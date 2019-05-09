Politics Briefing: As chapter closes, Norman says there’s more to tell

Good morning,
That was quite the day in the saga of Vice-Admiral Mark Norman.
The Crown dropped its breach of trust charge against the senior naval officer. High-profile attorney Marie Henein declared victory while criticizing the government’s handling of the case. And Vice Adm. Norman is set to return to duty with the Canadian Forces.
Still, the story is far from over.
“I have an important story to tell that Canadians will want and need to hear," Vice Adm. Norman said Wednesday. "It is my intention in the coming days to tell that story, not to lay blame, but to ensure that we all learn from this experience.”
Ms. Henein, meanwhile, praised the Crown for its independence from political considerations in staying the prosecution, but also criticized Ottawa for preventing the defence team from accessing thousands of government documents.
“No person in this country should ever walk into a courtroom and feel like they are fighting their elected government or any sort of political factors at all," she said.
“There are times you agree with what happens in a court, there are times you don’t and that’s fine. But what you don’t do is you don’t put your finger and try to weigh in on the scales of justice, that is not what should be happening."
In the House of Commons, the Conservatives accused the Liberal government of hiding evidence in the case and trying to take revenge on Vice-Adm. Norman after he objected to further delays in the acquisition of the ship.
The NDP asked for an independent investigation into the government’s handling of the case, including whether there was political interference.
Justice Minister David Lametti responded that the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) handled the case independently from the start.
“There was no contact or influence from outside the PPSC on either the initial decision to prosecute or the decision to stay the charge,” he said.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
A Canadian man sentenced to death in China for drug trafficking protested his innocence during a four-hour appeal hearing that ended without a verdict.
Meng Wanzhou’s high-powered legal team says the Canadian government is withholding key evidence relevant to how and why the Huawei executive was arrested at Vancouver International Airport, which may have violated her constitutional rights at the outset of an American extradition process.
A Pakistani Christian woman who spent eight years on death row before being acquitted of blasphemy charges last year has found refuge in Canada.
Ottawa police called off a search for Supreme Court of Canada Justice Clément Gascon, saying he had been located just hours after issuing a public appeal for assistance.
The U.S. House judiciary committee voted to hold Attorney-General William Barr in contempt of Congress, escalating the Democrats’ extraordinary legal battle with the Trump administration over access to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Trump-Russia report.
Britain has a strong relationship with China but has expressed concerns about its “significant and widespread” cyber intrusion, a spokesman for the prime minister said.
The long-ruling African National Congress is projected to win about 57 per cent of the vote in South Africa’s latest election, a sharp decline from the last national election and its worst result in a national election since the end of apartheid a quarter century ago.
Security forces arrested the No. 2 leader of Venezuela’s opposition-controlled congress as President Nicolas Maduro’s government began going after foes tied to a failed attempt to stir up a military uprising last week.
Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on the Mark Norman case: “If Mr. Trudeau’s Liberals are to merit re-election this fall, he must show that he has learned from his mistakes. The false modesty and figurehead behaviour need to be replaced by genuine humility and engagement in the decisions of his own government. Mr. Trudeau needs to take responsibility for his government’s failures, instead of constantly seeking to pass the buck. Apologizing to Vice-Adm. Norman would be a good start.”
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on the Mark Norman case: “Ms. Henein blamed the government for trying to withhold documents with claims of privilege, but that wasn’t done in concert with prosecutors. She led testimony that the defence department hid documents from Access to Information requests. All that needs more answers from Mr. Trudeau. But there’s no evidence yet that he pushed prosecutors to lay charges. They’re the ones that should be explaining why they ever took the case to trial.”
Christie Blatchford (National Post) on the Mark Norman case: “He was lucky beyond bearing. He had a magnificent defence team, headed by Henein (who wore what I consider her combat leather jacket to court Wednesday) and her co-counsel Christine Mainville.”
Andrew Coyne (National Post) on the Mark Norman case: “The public interest is not necessarily so well served. A trial might have shed some light on some of the unanswered questions surrounding this affair. With this sudden decision to end it before it began, the public is once again left in the dark.”
Éric Grenier (CBC News) on the Green Party’s election hopes: “It’s all speculation, of course. But as voters break new ground in elections from coast to coast, maybe now is the time for Greens to dream big.”
