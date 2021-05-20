 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Politics

Politics Briefing Newsletter

Politics Briefing: Bank of Canada warns on household debt, sees some consumers overpaying to get into hot housing market

Ian Bailey
Hello,

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Ian Bailey. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

The Bank of Canada is raising concerns about rising household debt and warning that homebuyers are overpaying to get into the “exuberant” real-estate markers in Toronto, Hamilton and Montreal.

In its Financial System Review released on Thursday, the bank says the average home price in the country has jumped more than 30 per cent during the pandemic, with prices accelerating at a faster pace in the Toronto suburbs and smaller Ontario cities.

Rachelle Younglai and Mark Rendell report here on Thursday’s overview.

The review document is here.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

CANADA-CHINA COLLABORATION - Scientists working at Canada’s highest-security infectious-disease laboratory have been collaborating with Chinese military researchers to study and conduct experiments on deadly pathogens.

FORTIN FILE TO QUEBEC PROSECUTORS - Military police have referred its investigation to Quebec’s public prosecution service to determine whether criminal charges should be laid against Major-General Dany Fortin, who headed the country’s vaccination drive, over an allegation of sexual misconduct.

LUXURY TAX FORECAST - A new federal tax on luxury vehicles, boats and planes will bring in more than $150-million a year, according to Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux. That estimate is slightly higher than what the Liberal government forecasted in the 2021 budget.

PLASTICS POLICY PROMPTS COURT ACTION - Plastics manufacturers are taking the federal government to court after Ottawa designated their products as toxic, arguing the move is not rooted in science and constitutes significant political overreach.

TRIAL FOR DIAB - A French court has upheld a ruling that Ottawa professor Hassan Diab must stand trial in connection to a 1980 bombing outside a synagogue in Paris. Three years ago, a lower court dismissed the case because of a lack of evidence. But in January, that was overturned by France’s court of appeal. On Wednesday, the country’s top court rejected Mr. Diab’s appeal of that decision.

RCMP COMPLAINTS RESPONSE CRITICIZED - A civil liberties group is taking RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki to court, arguing the time it takes her to respond to public complaints is undermining police accountability. From CBC.

ACTION NEEDED ON HEALTH RACISM - Systemic racism in health must be confronted and not swept under the carpet, the chief medical officer of public health for Indigenous Services Canada said Wednesday.

PRIME MINISTER’S DAY

Private meetings. The Prime Minister speaks with London Mayor Sadiq Khan. The Prime Minister also participates in a virtual meeting with Canada’s Building Trades Unions as well as a virtual conversation with members of the Canadian Council of Churches as part of their annual general meeting.

LEADERS

Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole virtually delivers remarks at a Canadian Home Builders’ Association Vancouver Island event.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh does a news conference followed by a national virtual housing tour with virtual stops in four ridings in Windsor, Saskatoon and Kamloops.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on Canada’s interest in vaccines America doesn’t want:Individual Americans want to help, but Washington isn’t engaged, so the American bureaucracy isn’t moving. And the Trudeau government has appeared indifferent, or worse, to efforts to get Canadians vaccinated through U.S. sources. The first initiative of this kind, to vaccinate Manitoba truckers in North Dakota, was negotiated not by Ottawa, but by the provincial government in Winnipeg. The Trudeau government is letting slip an opportunity to boost Canada’s high and rising vaccination rate. Millions of people are waiting for a shot up here, and millions of doses are looking for a home down there. Problem and solution live right next door.”

John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on Republicans having no good reason to refuse COVID-19 vaccinations: There are lots of really smart Republicans. Twenty-seven states have Republican governors, many of whom do a good job of providing sensible, limited government. According to the data intelligence firm Morning Consult, the 10 most popular governors in the United States are all Republican. Nonetheless, facts are facts. And the fact is that tens of millions of Americans who vote Republican refuse to receive a potentially lifesaving vaccine for no good reason.”

Lawrence Martin (The Globe and Mail) on why Liz Cheney’s ouster as chairwoman of the U.S. House Republican Conference shatters hopes of dumping Donald Trump as a force in the Republican party: The vote removing Ms. Cheney was a critical blow to those hoping to wrest control of the party from [Mr. Trump]. He seems assured of being the de facto leader for the midterm elections, which are less than 18 months away. The midterms are a protest vote that the incumbent party most often loses. That will likely be the case with Joe Biden’s Democrats. Mr. Biden had a stellar first 100 days. His favourability ratings are more than 10 points on the plus side, numbers which Mr. Trump never came close to matching. But the new president’s problems are ratcheting up faster than gasoline prices.”

John Ivison (National Post) on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s focus on “Project Majority” : One can only imagine the reaction of the current prime minister’s father, former prime minister Pierre Trudeau, who referred to Quebec nationalists as “a sleazy bunch of master blackmailers” in 1950 and never recanted on that sentiment. The Charter of Rights he pioneered was designed to recognize the inalienable rights of all Canadian equally and he rejected efforts, such as the designation of Quebec as a “distinct society,” that risked those rights being overridden or modified. Trudeau fils said his government shares Quebec’s views on nationhood and the French language, so as long as minority language rights are protected, everything is tickety boo.”

André Pratte (Montreal Gazette) on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Constitutional capitulation: “One of the most important duties of the prime minister of Canada is to defend the Constitution of the land. If he doesn’t, who will? Justin Trudeau effectively indicated this week that the province of Quebec can write anything into the Constitution, and he will not lift a finger. The prime minister apparently has been advised that this is perfectly legal. Legal, perhaps. But politically, this change is fraught with turbulence and division. You don’t build a country by means of unilateral subterfuge, but with common understanding. The prime minister must know this, of course. But he has chosen not to challenge Quebec ahead of an election. Such behaviour is disheartening.”

Send along your political questions and we will look at getting answers to run in this newsletter. It's not possible to answer each one personally. Questions and answers will be edited for length and clarity.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

