Hello,

The union representing 7,400 B.C. port workers has issued 72-hour strike notice, according to employers, hours after federal Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan said Tuesday’s new walkout is illegal.

Members of the International Longshore & Warehouse Union Canada (ILWU) halted their 13-day strike on July 13, but walked off the job again on Tuesday.

“The Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) — an independent body created to keep industrial peace — this morning ruled that the ILWU Canada cease and desist from participating in any strike action because the union did not provide 72 hours notice,” Mr. O’Regan tweeted on Wednesday. “This strike is illegal.”

The BC Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA), which represents 49 private-sector companies such as shipowners and terminal operators, said hours after Mr. O’Regan’s tweet that the union is now in a legal position to go on strike on Saturday.

Brent Jang reports here.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Ian Bailey. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you're reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

B.C. government orders City of Surrey to drop the RCMP and move to municipal police force - After months of increasingly hostile debate about which police force should be patrolling B.C.’s second-largest city, the province’s solicitor-general has ordered Surrey to continue with a transition to a municipal force. Story here.

Nuclear threat from war in Ukraine prompts Ottawa to update plans for catastrophe - Canada is dusting off and updating emergency protocols to deal with fallout from a possible tactical nuclear exchange in Europe or the spread of radiation across the ocean from a Ukrainian power plant explosion. Story here.

Trudeau calls for deeper ties with Australia - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for deeper ties with Australia on Tuesday, saying that, unlike authoritarian regimes, the country is a “like-minded partner” that is able to uphold democratic values while also supplying minerals that could help reduce global reliance on fossil fuels. Story here.

Senator violated conduct code with rant - The Senate ethics watchdog has found Conservative Senator Michael MacDonald violated the code of conduct with a colourful rant during the “Freedom Convoy” protest last year, and a refusal to comply with an investigation into his actions. Story here.

More funding needed despite Ottawa pledge to help asylum seekers - Toronto is opening up hotel rooms for 150 asylum seekers who have been sleeping outside for the past several weeks after the city received a pledge for $97-million from the federal government, but Mayor Olivia Chow said more support is needed to respond to the growing demand. Story here.

Porn sites seek to avoid regulation under streaming act - Porn sites have asked not to be regulated under the federal government’s Online Streaming Act, arguing that they don’t advance the legislation’s aim to enrich and strengthen the cultural fabric of Canada. Story here.

Freeland hopeful about international deal on digital services tax - Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said she’s hopeful an international agreement on a digital services tax can be reached following constructive talks at G20 meetings in India, but Canada is not ruling out the possibility of going at it alone on Jan. 1. Story here.

New numbers released in BC on drug deaths - The BC Coroners Service says 184 people died in the province in June becasue of to the toxic, unregulated drug supply that has claimed more than 1,200 lives in the first half of this year. Story here.

Ford seeks to change King’s Counsel designations - Ontario Premier Doug Ford is promising to change how King’s Counsel designations are awarded to lawyers, after critics accused the government of handing out the symbolic honour to party loyalists. Story here.

Titan tragedy likely to prompt submersible regulation: Cameron - James Cameron, who has travelled to the deepest known point of the world’s oceans, says the Titan tragedy was an “outlier” among deep-sea submersible efforts, but regulation may be inevitable when such vessels carry tourists. Story here.

High costs driving some to leave Canada - With the Bank of Canada’s recent decision to raise its key interest rate, and the average price of a home rising year-over-year, some Canadians have decided to relocate to countries where they will pay less for accommodation and other living costs. Story here from CTV.

THIS AND THAT

Summer break – Both Parliament and the Senate are on breaks. The House of Commons sits again on Sept. 18. The Senate is sitting again on Sept. 19.

Deputy Prime Minister’s Day - Private meetings in Toronto.

Ministers on the road - Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, in Argentia, NL, announced up to $38-million federal funding to improve cargo movement at the Port of Argentia. Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau, in Fredericton, attended the annual conference of federal, provincial and territorial agricultural ministers. Tourism Minister Randy Boissonnault, in Edmonton, made an infrastructure announcement. Families Minister Karina Gould, in New York, continued to lead the Canadian delegation to the 2023 United Nations High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development. Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Official Languages Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor, also Minister for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, in Moncton, participated in a ground breaking and sign unveiling ceremony at the Atlantic Science Enterprise Centre. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, in Charlottetown, announced $634,900 of federal funding over five years for a cyberbullying intervention project. International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan, with Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, is travelling in Britain, Rwanda and Tanzania through July 23. Filomena Tassi, Minister for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, in Windsor, made an announcement outlining $1.15-million federal support for Enova Facades Inc., which is involved in the design and manufacturing of building envelopes.

Pierre Poilievre explains his new look - The federal Conservative Leader has been out and about with a new look that does not include his trademark glasses. Mr. Poilievre was asked about the image shift on Wednesday during a news conference in Niagara Falls. “My wife says I look better without glasses, so I have to keep her happy, first and foremost,” he said. “But what’s more important than glasses is that whether or not I wear glasses, I have the best vision for the country.”

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in Ottawa, held private meetings and spoke with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

LEADERS

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet concluded his visit to Quebec’s Lower Saint Lawrence administrative region along the south shore of the St. Lawrence River, with a schedule that included a meeting with Sylvie Blanchette, mayor of the eastern town of Amqui.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre held a news conference in Niagara Falls and was scheduled to hold a meet-and-greet event with supporters in the evening.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, in the Windsor area, held a news conference, then visited the UHC-Hub of Opportunities agency, which has been providing programs and services to unemployed adults. He also met with the Windsor & District Labour Council.

No schedules provided for other party leaders.

THE DECIBEL

On Wednesday’s edition of The Globe and Mail, Report on Business reporter Mark Rendell explains the goal of getting inflation down to 2-per-cent inflation, whether that target will change and what he learned from a recent interview with Tiff Macklem, Governor of the Bank of Canada. The Decibel is here.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should listen to Justin Trudeau on temporary foreign workers: “Justin Trudeau has some advice for Justin Trudeau. Mr. Trudeau, in 2023, leads a federal government that has overseen a surge in the country’s reliance on low-wage temporary foreign workers. The federal Liberals stoked this increase: they loosened the rules early last year. According to the latest data, reported by The Globe last week, Ottawa has approved the hiring of almost 80,000 low-wage foreign workers in the year after the rules were eased. That’s triple the level of the 12 months before the change. The Mr. Trudeau of 2014 would not be happy.”

Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on how there is no `convention’ that the party with the most seats gets to govern: “Gracious, I seem to have hit a nerve. I had wondered how the Conservatives would react to the suggestion that Justin Trudeau might continue governing after the next election, with the support of the NDP, even if he failed to win the most seats. Would they recognize how fundamentally federal politics had changed in the wake of the Liberal-NDP supply-and-confidence agreement? Or would they go to the mats, manufacture a phony crisis out of it, and try to brazen it out? I shouldn’t have asked. Of course they’ll try to turn it into a crisis.”

Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on how Michael Sabia will need to work miracles at Hydro-Québec. If anyone can, it’s him: “Mr. Sabia and Quebec Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon, who oversees Hydro-Québec, are open to more private-sector involvement in hydro production. But the province’s main opposition parties have gone on the warpath against the idea, creating huge political risks for Mr. Legault’s CAQ government should it decide to allow more private production. Still, if Mr. Sabia’s stint at Hydro-Québec is anything like his tenure at the Caisse, big changes are likely afoot at the provincial utility. Maybe even miracles.’

Jane George (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how Canada’s plentiful access to fresh water is an illusion in Iqaluit: “For decades, Indigenous communities across Canada have dealt with potable water crises. Nunavut’s capital of Iqaluit is no exception, as the city has now endured a series of water emergencies for more than a year and a half. Worrying about water access seems especially dissonant at this time of year in the Arctic. The month of July has seen more rain than sun. Frobisher Bay has nearly thawed for the summer, as have the ponds around the city. The creeks are rushing with water. But this appearance of plenty is an illusion.”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.