Politics Briefing: Assembly of First Nations says RCMP Commissioner has to go

The Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde is calling for a new RCMP commissioner who can better combat racism.
Mr. Bellegarde said First Nations have lost confidence in RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki.
“The safety and security of all Canadians, including First Nations people, must be the top priority of the Prime Minister and the federal government,” he said in a statement.
The RCMP has been criticized for not doing more to protect Mi’kmaq fishermen in Nova Scotia from violence inflicted mostly by non-Indigenous fishermen, who are upset about the Mi’kmaq right to fish outside the federally regulated season.
In her first public statements on the matter, on Wednesday, Commissioner Lucki said she had a lot of faith in her officers and did not acknowledge the criticism they were facing.
Whether or not Commissioner Lucki is replaced, it’s clear there are at least some concerns about her in the Liberal government. Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller told The Globe yesterday that he disagreed with her handling of the current controversy and said cabinet will talk about whether to replace her.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Don’t expect a COVID-19 vaccine for a while yet, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a midday news conference. He said that even when a successful vaccine is developed in the coming months, the government is still working out how to distribute it and who will get the first shots.
The federal and Alberta governments are starting a pilot project at the Calgary airport and one land crossing that would allow travellers to skip the 14-day quarantine period if they take two COVID-19 tests (one upon entering the country, the other six days later).
The federal cabinet is still deciding how to support the airline industry, but could do so in the form of low-interest loans or lowered airport fees. Sources tell The Globe that airlines will be expected not to use the extra money to fund executive bonuses.
The Trump administration is lauding a Canadian House committee’s report that called China’s treatment of Uyghurs “genocide.”
The senior bureaucrat in charge of the division of Global Affairs that oversees export controls could not tell MPs at committee why the government had approved the export of targetting equipment to Turkey when there was an arms embargo on the country.
Research shows that the closing gender pay gap during the pandemic is, in fact, not good news: the average wage of women has risen only because low-income women are losing their jobs and dropping out of the workforce all together.
Politicians of colour are condemning Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet’s defence of the n-word in a university lesson.
Less than half of federal departments and agencies are fully processing access-to-information requests since the pandemic began, the Winnipeg Free Press reports, and Health Minister Patty Hajdu confirmed in Question Period that getting the offices up and running is not a priority. "Not once has a Canadian asked me to put more resources into freedom-of-information officers,” she said.
Elections Canada says it is ready to conduct an election, if needed, but says it will meet with some logistical challenges, such as finding polling locations with enough space for physical distancing or hiring enough poll workers who don’t mind the health concerns.
And your longread for today: Who is Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, really? The Globe’s Campbell Clark spoke to those who have known Mr. O’Toole since his childhood to get a picture of the man who is getting within striking distance of being prime minister.
Tanya Talaga (The Globe and Mail) on the RCMP’s handling of violence against Mi’kmaq fishermen in Nova Scotia: “Police forces have the duty to protect all citizens – not just the non-Indigenous ones. How does RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki still have her job, after recently waffling on recognizing systemic racism in her ranks, and now her force’s failure to protect the Sipekne’katik?”
Robyn Urback (The Globe and Mail) on the Liberals' legislative tactics: “You see, the trick works because by turning any old opposition motion into a confidence vote, the Liberals position themselves to win either way: Either they get the election they swear they don’t want and can blame another party, like the NDP, for pulling the trigger, or they successfully block an undesirable motion, such as one to create an opposition-controlled special committee to probe the WE scandal, and live to avoid committee scrutiny one more day. It’s a win-win.”
John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on Trudeau’s approach to governing: “So let’s forget about sunny ways. Justin Trudeau prefers iron ways. If you cross him, watch out. He is every inch his father’s son.”
Don Martin (CTV) on the political calculations: “The only rationale for Trudeau to bait the election hook was a strong Liberal showing in the polls and a series of provincial elections where the incumbents in New Brunswick and mostly likely in Saskatchewan and British Columbia proved that majority government victories are possible even when early votes are held while wearing masks and social distancing.”
Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on what’s galling about it all: “It’s the fatuous defences the government offers for its behaviour, so palpably flimsy that they seem almost intended to advertise its disdain. Ministers haven’t time to answer questions in committee because they’re too busy fighting the pandemic? Demanding to know what payments the Prime Minister’s family members might have received from an organization in receipt of public funds is an invasion of privacy? Do they take us for children?”
