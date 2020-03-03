Politics Briefing: Bankers, finance minister stake action on coronavirus

Hello,
As the coronavirus’s effects on the economy continue to mount, political leaders and central bankers are starting to take action.
This morning the finance ministers of the G7 countries issued a joint statement saying they would “use all appropriate policy tools” to try to contain the virus and its effect on the economy. (The virus has jittered markets, slowed manufacturing in China and put a dent in international travel.)
The U.S. Federal Reserve followed up by announcing an emergency rate cut of 50 basis points, lowering the federal funds rate to 1 to 1.25 per cent. The cut came weeks before the Fed’s next rate announcement.
The Bank of Canada may do the same tomorrow.
This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
The agreement reached between Wet’suwet’en hereditary leaders and the B.C. and federal governments will remain confidential until the First Nation’s members have a chance to discuss it, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this morning. Protests sprung up in solidarity across the country last month after the RCMP cracked down on a blockade from some members of the Wet’suwet’en Nation who opposed the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline. B.C. Premier John Horgan said the tentative agreement on rights and titles is “forward-looking," and won’t affect Coastal GasLink, which should go ahead regardless.
Canada’s premiers continue to not be terribly popular, according to Angus Reid Institute’s latest tracking survey. The only leaders with approval over 50 per cent were Quebec’s François Legault and Saskatchewan’s Scott Moe, each with 58 per cent approval.
Canada and the United States need to co-operate on finding a stable supply of rare-earth minerals that doesn’t involve China, a senior U.S. official told The Globe.
Today is Super Tuesday in the United States, when an avalanche of delegates are awarded to contenders of the Democratic presidential primaries. At the moment the contest appears to be between former vice-president Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. Tonight could decide who will clinch the nomination.
And caveats abound with this study, but a pair of researchers at Mount Sinai hospital think it is possible that fewer boys were born in Ontario because of Donald Trump’s election. The clinicians suggest the mothers experienced extra stress in the months after the election and that led to fewer boys.
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on the slow pace of a Liberal energy policy: “Consultation is good, sure, but it makes you wonder when the government will get on with it – whatever it is. The tone made it sound like the Liberal government is still at square one. And it didn’t offer a map to square two.”
Thomas Gunton (The Globe and Mail) on the oil industry, low prices and the transition to clean energy: “Hopefully Canadian governments will also recognize these structural changes in energy markets and avoid promoting high risk investments in fossil fuel infrastructure that will leave a legacy of uneconomic investments, public debt and higher emissions.”
Rob Breakenridge (Edmonton Journal) on the case for an Alberta sales tax: “The government’s own budget documents show how significant a sales tax could be. In a graphic meant to illustrate Alberta’s tax advantage, the budget shows how implementing just B.C.’s PST rate (the lowest of the provincial rates) would mean nearly $7 billion in revenue — coincidentally, about the same amount as our deficit.”
Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop