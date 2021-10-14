Politics Briefing: Another sexual misconduct investigation at the top of Canadian military

Hello,
Lieutenant-General Trevor Cadieu, who was set to take charge of the Canadian Army, is under investigation by military police for sexual misconduct. The Department of National Defence confirmed that his appointment to commander has been postponed.
Acting chief of defence staff General Wayne Eyre was told about the investigation into “historic allegations” against Lt.-Gen. Cadieu on Sept. 5, according to a joint statement from the Department of National Defence and Canadian Forces. That same day, Gen. Eyre told Lt.-Gen. Cadieu that the change of command ceremony would be postponed so the investigation can “run its course,” the statement read.
Lt.-Gen. Cadieu was set to take command of the army on Sept. 7.
In a statement provided to The Globe and Mail by the Department of National Defence, Lt.-Gen. Cadieu denied the allegations.
“The allegations are false, but they must be investigated thoroughly to expose the truth,” the statement read. “I believe that all complaints should be investigated professionally, regardless of the rank of the accused.” Lt.-Gen. Cadieu also said that he asked Gen. Eyre to “consider selecting another leader” for the army.
These allegations are the latest in the Canadian military’s sexual misconduct crisis, and a growing number of major commanders have had to step aside pending investigations into complaints against them.
Earlier this year, military police launched an investigation into former chief of defence staff Jonathan Vance over allegations of sexual misconduct. Though that probe resulted in no charges, Mr. Vance was charged with obstruction of justice in connection with the misconduct investigation.
Mr. Vance’s replacement, Admiral Art McDonald, also had to step aside when the military looked into an allegation against him. In August, the military police said they didn’t find evidence to charge Adm. McDonald.
That same month, Major-General Dany Fortin, the former head of Canada’s vaccine rollout, was formally charged with sexual assault.
The growing crisis spurred the appointment of former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour to study the creation of an independent reporting system for such incidents.
As supply-chain congestion in Canada and the U.S. continues, concern is rising about the upcoming holiday shopping season. Though Canada is also facing these challenges, the dysfunction is nowhere near as severe as it is south of the border, where the U.S. government has intervened to try and ease the massive backlog of shipping containers off the California coast.
Taiwan warned China of strong countermeasures on Wednesday if Chinese forces get too close to the island. Military tensions between the two have risen as China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, has increased its incursions into Taiwan’s air-defence zone.
The national council of the Conservative party has voted to suspend an Ontario councillor after he launched a petition to oust leader Erin O’Toole. Councillor Bert Chen, who started an online petition against Mr. O’Toole the day after the election, has been suspended for two months. From The Hill Times.
Some Afghans who are being targeted by the Taliban and want to come to Canada say they’re unsure how to secure Canadian visas. Though the Canadian government has pledged to bring 40,000 Afghan refugees into the country, the process and details of getting people here hasn’t always been straightforward. From CBC.
The Prime Minister is in private meetings in Ottawa on Thursday, according to his public itinerary.
No public itineraries were issued by the other leaders on Thursday.
From Governing Canada: A Guide to the Tradecraft of Politics by Michael Wernick (published by On Point Press, an imprint of UBC Press)
The Politics Briefing newsletter is featuring excerpts from Governing Canada, a new book by Michael Wernick, the former clerk of the privy council. Our focus is a key chapter, Advice to a Prime Minister. (Parliamentary reporter Kristy Kirkup reported on the project here.)
Today’s excerpt features some key points of Mr. Wernick’s advice on how a prime minister and their team can plan for the known and unknown:
“Early on, you should ask your political staff and the public service to take a stab at mapping out their best approximation of the full mandate. If you have a majority, you should be able to deploy four budgets and eight sessions of Parliament- two fall and two winter-spring. There will be obvious big events that you can plug into that map, such as hosting or attending international summits and major commemorations...
“No work plan or agenda will survive contact with realities, and there will be major shocks and surprises to come. But there will be value in reducing the numbers of true surprises and in having a compass to steer by. While you are personally dealing with any crisis, other parts of your team and the public service can be working to keep initiatives moving forward until you are ready to focus on them.”
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on how the Liberals intervened too little in Canada’s military, not too much: “It is as though the top politicians in the Liberal government don’t realize that it is Mr. Sajjan’s job, and their job, to fix problems in the military. Especially when the leadership of the Canadian Forces has shown that it cannot fix itself. Over the last six years, the politicians have abdicated responsibility, except for tut-tutting about the culture.”
Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on how Chrystia Freeland’s mystique is about to get its first real test: “That ability to turn her natural enemies to mush remains Ms. Freeland’s signature talent as she moves closer to the top job. Before she gets there, however, she faces what promises to be a wrenching post-COVID fiscal moment of truth as the income supports that have kept millions of individuals and businesses afloat for the past 18 months are wound down.”
Naheed Nenshi (special to The Globe and Mail) on leaving his job as Calgary’s mayor and grappling with the crises we are facing: “In one way, the pandemic has been helpful (the only good thing about the pandemic) in that it has upended all of our expectations about how society works. Now it’s up to us to form something new. We are in a wet clay moment; we must mould the future now, before it sets.”
Lawrence Martin (special to The Globe and Mail) on why the fall of Joe Biden has been much exaggerated: “With Trumpism on the ballot, no one should count out Mr. Biden. Just as when he was deemed a loser by the media – myself included – after his first nine months of campaigning for the Democratic nomination, he is being written off too early now.”
Wes McLean, former deputy chief of staff to New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs (CBC) on how the provincial government set aside partisanship to deal with the pandemic: “Later that same day, a new era of co-operation was embarked upon. Premier Higgs authorized the formation of the cabinet committee on COVID-19, and invited all three opposition party leaders to join. All three agreed and were sworn in. There were rumblings that this new model would not work; would the other party leaders have outsized influence? Would cabinet effectively rubber stamp the committee decisions? Or conversely, would the committee’s decisions be altered by the full cabinet? It was a “beau risque,” in the words of René Lévesque, and it worked. There would be moments of disagreement, but the maturity of all four leaders, and the overarching purpose of the committee’s work, meant that harmony prevailed most of the time...A routine highlight of the cooperative model came on Friday mornings, when all four party leaders would appear on CBC Radio’s Information Morning. Not every decision was agreed upon all the time by all leaders, but the theme throughout the work of the COVID-19 cabinet committee was unity of mission and purpose.”
