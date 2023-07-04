Hello,

The strike at British Columbia ports continues Tuesday, entering a fourth day after talks between the two sides stalled.

About 7,400 workers, who load and unload cargo at four B.C. ports, including Canada’s largest at the Port of Vancouver, have been on strike since Saturday, affecting more than 35 terminals across the province.

The dispute has raised concerns that an extended walkout could have an inflationary impact in Canada as the labour action disrupts supply chains and global shipping.

The International Longshore & Warehouse Union Canada and the BC Maritime Employers Association are trying to hammer out a deal, grappling with the crucial bargaining-table issue of the future job security of workers amid a plan to build a $3.5-billion, semi-automated container terminal near the Vancouver suburb of Delta.

About 6,000 of the ILWU’s members are in the Vancouver region, 1,000 in the Prince Rupert area and the rest in Nanaimo and Port Alberni.,

Federal Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan was in Vancouver on Tuesday, having arrived in the city last week and met separately with both sides in the dispute. He plans to stay in Vancouver while the ILWU and the BC Maritime Employers Association try to hammer out a deal.

Amid the labour conflict, there was an unusual disagreement between Transport Minister Omar Alghabra and federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre over the dispute and a story on MPs wearing sneakers. The two MPs clashed in a tweet here. The story at the centre of the clash is here from CTV.

Meanwhile reporter Brent Jang reports here on the dispute.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

New Hockey Canada leader - Hockey Canada is appointing Katherine Henderson as its next president and chief executive officer. Story here.

Nearly 2,000 Air Canada flights delayed, cancelled over long weekend - Air Canada delayed or cancelled nearly 2,000 flights over the Canada Day long weekend in what one expert said could be a taste of more troubles ahead for passengers. Story here.

Amendments to Judges Act affect options for federally appointed judges facing misconduct allegations - Federally appointed judges investigated for misconduct have lost their right to go to court to challenge the disciplinary proceedings, a move opposed by the legal community and the judges themselves. Story here.

Stand firm on Google and Meta, U.S. senator tells political leaders - The U.S. senator leading the push in Washington for a new American law that would force Google and Meta to pay news publishers says political leaders must stand firm in response to pressure tactics such as threats to block links to Canadian news stories. Story here.

Head of federal prison system raised questions about public safety minister and Bernardo file - Days after Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino shared his outrage on social media over the transfer of notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison, the head of Canada’s federal prison system asked the department whether the politician had been told of the move. Story here.

Archibald speaks out on ouster as AFN National Chief - RoseAnne Archibald has taken to Facebook to make her first public statement after an overwhelming vote last week by a special chiefs assembly to remove her as AFN National Chief. Story here.

Unusually large profile for Newfoundland and Labrador privacy commissioner - When Michael Harvey got into the access to information business, he didn’t imagine that he’d be recognized at the grocery store. But, as Information and Privacy Commissioner of Newfoundland and Labrador, which has enacted Canada’s most modern and robust system for ensuring such documents are released to the public, Mr. Harvey has assumed an unusually large profile. Story here.

CRA employees under investigation for receiving CERB payments - The head of the union representing Canada Revenue Agency workers says rule-breakers must face consequences after the CRA announced that hundreds of its employees are under investigation for inappropriately receiving CERB payments during the pandemic. Story here.

THIS AND THAT

Today in the Commons - The House of Commons is now on a break until Sept. 18. The Senate resumes sitting on Sept. 19.

In Ottawa - Tourism Minister Randy Boissonnault made an announcement about growing Canada’s visitor economy.

Ministers on the road - Transport Minister Omar Alghabra and National Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthillier, in Port-Daniel-Gascons, Que., made an announcement about infrastructure projects related to climate change in Gaspésie. Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, in Québec City, announced federal funding to help foster two Québec businesses: Lü and HOLOS Foods Inc. Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu, on a visit to northwestern Ontario, met with the Shoal Lake #40 First Nation and the Northwest Angle No. 33 First Nation. Official Languages Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor, in Victoria, announced funding to expand services to the Greater Victoria Francophone community. Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal, also responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, in Winnipeg announced investments and projects with the Manitoba Métis Federation.

PM losing his policy director - John Broadhead is leaving his post as director of policy to the Prime Minister. In a LinkedIn posting, Mr. Broadhead wrote that he has been grateful for challenge of working with the Prime Minister to improve the lives of Canadians. “While I leave my formal role in government, I will remain a passionate advocate for the progressive vision we have been implementing since 2015.” He did not explain his exit.

PM headed for Latvia, Lithuania - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be travelling to Latvia and Lithuania from July 10 to the 12th to meet with President Edgars Rinkēvičs, and Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in Riga, among other commitments, before heading to Vilnius, Lithuania to attend the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Leaders’ Summit. Details here.

Martin recovering - Don Martin, the former host of CTV’s Power Play series, is recovering after recent surgery for what he described in a social-media posting as “a fairly concentrated cancer cluster” in his neck, specifically his parotid gland. “Off to a cancer-free future. And a future where I never want to hear “It’s back” again,” he wrote.

PRIME MINISTER’S DAY

Private meetings in Ottawa.

LEADERS

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet continued a tour of Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean with stops that include the flood laboratory at the Université du Québec à Chicoutimi, and a meeting with Sylvia Beaumont, Mayor of the town of Alma.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, in Toronto, outlined a plan to deliver more affordable homes.

No schedules released for other party leaders.

THE DECIBEL

On Tuesday’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, feature writer Jana Pruden talks about the three-day Canadian Cheer National Championships that recently drew almost 8,000 athletes from around the country to Niagara Falls for the national cheer championship. The Decibel is here.

TRIBUTE

Denise Bombardier - The prominent Quebec author, journalist and columnist - most recently for the Journal de Montreal - died Tuesday aged 82. Story here from CTV.

Ian Davey -The chief of staff to former federal Liberal leader Michael Ignatieff, died last Friday. Mr. Davey was the son of Keith Davey, known as the Rainmaker for his ability to orchestrate Liberal election victories from the 1960s through the 1980s. Mr. Ignatieff paid tribute to Mr. Davey here. Warren Kinsella wrote about Mr. Davey, his friend, here in The Toronto Sun.

Bill Marshall - Former Newfoundland and Labrador politician and judge Bill Marshall, one of the leading voices behind the 1980s-era Atlantic Accord on managing the provinces offshore oil and its revenues, has died at 87. Obituary here from CBC.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on how unrelenting drug overdose deaths demand an unrelenting policy response from governments: “The latest data on deaths are, as in 2019, a humbling – and gutting – reminder of how difficult it is to battle drug overdoses, how intractable opioid addictions can be and the continuing deadliness of toxic street drugs. Most of all, the deaths demand an integrated policy response. It’s as bad as it’s ever been. In B.C., as of the end of May, drug overdoses killed 1,018 people, up 3 per cent from 2022. In Alberta, with new data last week through April, overdoses killed 613 people, up 6 per cent. The situation in Ontario is unclear, because the province doesn’t provide recent data. Treatment should be everyone’s end goal. As this space has too often noted, the dead cannot be checked into rehab. But to focus on treatment while minimizing or ignoring a range of harm reduction is a mistake – as is the reverse, too much work on harm reduction without ample treatment beds.”

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau being boxed in from calling an early election as economic clouds gather: “What should Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals do if a recession is coming this fall and they want to stay in power? Call an election, quick. “You go sooner not later,” said Greg Lyle, the veteran pollster and political strategist who is president of Innovative Research Group. “There’s no question.” But the Liberals can’t really do that. Or at least, not easily. Mr. Trudeau has all kinds of political impediments standing in the way. No one knows for certain if there will be a recession later this year, but with rising interest rates and stagnant after-inflation wages, many Canadians will be feeling worse off anyway.”

Susan Franceschet (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s new cabinet looks spectacularly unrepresentative of Alberta residents: “Alberta’s new cabinet looks a lot like the reductive stereotypes often associated with the province – namely, that it’s populated mostly by rural, white men. Premier Danielle Smith’s team sits in stark contrast to what many other leaders, in Canada and around the world, are doing to acknowledge that an inclusive democracy requires a diversity of voices. Although white men account for less than half of Alberta’s population, they now hold 80 per cent of cabinet spots. That gives them higher pay, greater visibility and more policy influence. Ms. Smith selected just four women for her 25-member cabinet, dropping below the representation level of her UCP predecessor and far below that of NDP Leader Rachel Notley, who as premier consistently ensured that half her ministers were women.”

