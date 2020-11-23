 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Register
AdChoices
Politics Briefing Newsletter

Politics Briefing: Atlantic bubble bursts?

Chris Hannay
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Hello,

The Atlantic bubble has burst, at least temporarily.

Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador announced today they have withdrawn from the four-province compact because of rising case counts of COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

The numbers in those provinces still pale in comparison to the rest of the country, however. (See the latest stats.)

New lockdown measures took effect today in Toronto and nearby Peel region. Independent stores are worrying for their future if they miss out on the annual holiday-shopping boom. The federal government’s new rent-relief program will finally start taking applications today, but advocates warn the design of the program still leaves many gaps.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

A new vaccine has appeared: AstraZeneca and Oxford University say their COVID-19 vaccine candidate is 90 per cent effective (depending on the dosing) and can be manufactured at larger volumes more quickly than previously announced rivals.

The Canadian government has not yet made a decision about allowing Chinese telecom giant Huawei into the country’s 5G mobile network, but a third major teleco – Telus – says it will use other suppliers instead.

Canada and Britain have signed an interim trade deal to take effect Jan. 1, when Britain leaves the European Union. The agreement essentially continues provisions of the Canada-EU deal, and officials promised further negotiations in the future.

Story continues below advertisement

Longtime Conservative MP Peter Kent won’t run in the next election.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have had meetings with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the last 48 hours.

U.S. president-elect Joe Biden has named new appointees to his incoming cabinet, including long-time aide Antony Blinken as his Secretary of State.

And the World Meteorological Organization says it expects the quantity of greenhouse-gas emissions to drop slightly this year due to COVID-19′s effect on human activities, but that the dip is likely to remain within the normal yearly variation.

Lauren Dobson-Hughes (The Globe and Mail) on how political leaders have squandered the last few months: “Across the country, governments failed to invest enough resources in test, trace and isolate systems. In most provinces, they did not make timely investments in school ventilation or hire more teachers, or prepare the restaurant industry for prolonged winter closing, or shut down workplaces that exposed minimum-wage workers to infection, or hire more long-term care home workers.”

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on the slow pace of providing safe water to First Nations: “Justin Trudeau was 24 when Neskantaga residents started having to boil their water. He was 43 in 2015 when he promised to eliminate all long-term boil-water advisories in First Nation communities by the end of March, 2021. He’s 48 now, and Neskantaga First Nation still has a boil-water advisory.”

Story continues below advertisement

Rick Smith (The Globe and Mail) on why the Conservatives should support the Liberals’ climate bill: “All over the world, Conservative parties are now leading the climate change debate and, more specifically, creating impressive road maps to achieve measurable climate progress by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050.”

Kelly Cryderman (The Globe and Mail) on Alberta’s place in meeting national net-zero emission targets: “A major part of the disconnect is Canada’s oil industry is so regional. Canada produces 5 per cent of global oil production, and crude is the country’s single biggest export. But these economic facts probably don’t feel real to many people in Montreal or Kingston or B.C.’s Lower Mainland – places where you’re not likely to feel the sting of a relative being laid off at an oilfield service company. Likewise, looking to hydro-produced electricity or an appreciation in residential real estate prices to aid in the generation of wealth are, right now, alien concepts to Albertans.”

Derek H. Burney (National Post) on whether the Biden administration should re-enter the Iran deal: “In reality, a bad deal is worse than no deal and the JCPOA was a bad deal. If you persist in pumping air into a tire full of holes, you are unlikely to generate traction. That is the real dilemma posed by Iran’s agreement to a temporary pause.”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies