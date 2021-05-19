Politics Briefing: Bloc Québécois leader Blanchet is calling on MPs to endorse Quebec’s new language bill

Hello,
The leader of the sovereigntist Bloc Québécois is calling on all MPs to back a motion he will table in Parliament next week to endorse Quebec’s legislation to bolster the use of French in that province.
Yves-François Blanchet said Wednesday he is seeking an official show of support for Bill 96 – Quebec’s new language bill.
He told a news conference his motion will declare Quebec “totally and fully” has the right to proceed with inserting a measure in the Canadian Constitution saying Quebeckers form a nation and French is the only official language of Quebec.
“The motion that we will be tabling should confirm that the House of Commons unanimously agrees with the principle of that position taken in Bill 96,” he said.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that he supports the legislation, with leaders of the Conservatives and the NDP also declaring their support for Quebec’s language agenda.
The Bloc leader said he is not surprised by Mr. Trudeau’s position, noting there is consensus in Quebec for the legislation, and the federal Liberals only have a minority government.
“If he had responded in a different way, he would have threatened many of his elected members in Quebec,” said Mr. Blanchet, adding Mr. Trudeau likely knows if he does not stick to this conviction through the expected election later this year he will pay a political price in Quebec.
“I will test [the Prime Minister’s] resolve with a motion,” he said referring to the attention that will be focused on the issue between now and the election.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
JOHN GOMERY - The judge who led a public inquiry that helped sink a federal government, has died at age 88.
TRUDEAU SEEKS CEASEFIRE - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined a chorus of international leaders calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas to end the bloodshed that has claimed the lives of innocent civilians in the escalating violence of the past two weeks. Story here.
O’TOOLE DISTRACTION - Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole told CBC News a recent vote by party delegates to reject adding “climate change is real” to the policy book was a disappointment that distracted from the party’s larger plan to levy a price on carbon. Story here.
$4B FOR NDP STUDENT PLAN - Parliament’s budget watchdog says the NDP plan to cut student debt would cost about $4-billion. The New Democrats’ campaign-style pledge this spring promised to cancel up to $20,000 in tuition, freeze loan payments through July 2022 and scrap interest payments, among other measures.
LINE 5 EXPLAINED - Line 5 pipeline: What you need to know about the Enbridge route now at the centre of a U.S.-Canada legal dispute. Explainer here.
PRIME MINISTER’S DAY
Private meetings. Discussions with Vietnamese Prime Minister Phan Minh Chinh. Virtual visit to the Scarborough Subway Extension project. Instagram live event with Today’s Parent to discuss support for families.
LEADERS
Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet holds a news conference on Quebec’s Bill 96.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh holds a news conference, reacting to the Parliamentary Budget Officer’s report on the NDP proposal for a post-secondary student relief package. The NDP leader also meets with the president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Canada to discuss the recent cancellation of Greyhound service, and meets with Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart.
PUBLIC OPINION
A new Angus Reid Institute poll finds 74 per cent of respondents saying there is a culture of disrespect toward women in the Canadian military. In addition 78 per cent perceive systemic problems in the way the military handles sexual misconduct complaints. Details here.
OPINION
The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on the constitutional trap François Legault has set for Justin Trudeau: “Letting provincial governments unilaterally drop politically beneficial language into the Constitution whenever they feel like it is not what anyone had in mind when this amending formula was conceived. Could an Alberta government insert a clause saying that hydrocarbon extraction is an essential Albertan value? Could a future government declare net-zero a constitutional value? Ottawa should not be so quick to give in to Mr. Legault’s gambit without challenge. Don’t worry; he won’t mind.”
Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on the fate of Quebec’s anglophone minority amidst the province’s new language policy: “Once, this sort of thing might have provoked at least a murmur of opposition here and there, on the principle that majorities should not be quite so open in their disdain for the minorities in their midst. Not any more. In part, this is a matter of precedent – what might once have been the occasion for outrage has long been sanctioned by custom. But in part it is the crude calculations of politics: There are no votes in anglo rights.”
John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on the difference between criticism of policy and criticism of people as relates to the Mideast conflict: “In one sense there is nothing new about the demonstrations that roiled the streets in Canadian cities on the weekend, which led in some cases to confrontations between Palestinian supporters and supporters of Israel. We are mostly a country of immigrants, and every wave brings the troubles of the world with them: English versus Irish; Protestant versus Catholic; European background versus Asian background. Usually, after a generation or two, the grievances and the prejudices fade. But antisemitism and Islamophobia are stubborn curses. They seem impossible to eradicate. Both appeared to be present in the weekend protests.”
Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on Bill C-10′s inability to save Canada’s dying private broadcasters: “Most of the debate about the Trudeau government’s overhaul of the Broadcasting Act has focused on Bill C-10′s potential impact on internet freedom as Ottawa moves to bring foreign streaming services under its regulatory umbrella. What has been missing amid the debate about whether the proposed legislation would constitute a threat to freedom of speech – a contention vigorously denied by Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault – is any discussion about whether C-10 would help Canada’s conventional broadcasters stop bleeding red ink.”
Tasha Kheiriddin (National Post) on boycotting the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing: “Despite all the issues that dog the Olympics, from doping to governance scandals, hosting the event remains a major credibility booster — and the most compelling reason to support a boycott. China does not just victimize the Uyghurs and people of Hong Kong, but all its citizens, through its maintenance of an Orwellian military surveillance state. Allowing Beijing its moment in the sun is a betrayal of the billions of citizens it keeps in the dark. Is that a situation the rest of the world is prepared to accept?”
Tom Mulcair (Montreal Gazette) on Quebec Premier François Legault’s nationalist ambitions: “[Quebec Premier François Legault’s] responses when asked about his present convictions on sovereignty invoke pragmatism, not principle. Like the accountant that he is, he just has taken note of the fact that the numbers aren’t there … yet! He has promised there will not be a referendum. Back in August 2018, in the run-up to that year’s general election, l’Actualité published interviews with the party leaders. One of Legault’s answers resonates in retrospect. On his approach to dealing with Ottawa, he had this to say: “In the past, we tried to settle everything in one grand evening, but it didn’t work. We have to get there step by step. And the first step is to go and get more powers with respect to language, culture and immigration … and we hope to do it through bilateral constitutional agreements.”
