Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he was “as surprised as” British Columbia Premier David Eby after a firm received Health Canada licence amendments to produce and sell cocaine.

Mr. Trudeau said Friday that the federal government was “working very quickly” with Adastra Labs of Langley, B.C., “to correct the misunderstanding” caused by the company’s statement saying it was looking at commercializing cocaine as part of its business model.

During a news conference in Winnipeg, Mr. Trudeau said Adastra did not have permission to sell cocaine on the “open market,” while Health Canada said the firm could only sell to other licence holders.

Mr. Trudeau said commercializing decriminalized cocaine “is not something that this government is looking at furthering.”

“I was as surprised as the premier of British Columbia was to see that a company was talking about selling cocaine on the open market or commercializing it,” he said, adding that Adastra’s licence was “not a permission to sell it commercially or to provide it on an open market.”

The public uproar began after B.C. Opposition leader Kevin Falcon raised the issue during Question Period in the provincial legislature on Thursday.

In response, Mr. Eby said he was “astonished” by the news, and the province had not been notified or consulted by Health Canada on the matter.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

CERB AUDIT RAISES QUESTIONS ABOUT RECIPIENTS - An internal Canada Revenue Agency audit of more than $5-billion in CERB and other emergency payments during the pandemic has determined that about 65 per cent went to ineligible recipients who must pay back the money. Story here.

GANG VS. JOLY AT G20 MEETING - China’s Foreign Minister, Qin Gang, took his Canadian counterpart, Mélanie Joly, to task during a G20 meeting this week over allegations his country interfered in Canadian politics, as lawmakers in Ottawa continue to push for a public inquiry that could be deeply embarrassing for Beijing. Story here.

CSIS SEEKING THOSE WHO LEAKED INFORMATION ON CHINA’S ELECTION INTERFERENCE - The head of Canada’s spy service says an investigation is under way to find those who leaked highly classified information on Chinese election interference, and suggested the whistleblowers may have been frustrated by the federal government’s handling of Beijing’s intrusion into the democratic process. Story here.

POILIEVRE ATTACK ON ANDERSON RISKS HELPFUL SUPPORT FOR CONSERVATIVE LEADER, SAYS MEETING ORGANIZER - Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre risks losing the backing of trucker convoy supporters for criticizing a controversial German politician considered a folk hero of the movement, says one of the organizers of a lunch with the politician attended by three Tory MPs. Story here.

KEY FISHERY SURVEY CANCELLED - A “perfect storm” of supply chain delays and the breakdown of a decrepit Coast Guard science vessel has led to the cancellation of a key commercial fish-stock survey that supports Newfoundland and Labrador’s $1-billion fishery. Story here.

LACK OF CANADIAN CORONATION PLANS TROUBLES MONARCHISTS - Monarchists in Canada say they’re troubled by the fact that the federal government hasn’t said yet how the country will celebrate King Charles’s coronation – a historic event for the head of state that is just two months away. Story here from CBC.

ONTARIO LIBERALS REGROUP? - As Ontario’s embattled provincial Liberals prepared to meet this weekend in Hamilton, The Agenda on TVO here convenes a panel to consider what renewal might look like for a party that has, in six years, gone from government to third place in the provincial legislature.

THE STORY OF ROXHAM ROAD - Asylum seekers face a long journey to freedom along Roxham Road, but, while it can feel like a finish line, in fact it’s yet another beginning – the long and drawn-out, years-long process of a refugee claimant in Canada. Story here.

LUCKI DROPS PLANS TO SPEAK AT CONFERENCE - The retiring head of Canada’s national police force will no longer speak at an upcoming policing conference in Dubai. Story here from CTV.

TOEWS MUM ON CONTINUING IN POLITICS - Travis Toews, the only finance minister that Alberta’s United Conservatives have ever had, save for a handful of months when the first-term politician stepped aside to challenge for the leadership of the party, is remaining mum on whether he will run in Alberta’s spring election. Story here.

THIS AND THAT

ON A BREAK - Both Parliament and the Senate are on breaks, with the House of Commons returning on March 6 and the Senate on March 7.

MINISTERS ON THE ROAD -Official Languages Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor, in Vancouver, participated in a news conference with B.C. Education Minister Rachna Singh at which they announced more than $13.5-million in funding to help train, recruit, and retain French teachers in British Columbia. Mental Health Minister Carolyn Bennett and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, in Toronto, announced funding for programs that will support the mental health of those most affected by COVID-19 in Ontario. International Trade Minister Mary Ng, in Markham, Ont., announced the next steps of the CAN Health Network, including its national expansion. Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu, in Thunder Bay, Ont., made an announcement about improving high-speed Internet access in rural Ontario.

TIKTOK AT BROADBENT INSTITUTE CONFERENCE - Amid government and political concerns about TikTok, the Broadbent Institute is proceeding with plans for the app operation to sponsor proceedings at their annual conference, the 2023 Progress Summit, in Ottawa next week. Jen Hassum, executive director of the institute, said on Friday that TikTok will follow through on a January commitment and sponsor the opening-night reception for the progressive think tank founded by former federal NDP Leader Ed Broadbent, who sits on its board. She declined to disclose the dollar amount of the sponsorship. Their logos will also be displayed at the gathering in an Ottawa hotel.

All of this comes amidst the federal government announcing TikTok will be banned from government-issued mobile devices in response to privacy and security concerns. Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia and Quebec have all enacted similar bans. There’s a Globe and Mail Explainer here. Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh have also paused their use of TikTok. But Ms. Hassum said the Broadbent Institute is taking a wait-and-see approach, following developments closely and looking at government recommendations. “Certainly if there is new information or directives, we’ll respond appropriately,” she said.

PRIME MINISTER’S DAY

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in Winnipeg, along with Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson, met with parents to discuss child care. Mr. Trudeau and Ms. Stefanson then announced Manitoba will achieve an average of $10-a-day regulated child care on April 2, 2023. Story here. Mr. Trudeau then visited health care workers at a local hospital. In the morning, an interview with Mr. Trudeau aired on Radio-Canada Manitoba’s 6 à 9 with Patricia Bitu Tshikudi as well as on CBC Radio One Winnipeg’s Information Radio with Marcy Markusa.

LEADERS

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet continued a tour of the Magdalen Islands scheduled to run through to Sunday for the 2023 Rendez-vous Loup-Marin or seal festival.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May and Deputy Leader Jonathan Pedneault, in Winnipeg, participated in a Fridays For Future - Global Climate Strike climate-change event at the Manitoba legislature, and visited the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, as well as the Louis Riel Monument. They were scheduled to meet with supporters and the contestants for the leadership of the Manitoba Green Party.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, in the Vancouver region, along with NDP MP Peter Julian (New Westminster-Burnaby), meets with Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley.

Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, in London, Ont., was scheduled to attend a meet-and-greet event with supporters.

THE DECIBEL

On Friday’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, health reporter Kelly Grant explains why doctors are talking about cystic fibrosis, which once meant an early death for patients, as a disease in transition. She also talks about the hope of a new future for thousands of patients. This week, Cystic Fibrosis Canada released its annual data report this week for 2021. A new drug, Trikafta, is keeping patients out of hospitals and off of transplant lists. The Decibel is here.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on Ottawa’s sounds of silence on election meddling: “The first line of defence is to tell Canadians there’s nothing to see; the second, that there’s nothing that can be said. They both miss the point that transparency is needed – now – to avoid eroding Canadians’ faith in the electoral process. The Liberals, of course, tried to portray this week’s report from the Critical Election Incident Public Protocol panel as proof everything was hunky-dory in the 2021 vote. Indeed, the panel did conclude that while there were attempts at foreign interference, those efforts did not meet its (deliberately high) threshold of impairing election integrity. For the unschooled, that might translate as “hunky-dory.” But the panel’s report goes on to say the panel interpreted the protocol to mean that only incidents that threatened the “integrity of the entire election” crossed the threshold. Problems within a riding or ridings would not.”

Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on why we don’t need a public inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections : “We do not, then, need a public inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections. What we need a public inquiry to look into is domestic complicity in foreign interference. An election in Canada is not something that is easily interfered with. You can’t just flip a switch or hack into a computer. Millions of paper ballots cast in secret and counted by hand in many different locations with multiple layers of scrutiny mean the opportunities for interfering with the actual vote are severely limited.”

John Ibbitson and Darrell Bricker (The Globe and Mail) on how population decrease is irreversible so how will we manage the decline of humanity?: “Today, though different analysts offer different projections, the best-researched studies predict that the planet’s population will start to decline some time around or soon after mid-century. The revelation that China, the world’s most populous nation, started losing people last year brought the issue into sharper focus. In Empty Planet we wrote: “Population decline is not a good thing or a bad thing. But it is a big thing.” Four years on, we’ve changed our minds. We believe that population decline is a very bad thing, one that could define our future. If, that is, we have much of a future left.”

Adrienne Clarkson (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how if Canada loses its citizenship ceremonies, we risk losing ourselves: “Now, there are reports that in order to get rid of an administrative backlog, new citizens will be given the option to take their oath online, rather than in a physical ceremony. Frankly, I’m horrified by this. I believe that people want ceremonies to mark important passages in their lives. I think welcoming people in person is the least we can do as a country. I feel that the people who work at the ministry understand that, and that they do put a human face on it as much as they can.”

Kirsty Duncan (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on some leaders running for the hills as some athletes call for a national sport inquiry: This is the time for leadership. We’re seeing it from athletes and from brave sport leaders who are taking a stand. But we need to be seeing it from everyone. Leadership involves a willingness to face uncomfortable truths. It also means facing the fact that the system is outdated and in desperate need of revamping when it comes to safe sport, funding and governance. Without a national inquiry, our approach to resolving harm against athletes will remain focused on symbolic compliance, avoiding legal liability, and protecting reputations and legacies.”

Michael Wolfson (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how much money does Canada’s health system really need?: “The provinces have also argued that they need more money because health care is so expensive. But without meaningful accountability measures, Canadians do not know whether the provinces are spending on health care costs in an efficient way. Indeed, evidence suggests they are not: Internationally, Canada spends more per capita on health care than many other OECD countries, but performs very poorly.”

Shachi Kurl (The Ottawa Citizen) on why Canadians need real answers on allegations of election meddling by China: “There’s a sincerity that’s been lacking in much of the official response we’ve heard over the last few weeks. Most Canadians do not deny the outcome of the last two elections. That doesn’t, however, mean they don’t have serious questions about what might have been attempted, or what might be attempted next. Dismissing those questions as old hat or as overwrought concern is not respectful. The protection of our democracy is too important not to demand accountability and transparency. Any actor not on board with that — political or institutional — risks engendering further distrust in democracy’s most fundamental tenet: elections.”

