contrary to the Communist Party of the Chinese government’s policies,” David Shoemaker, chief executive officer of the Canadian Olympic Committee, told The Globe.

The federal government has listed Proud Boys as a terrorist organization, citing its misogynist and white-supremacist views and its involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canada Infrastructure Bank has been directed to spent at least $1-billion on projects with Indigenous people.

B.C. health officials have apologized for mishandling COVID-19 vaccinations in a First Nation.

Global News reports that Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan’s office was made aware in 2018 that there were concerns about alleged inappropriate behaviour by General Jonathan Vance, then the military’s top soldier, but it’s not clear anything came of the concerns.

In an interview with CBC’s Fifth Estate, Craig and Marc Kielburger say their organizations were “political roadkill” during last year’s WE Charity controversy, and that “in hindsight” they regret inviting politicians to be part of their celebrity-studded youth events.

Members of Parliament can no longer hire their in-laws.

The Parliamentary Budget Officer estimates the work-from-home tax credit will cost about $260-million because of the number of Canadians not working in offices due to the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he is interested in supporting a bid to sue the United States under a NAFTA provision to recover investments in the blocked Keystone XL pipeline.

And top executives of MindGeek, the company that owns PornHub and operates largely out of Montreal, are set to testify at the House of Commons ethics committee on Friday on allegations that its websites abet sex trafficking and child exploitation. The Globe and Mail investigated the company and found a complex web of international ownership and spokespeople operating under fake names.

Robyn Urback (The Globe and Mail) on domestic manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines: “Granted, the capacity to produce vaccines at home will be useful for future pandemics, or if COVID-19 variants require vaccine boosters. But there’s a third possibility that may justify the Novavax fanfare: perhaps despite the Prime Minister’s assurances, Canada is not on track for mass vaccinations by September, and maybe we will need those domestically produced Novavax vaccines after all.”

Akshaya Kumar (The Globe and Mail) on global distribution of vaccines: “COVID-19 vaccines have the potential to become a new battleground for great power competition and ‘vaccine diplomacy.’ China and Russia have been offering the developing world priority access to their formulas. India and New Zealand have said they will donate vaccines to neighbours.”

Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on what Laurentian University’s insolvency says about postsecondary finances: “While many of the problems at Laurentian appear to be of its own making, the university is also a casualty of the business model that has increasingly come to dominate Canada’s postsecondary institutions in recent years. Faced with stagnant government operating grants and inadequate domestic tuition fees, universities and colleges have become reliant on attracting foreign students to survive.”

Cathal Kelly (The Globe and Mail) on calls for Canada to boycott the Olympics: “First, short of giving the boycotter a thrill of righteousness, Olympic boycotts don’t work. Second, that if you’re going to play geopolitics, don’t ask a bunch of high-jumpers and ice dancers to do it for you. That’s not their job.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mohammed Adam (Ottawa Citizen) on whether we even need a governor-general: “Yes, there are ties that bind Canada and the United Kingdom. The historical, cultural and kinship links are cherished by many Canadians. Many of us adore the British monarchy, the Queen in particular. And deservedly. There isn’t a more gracious and dedicated monarch than Queen Elizabeth ll. But doing away with constitutional monarchy is no disrespect to the Queen or the United Kingdom. It’s more about us taking control of our destiny. After all, ties that bind should not depend on a piece of paper in order to last. They belong in hearts and minds and last forever.”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies