Politics Briefing: Behind the scenes with Trudeau and Morneau

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Politics

Register
AdChoices
Politics Briefing Newsletter

Politics Briefing: Behind the scenes with Trudeau and Morneau

Chris Hannay
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Hello,

For as long as Justin Trudeau has been Prime Minister, he has had just one Finance Minister: Bill Morneau. But how long will that be the case?

Sources tell The Globe that tensions have been high this year between Mr. Trudeau and Mr. Morneau on a number of fronts. Mr. Trudeau has overruled his Finance Minister on the extent of government subsidies to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic – Trudeau wanting more, Morneau pushing for less – while the Prime Minister’s Office was blind-sided by the revelation that members of the Morneau-McCain family had accepted free travel from WE Charity. (Mr. Morneau revealed the trips last month and paid them back, saying he had never expected them to be complimentary.)

Story continues below advertisement

If Mr. Morneau were to leave, who would replace him? One prominent financial figure who is said to have the Prime Minister’s ear right now is Mark Carney, the former governor of the Bank of England and, before that, the Bank of Canada. Mr. Carney (who is no stranger to the Liberal Party of Canada) has been an informal economic adviser to Mr. Trudeau in recent months while also serving as a special envoy for the United Nations on climate action and finance.

All of this talk of replacing finance ministers, though, is apparently making market analysts skittish.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

As the government readies to transition recipients of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit to the Employment Insurance program, it is making it easier to qualify for EI.

The number of Lebanese citizens applying for refugee status in Canada was on the rise even before a devastating explosion in Beirut that’s been blamed on political corruption.

The federal government has appointed a new head of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg. Isha Khan, a lawyer who was executive director of the Manitoba Human Rights Commission, says her first job is addressing the systemic racism and discrimination that has been going on within the museum’s own walls.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta’s former NDP environment minister says two police officers should be fired for conducting surveillance on her while she was in office.

And scientists are casting doubt on Russia’s claim to having the first coronavirus vaccine. Russian President Vladimir Putin said one of his daughters has already received the shot.

André Picard (The Globe and Mail) on reopening schools during the pandemic: “There is no perfect way to reopen schools, but there is certainly a wrong way: dithering and prevaricating about back-to-school plans and driving parents out of their minds with worry, fear and guilt.”

John Fraser, D. Michael Jackson and Michael Valpy (The Globe and Mail) on reforming the appointment of the governor-general: “In the Canadian system of parliamentary democracy, there is a strong element of trust reposed in the government and the prime minister of the day to choose carefully among candidates to be a governor-general or lieutenant-governor. People should only be appointed after a lifetime of service to Canada and should clearly understand the non-partisan, constitutional and representational nature of the positions they are asked to fill.”

Patrick Luciani (The Globe and Mail) on the political figures not yet cancelled: “There might be a reason that [Norman] Bethune has been left off the list of political targets: he was a Marxist supporter, and thus a philosophical friend of the modern left. It’s the same reason others on the left, from Tommy Douglas to suffragette Nellie McClung – who both supported eugenics as a solution to extreme mental illness and poverty – are often given a free ride.”

Pearl Eliadis (The Conversation) on human rights at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights: “The fact that years of incidents recounted in the report should have escaped the board of trustees’ notice speaks at the very least to a dysfunctional relationship between senior management and the board. That’s something for which the board is ultimately responsible.”

Story continues below advertisement

John Ivison (National Post) on Mark Carney’s future: “Yet, I fully expect him to run for public office one day — it is an ambition that remains unfulfilled, and he can’t have many of those left.”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies