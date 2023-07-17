Hello,

Representatives of the Canadian military and the B.C. Ministry of Emergency Management were scheduled to be at the table Monday for talks on how to deal with the province’s volatile wildfire situation, which has seen hundreds of fires across the province.

Others at the meeting were to include members of Public Safety Canada and B.C. wildfire officials.

Around 380 blazes are burning throughout B.C., with more than 20 considered highly visible, threatening or potentially damaging “wildfires of note.” Many of those fires, along with more than 70 wildfire-related evacuation alerts and orders, are clustered in parts of B.C.’s Interior.

Monday’s meeting, according to a statement from B.C.’s Ministry of Emergency Management, was scheduled to focus on plans for deploying federal resources after the province requested help in the fight.

The ministry said two military reconnaissance teams were deployed Sunday, with a “land force team” arriving at the ministry’s emergency operations centre in Prince George and an air force team bound for the B.C. Wildfire co-ordination centre in Kamloops.

Over the weekend, the office of federal Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair issued a statement that said in addition to the Armed Forces dealing with requests for help from the province, remaining requests from B.C. are being addressed by Transport Canada, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Parks Canada, and the Canadian Coast Guard.

There’s a story here on the BC situation.

All of this comes amidst Canada’s record-breaking wildfire season , which has not only seen new fires in B.C., but the death of a wildfire firefighter in the Northwest Territories – the second such death in Canada in the last week after a firefighter died in British Columbia. There’s a story here. And there are wildfire maps here tracking fires and air quality across Canada.

With files from The Canadian Press.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

No comment from Poilievre on T-shirt issue with Tory MP - Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s office is tight-lipped over a photo of one of his MPs posing with two people wearing slogans against measures addressing sexual orientation and gender identity in schools. Story here.

Federal emissions-reduction targets could mean oil sands job losses - Canada’s oil sands will likely have to slash up to 1.3 million barrels a day of possible production to meet 2030 federal emissions-reduction targets, according to an analysis by commodity data firm S&P Global, resulting in the loss of somewhere between 5,400 and 9,500 jobs. Story here.

Nike ends Hockey Canada sponsorship - Nike has permanently ended its sponsorship of Hockey Canada, finalizing an earlier pause of its marketing support and dealing a financial blow to the organization as it continues to experience the fallout from a sexual assault scandal last year. Story here.

Rate hikes working in fight against inflation: Macklem - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says rate hikes to bring inflation under control are working. “But it’s not working as quickly or as powerfully as we thought it would,” he told Globe and Mail reporter Mark Rendell in an interview, shortly after raising the bank’s benchmark interest rate to 5 per cent. You can read it here.

Ottawa is warned unilateral digital services tax on tech giants could trigger U.S. retaliation - Canada is being urged to shelve any intention of unilaterally imposing a digital services tax on tech giants, with one of the country’s biggest business groups warning it could trigger U.S. government retaliation as a presidential election approaches. Story here.

Groups call on Ottawa for permanent funding for Black business programs - Black business and community groups are calling on Ottawa to permanently fund many programs that are set to expire. Story here.

More newcomers to Canada needed: report - At a time when skeptics are questioning Canada’s plan to ramp up immigration, a new report released on Monday argues the country needs to welcome a lot more newcomers to counterbalance its aging demographic. Story here.

Ottawa can disclose some inmate transfers, contrary to Mendicino’s statement: briefing material - Soon after Canadians were told privacy law was preventing them from learning why notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo was moved to a medium-security prison, the federal privacy watchdog was reminded behind the scenes that there are ways around it. Story here.

THIS AND THAT

Summer break – Both Parliament and the Senate are on breaks. The House of Commons sits again on Sept. 18. The Senate is sitting again on Sept. 19.

Deputy Prime Minister’s day - Chrystia Freeland, also Finance Minister, was in the Indian city of Gandhinagar, attending meetings of G7 and G20 finance ministers and central bank governors. The gathering began Sunday and runs until Tuesday.

Ministers on the road - Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Official Languages Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor, in Moncton, N.B., announced funding for the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport. Families Minister Karina Gould, in New York City, is attending this week’s United Nations High-Level Political Forum and was scheduled Monday to deliver a Canadian statement on gender equality and human rights. Seniors Minister Kamal Khera, in Edmonton, with Tourism Minister Randy Boissonnault and Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, announced funding for seniors staying in their homes. Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez, in Sherbrooke, Que., highlighted regional development-agency financial help to Calogy Solutions, a thermal management technologies business. International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan, with Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, is travelling in Britain, Rwanda and Tanzania through July 23.

Corus suspending Meta advertising - Corus Communications, which owns the national Global network, among other broadcast holdings, has announced here it is suspending all advertising with Meta across its brands and trademarks amidst the debate over C-18, the Online News Act. It is encouraging its partners and clients to do the same.

PRIME MINISTER’S DAY

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in Dartmouth, N.S., attended a canoeing event with North American Indigenous Games athletes. Later, he met with Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. Mr. Trudeau was also scheduled to attend a Liberal Party fundraising event in Halifax.

LEADERS

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is travelling from Monday through Wednesday in Quebec’s Lower Saint Lawrence administrative region along he south shore of the Saint Lawrence River, with Monday’s schedule featuring an evening dinner with Pascal Bérubé, Parti Québécois member of the provincial legislature, and Kristina Michaud, a Bloc MP.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, in Toronto, met with small-business owners to discuss Canada Emergency Business Account loans and was scheduled to canvas for Thadsha Navaneethan, Ontario NDP candidate for Scarborough-Guildwood.

No schedules released for other party leaders.

THE DECIBEL

Monday’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast features Timothy Sayle – an associate professor of history and director of the International Relations Program at the University of Toronto – explaining the history and tension between NATO and Russia and what more countries joining the alliance tells us about the current state of global affairs. The Decibel is here.

TRIBUTE

Gerda Hnatyshyn - Ms. Hnatyshyn, the spouse of former governor-general and federal cabinet minister Ray Hnatyshyn, has died. Ms. Hnatyshyn was president of the Hnatyshyn Foundation, a charity to help artists and promote the importance of the arts. There’s a statement here , from the foundation, on Ms. Hnatyshyn’s passing.

Governor-General Mary Simon said Monday that Ms. Hnatyshyn was an extraordinary person who epitomized duty and service to her family, the arts, Rideau Hall and its staff, and to the country.

“She was exemplary in her role as spouse of Canada’s 24th Governor General, the Right Honourable Ramon John Hnatyshyn, and was devoted to supporting the arts, artists and philanthropy in the arts after his death,” Ms. Simon said in a statement. “She will be deeply missed by all those who knew her and worked with her, particularly members of the staff at Rideau Hall, past and present.”

PUBLIC OPINION

Data Dive with Nik Nanos - The chief data scientist at Nanos Research takes a look here at the long-term effects of the pandemic.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on how it’s time for Beverley McLachlin to quit Hong Kong’s high court: “She has faced repeated calls to step down on the grounds that the presence of so celebrated a Western jurist on the court lends cover to what is really going in the former British territory: that is, China’s erosion of basic rights thanks to the imposition of a draconian National Security Law in 2020, and the steady loss of independence by Hong Kong courts. To date, Ms. McLachlin has stood fast, and even agreed to another three-year term in 2021.”

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on how the Bank of Canada inflation fight is the gift that keeps on giving for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre: “If you’re Justin Trudeau, the cure to inflation might be worse than the disease. Because for many voters, the cure will just feel like more of the disease. Inflation, the ghastly economic ill that Pierre Poilievre has blamed on the government since before he became Conservative Leader, is easing off to levels closer to the historical norm. But the Bank of Canada’s campaign to fight what it insists is stubborn core inflation with higher interest rates – the quarter-point rise last week was the 10th hike in 16 months – is a big challenge to household finances. For many, it will feel like more inflation, but worse.”

Kelly Cryderman (The Globe and Mail) on how Alberta and the rest of Canada are woefully unprepared for the coming immigration boom: “There’s a long list of reasons for Canada to open its arms to newcomers from around the world – but when you invite half a million new people to the country every year, you better be prepared. And it’s looking more and more like we’re not. It goes beyond the affordable-housing crunch and whether everyone will have access to primary health care. Now, some of the Calgary agencies that help people get settled in the country say uncertainty about funding from the federal government is leading to long waiting lists and layoffs.”

