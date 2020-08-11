Politics Briefing: Behind the scenes with Trudeau and Morneau

Hello,
For as long as Justin Trudeau has been Prime Minister, he has had just one Finance Minister: Bill Morneau. But how long will that be the case?
Sources tell The Globe that tensions have been high this year between Mr. Trudeau and Mr. Morneau on a number of fronts. Mr. Trudeau has overruled his Finance Minister on the extent of government subsidies to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic – Trudeau wanting more, Morneau pushing for less – while the Prime Minister’s Office was blind-sided by the revelation that members of the Morneau-McCain family had accepted free travel from WE Charity. (Mr. Morneau revealed the trips last month and paid them back, saying he had never expected them to be complimentary.)
If Mr. Morneau were to leave, who would replace him? One prominent financial figure who is said to have the Prime Minister’s ear right now is Mark Carney, the former governor of the Bank of England and, before that, the Bank of Canada. Mr. Carney (who is no stranger to the Liberal Party of Canada) has been an informal economic adviser to Mr. Trudeau in recent months while also serving as a special envoy for the United Nations on climate action and finance.
All of this talk of replacing finance ministers, though, is apparently making market analysts skittish.
As the government readies to transition recipients of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit to the Employment Insurance program, it is making it easier to qualify for EI.
The number of Lebanese citizens applying for refugee status in Canada was on the rise even before a devastating explosion in Beirut that’s been blamed on political corruption.
The federal government has appointed a new head of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg. Isha Khan, a lawyer who was executive director of the Manitoba Human Rights Commission, says her first job is addressing the systemic racism and discrimination that has been going on within the museum’s own walls.
Alberta’s former NDP environment minister says two police officers should be fired for conducting surveillance on her while she was in office.
And scientists are casting doubt on Russia’s claim to having the first coronavirus vaccine. Russian President Vladimir Putin said one of his daughters has already received the shot.
André Picard (The Globe and Mail) on reopening schools during the pandemic: “There is no perfect way to reopen schools, but there is certainly a wrong way: dithering and prevaricating about back-to-school plans and driving parents out of their minds with worry, fear and guilt.”
John Fraser, D. Michael Jackson and Michael Valpy (The Globe and Mail) on reforming the appointment of the governor-general: “In the Canadian system of parliamentary democracy, there is a strong element of trust reposed in the government and the prime minister of the day to choose carefully among candidates to be a governor-general or lieutenant-governor. People should only be appointed after a lifetime of service to Canada and should clearly understand the non-partisan, constitutional and representational nature of the positions they are asked to fill.”
Patrick Luciani (The Globe and Mail) on the political figures not yet cancelled: “There might be a reason that [Norman] Bethune has been left off the list of political targets: he was a Marxist supporter, and thus a philosophical friend of the modern left. It’s the same reason others on the left, from Tommy Douglas to suffragette Nellie McClung – who both supported eugenics as a solution to extreme mental illness and poverty – are often given a free ride.”
Pearl Eliadis (The Conversation) on human rights at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights: “The fact that years of incidents recounted in the report should have escaped the board of trustees’ notice speaks at the very least to a dysfunctional relationship between senior management and the board. That’s something for which the board is ultimately responsible.”
John Ivison (National Post) on Mark Carney’s future: “Yet, I fully expect him to run for public office one day — it is an ambition that remains unfulfilled, and he can’t have many of those left.”
