Politics Briefing: Barton meets the MPs

Hello,
Dominic Barton, Canada’s ambassador to China, got his first taste of public life last night.
Mr. Barton, a successful businessman who was formerly global managing partner of McKinsey and Co., was grilled by opposition MPs at the parliamentary committee looking into Canada-China relations.
On the big picture, Mr. Barton agreed with assessments that things between the two countries were not going so well. He described Chinese officials as “angry” when he met with them.
Relations soured in December, 2018, when Canadian police arrested Chinese businesswoman Meng Wanzhou on the request of U.S. authorities, where she is wanted in a fraud investigation. (Ms. Meng’s extradition process is ongoing.) In retaliation, China arrested two Canadians – Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor – and imposed various economic penalties. Mr. Barton said his main goal as ambassador is to secure the release of those two Canadians, and to win clemency for a third Canadian who has been sentenced to death.
On the personal side, though, Mr. Barton was also pressed on the work McKinsey did in China. In response to questions from Conservative MP Garnett Genuis, Mr. Barton said he wasn’t sure of all of the company’s dealings with state-owned corporations in China. And in response to a question from NDP MP Jack Harris, Mr. Barton said he and McKinsey were unaware that Uyghurs were being held in concentration camps just a few miles from a corporate retreat in 2018.
Gerald Butts, the former principal secretary to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, said the questions about Mr. Barton’s business dealings in China were unfair.
“I’ve spent a lot of time trying to recruit people into public service. The callousness with which people who should know better are treating Ambassador Barton today is a vivid example of why so many people say no,” Mr. Butts tweeted.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
The Canadian government continues to press Iran to hand over the black boxes from the Ukrainian flight that the Iranian military shot down last month.
Liberal MPs tell Huffington Post that caucus is having a pretty fierce debate about whether the federal government should approve the Teck oil sands mine.
The Canada Infrastructure Bank is advising on a project to bring internet and electricity from northern Manitoba to Nunavut. It is the bank’s ninth project to date.
A senator, a Liberal MP and a Conservative MP are joining forces to back a bill that would require Canadian companies to disclose if forced labour is used anywhere in their supply chain.
The ethics commissioner says Joe Peschisolido “chronically” failed to disclose his private financial interests, as required, while he was a Liberal MP. But Mr. Peschisolido, who lost in last year’s election, will escape any penalty because he’s no longer in office.
The Quebec government says it is inappropriate for federal money to go toward a legal challenge of Bill 21, the religious symbols ban, through the court challenges program.
The U.S. Senate acquitted President Donald Trump of the impeachment charges. Mitt Romney was the only Republican to vote in favour of convicting.
And a McMaster University researcher who was recruited from the United States with a prestigious Canada 150 Canada Research Chair grant is facing allegations of irregularities with his data that have already caused at least two peer-reviewed articles to be retracted.
David Parkinson (The Globe and Mail) on the monthly jobs numbers from the Labour Force Survey: “It’s a reminder that we pay an awful lot of attention every month to a Statscan product that is, frankly, not the agency’s best work. For all its usefulness, the LFS is, by its methodological nature, prone to inaccuracies – sometimes big ones.”
Naomi Sayers (The Globe and Mail) on the court ruling that cleared the way for the Trans Mountain pipeline: “While many agree that Indigenous parties should not have a veto over such projects, Canadians fail to consider that when rulings such as that of the federal court choose vague public interest, this creates a veto over many Indigenous concerns. The federal court confused Indigenous participation in consultation with consent for the project as a whole, causing an illogical and unjustifiable conclusion that Canada met its duty-to-consult obligations.”
Grant Bishop and Benjamin Dachis (The Globe and Mail) on cleaning up oil-and-gas wells in Alberta: “But the potential liabilities for the reclamation costs for both disused oil and gas wells and the oil sands will require that Alberta’s regulator more fundamentally adjust its approach. There is a better way beyond just reducing the reliance on arbitrary regulatory rules: allowing the private sector to step in to help achieve provincial cleanup goals and put an accurate price on the riskiness of companies.”
Allison Hanes (Montreal Gazette) on Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s entreaties to Quebeckers: "But Kenney is right about a few things. Quebecers may talk the talk when it comes to climate change, but their driving habits tell a different story. The record number of gas-guzzling SUVs on the province’s roads, the shattering of fuel consumption records last year and accelerating sprawl are increasing the appetite for Alberta’s oil and gas. And though the urgency and necessity of shifting away from fossil fuels is clear, the world will remain dependent on them to function for years yet. So there is an argument to be made to use our own to fund the kind of just transition many climate activists are calling for. "
Sean Speer (National Post) on what could be an animating policy agenda for the Conservative Party: “It would also bring together the different strands of Canadian conservatism. A social mobility agenda (what British Conservatives have come to broadly call a ‘life-chances’ strategy) would necessarily draw from the bourgeois virtues of social conservatives, the emphasis on markets and economic dynamism from libertarians and the preferences for civil society and communitarianism among traditional Red Tories.”
