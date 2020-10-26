Politics Briefing: Another House vote comes to a head

Hello,
The House of Commons has another vote on a Conservative motion today, and while the Liberals aren’t declaring this one a matter of confidence, they are going far in their opposition to it.
The Conservative motion calls for a study of the government’s handling of the pandemic, and asks for a massive number of documents from political staff and the civil service around everything from testing to vaccine development.
The Liberals, who earlier argued that the disclosure would grind the wheels of government to a halt, now say it would also hamper the ability to strike new procurement deals because the documents would contain commercially sensitive information. Pfizer, which is developing one vaccine candidate, has publicly agreed with that.
Conservative critic Michelle Rempel Garner said those arguments were “utter garbage” and the law clerk can appropriately redact any sensitive information. She also said the Liberals were being hyperbolic and angling once more for an election.
The vote is scheduled to take place in the House of Commons later today, after Question Period.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
B.C. Premier John Horgan’s NDP government won re-election on the weekend with a strong majority of seats. A few ridings may not be decided until November because of delays in counting the overwhelming number of mail-in ballots, however. The election may have had the lowest turnout in the last century.
There is lots of other voting happening today: two federal by-elections in Toronto where Liberal MPs (including Bill Morneau) vacated their seats, and in Saskatchewan, where Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe is hoping to lead his party to a fourth straight majority.
Front-line health workers in Alberta walked off the job today to protest provincial cuts, including the recently announced outsourcing of 11,000 jobs.
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole says the Canadian government needs an urgent plan to support the estimated 300,000 Canadian citizens living in Hong Kong. Canada has begun to accept Hong Kong pro-democracy activists as refugees who say they are fleeing the Chinese government and its recent imposition of a controversial national-security on Hong Kong.
And a major Globe and Mail investigation published this weekend has quantified how Black and Indigenous prison inmates are discriminated against during risk assessments, which influence their experience behind bars and reintegration into society. MPs on the public safety committee are looking into it.
Ambarish Chandra (The Globe and Mail) on a possible airline bailout and how the travel industry is changing: “The point of bailouts should be to preserve or enhance competition, not to prop up already strong companies that can exploit weakened rivals or throw money at companies that are likely to fold regardless. The government must consider whether bailouts – for any airlines – are truly warranted, and at a minimum should insist on tough conditions for support.”
John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on why RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki needs to improve, but shouldn’t step down: “The RCMP is a deeply troubled institution. Commissioner Lucki has been on the job less than three years. Neither the force nor the Canadian public will be served by her resignation. She has some lessons to learn from recent missteps. Here’s hoping she learns them and then gets back to work at reforming the national police force.”
Kelly Cryderman (The Globe and Mail) on Alberta’s approach to pandemic control: “What keeps more questionable public-health orders at bay in Alberta is the belief by Jason Kenney and his government that its strategy of less-onerous restrictions will be more effective in the long run. He wants to keep the economy going, and he wants to keep those Albertans who are the most hostile to government orders in the fold.”
Evelyn Forget and Sheila Regehr (The Globe and Mail) on why people with disabilities need a basic income: “But now would be a welcome time to reform other (federal and provincial) disability supports beyond income replacement too. Persons with disabilities are among the poorest in Canada, and it makes neither moral nor economic sense to make disability-related benefits, to which they are entitled, difficult to access or designed to trap them into endless cycles of poverty.”
Farhat Rehman (Ottawa Citizen) on prison reform: “Many people, like my son, enter prison with a pre-existing mental illness. Most of us accept that our incarcerated family members need treatment. But incarceration is not supposed to include endless punishment and deprivation. It’s not supposed to put your life at risk. Therapeutic environments are needed which don’t exacerbate their conditions to the point of mental crisis. Yet that is exactly what our experience has been.”
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on why Joe Biden won’t turn back the clock if he’s elected president: “Mr. Biden may symbolize a return to normalcy, but he can’t return to that past. There’s no mood for free trading in the U.S., or an expansion of trade agreements. He might want to reform the [World Trade Organization], but he probably won’t fight with Congress about it.”
