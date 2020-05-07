Politics Briefing: B.C. plans its reopening

Hello,
B.C. has done the best of the big provinces at keeping a lid on the spread of the coronavirus. And authorities there want to keep it that way, with a cautious reopening of the province’s businesses.
B.C.'s “Restart Plan” says many businesses will be able to resume operations as early as May 19, as long as they are making modifications to stop the spread of the virus, such as plexiglass windows at retail counters. The list of businesses that can reopen includes medical services (such as dentists), recreational centres (such as sports facilities and art galleries), and restaurants, as long as customers are sufficiently separated physically.
The sharpest contrast between B.C. and Quebec – which started reopening this week – is schools. Quebec is planning to restart schools (with many restrictions) starting this month, whereas B.C. says students won’t be back in the classroom before September.
B.C. also says large gatherings, such as concerts, won’t be allowed for at least a year. But NHL teams would be welcome to play in the province, Premier John Horgan said, without an audience.
Today’s announcement from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is that federal and provincial governments will spend $4-billion to top up the pay of essential workers. “If you are risking your health to keep this country moving and you’re making minimum wage, you deserve a raise,” Mr. Trudeau said.
Liberal MP Ron McKinnon, chair of the House health committee, is sponsoring a petition from constituents that claims that cellphone towers are a hazard to children. Wireless technology has been a recent target of conspiracy theories that claim, with little scientific evidence, it is a serious health concern. Mr. McKinnon said he doesn’t personally share that opinion, but that those views should be heard.
The Supreme Court of Canada will resume hearing oral arguments next month via video conference, in a change of practice for an institution that doesn’t change much. Some lawyers who have argued before the court say it may be harder to make their case through the computer screen, although others are just happy their cases are back on.
And U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal valet has tested positive for the coronavirus. The White House says the President, so far, has tested negative.
Irfan Dhalla (The Globe and Mail) on how Canada can eliminate the coronavirus: “Elimination is obviously the more desirable goal, but is it a feasible one? In some countries the answer increasingly seems to be yes. Australia is not the only open, democratic country that has nearly achieved elimination. South Korea and New Zealand are also well on their way. Whether elimination is feasible in Canada or not remains less clear.”
John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on the political fallout of the virus: “To the extent COVID-19 is viewed as an internal threat, the $250-billion and counting the Liberals have spent to fight it should help Mr. Trudeau prevail over whoever the Conservatives choose as the next leader.”
Mohammed Adam (Ottawa Citizen) on COVID-19 deaths in long-term care homes: “But with more and more residents dying in privately owned, for-profit seniors’ homes, perhaps it is time to ask whether privatization is the problem rather than the solution.”
Lorne Gunter (National Post) on Alberta’s plan to reopen: “The provincial relaunch plan doesn’t force any business to reopen. It merely permits them to do so if they wish. If, as an entrepreneur, you’re afraid of catching the virus by reopening next week, that is entirely your right. But authorities are under no obligation to force your competitors to do the same just so you won’t lose business to them.”
Robyn Urback (The Globe and Mail) on the Liberals’ gun-control legislation: “But the change announced last week does not, in any meaningful way, represent a major shift in the overall way Canada treats the purchase, storage and use of firearms. So if you’ve been cheering Ottawa’s new gun ‘prohibition’ as the end of the legal sale of military-conceived deadly weapons … well, I’m sorry to tell you this, but you’ve been had. Meticulously misleading government messaging will do that.”
