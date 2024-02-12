Hello,

Auditor-General Karen Hogan’s report into federal spending on the ArriveCan app has found a “glaring disregard for basic management” and concluded that IT staffing firm GCStrategies was directly involved in setting narrow terms for a $25-million contract that it ultimately won.

Monday’s audit report is in response to a motion approved in the House of Commons in November, 2022, shortly after The Globe and Mail first revealed the cost of the app for international travellers had climbed to at least $54-million.

The Canada Border Services Agency’s earlier price tag included many in-house costs, such as $6.1-million for work by a government call centre and nearly $8-million for data management.

However, the Auditor-General said she found federal departments spent about $59.5-million just on outsourcing work with private contractors.

That means that the total price tag would be much higher, but the Auditor-General’s report does not attempt to calculate the sum of outsourcing and in-house costs.

Full story here by Deputy Ottawa Bureau Chief Bill Curry. You can access the Auditor-General’s report here.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Premier Doug Ford’s caps on wage increases unconstitutional, Ontario Court of Appeal rules: The 2-1 appeal ruling was hailed by unions and opposition leaders as a victory for workers and a decisive loss for Mr. Ford, whose government could still seek leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada. The legislation limited raises for public service workers

B.C. senator challenges reports suggesting China targeted MPs: Yuen Pau Woo raised his concerns in a submission to the foreign interference commission that is preparing for hearings in March to probe meddling primarily by China in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Story here.

Alberta NDP leadership candidate says federal carbon levy is ‘dead’: As far as Sarah Hoffman, the province’s former deputy premier, is concerned, the federal carbon charge to consumers needs to go.

King Charles’ planned spring visit to Canada delayed after cancer diagnosis: Although the visit was never confirmed officially by Buckingham Palace, Canadian government sources told CBC News King Charles III and Queen Camilla were set to visit in May, 2024.

First Nation demands apology from Conservative MP for comments he made in House: Chief Mark Fox and his council say they reject Saskatchewan MP Kevin Waugh’s statements that First Nations are burning down water treatment plants because they’re frustrated with the Liberals as “grossly disrespectful,” and are calling for a formal apology and retraction of the “baseless claims.”

Former MP sues RCMP for damages following acquittal last year: In a statement of claim filed in Ontario Superior Court, former Liberal MP Raj Grewal’s counsel alleges the Mounties were negligent in their investigation and that the Crown breached his right to a fair trial by unreasonably pursuing the prosecution over the allegation that Grewal was using his political office for personal gain.

TODAY’S POLITICAL QUOTES

“The Trudeau government accepts that taxpayer’s money needs to be treated with the utmost respect. In no way, are we going to defend this particular contracting process.” - Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc, responding to the ArriveCan report.

“He’s taken $60-million of your tax dollars and given it to a corrupt app, ArriveScam, that doesn’t work, that we didn’t need and that went 750 times over budget.” - Pierre Poilievre on the ArriveCan app.

“Our party does not support tax dollars for media outlets because that’s when we end up with biased media like you who come here and articulate the PMO talking points rather than delivering real news to the Canadian people” - Poilievre responding to a Canadian Press reporter’s question about the Conservatives granting regulatory relief to the “mainstream media.”

THIS AND THAT

Today in the Commons: Projected Order of Business at the House of Commons, Feb. 12, accessible here.

Deputy Prime Minister’s Day: Private meetings in Ottawa and Chrystia Freeland attended Question Period.

Ministers on the Road: Housing Minister Sean Fraser, in Toronto, participated in an on-stage conversation with Jennifer Keesmaat, the former Toronto chief planner, on ramping up housing delivery in Canada. Also attending: Mayor Olivia Chow. Health Minister Mark Holland, in Vancouver with B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix announced a bilateral agreement to invest $733-million over five years to help British Columbians age with dignity, closer to home.

Commons Committee Highlights: Defence Minister Bill Blair appeared before the defence committee on the subject of transparency within the Defence Department and Canadian Armed Forces. Ches Crosbie, the former leader of the Newfoundland and Labrador Progressive Conservatives, was scheduled to appear before the natural resources committee on Bill C-49. Privacy Commissioner Philippe Dufresne was scheduled to appear before the public-safety committee on Bill C-26. Auditor-General Karen Hogan appeared before the public-accounts committee on her ArriveCan report. H.E. Kanji Yamanouchi, Japan’s ambassador to Canada, was scheduled to appear this evening before the Special Committee on the Canada–People’s Republic of China Relationship on the subject of relations between Canada and China.

Jordan’s King visiting Canada: King Abdullah II of Jordan is to visit Canada on Wednesday for talks with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on issues including how to expand the urgent delivery of rapid, humanitarian relief for civilians in Gaza, and support for a sustainable ceasefire. It’s the King’s seventh visit to Canada since he ascended to the throne in 1999.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

Justin Trudeau, in the National Capital Region, was scheduled to deliver remarks at a Lunar New Year reception, accompanied by International Trade Minister Mary Ng.

LEADERS

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre held a news conference on Parliament Hill, and attended Question Period.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May is at the House of Commons.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh participated in Question Period.

No schedules released for Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet.

PUBLIC OPINION

Trudeau Liberals making no progress winning back support: The Nanos Research data, released today shows Mr. Trudeau isn’t faring well among voters’ perceptions. Story here.

OPINION

Canada has a secrecy problem. The Supreme Court just made it worse.

“Canada has a secrecy problem. Look at the start of the inquiry into foreign election interference. Considerations about national security are being used as a shield to allow as little transparency as possible. The Globe and Mail’s continuing Secret Canada project, an investigation into the workings of the country’s freedom of information laws, has shown the many ways the systems are broken.” - The Globe and Mail Editorial Board.

The NDP’s effort to ban the promotion of Big Oil misses the mark.

“Charlie Angus might mean well. But the premise of the NDP MP’s private member’s bill – which would ban advertising from fossil-fuel producers – is absurd. It begins with the premise that targeting oil and natural-gas baddies can solve difficult environmental issues. And it is stunts like this that blight reasonable discussions about what to do about our deep entanglement with fossil fuels. The bill, C-372 – introduced in the House of Commons last week – is highly unlikely to pass. But it’s getting attention for taking on Big Oil, and what Mr. Angus calls misleading advertising and promotion of fossil fuels in Canada.” - Kelly Cryderman.

Governments can ease the cost-of-living crisis – they just don’t want to.

“Canadian governments have the power to make life more affordable. But in some sectors of the economy, they just don’t want to. Supply-chain issues, pent-up demand and interest rate hikes have all helped boost prices in the past couple of years as the market reacts to a world recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Governments have tried to ease these problems, with tax relief or short-term programs. However, there are still many politically expedient policies around that have artificially added to the financial burden of all Canadians. And governments haven’t even tried to deal with them.” - Jerome Gessaroli.

Ukraine deserves a long-term financial commitment from Canada.

“Canada will be there for Ukraine alongside our other allies, with as much as it takes for as long as it takes.” These bold words were uttered by Justin Trudeau following last July’s NATO Summit. What is Canada’s long-term plan for supporting Ukraine in its valiant defence against Russia? The short answer: we don’t have one, but we need one right away. Two years into the war, it is evident that “for as long as it takes” will mean years into the future. It is now a war of attrition, with Ukrainian and Russian forces battling over small territorial gains, together expending as many as 15,000 artillery shells a day. At times, it resembles the bloody trench fighting of the First World War.” -Eugene Lang and Vincent Rigby.

