Politics Briefing: Border closure just a day and a half away

Hello,
Non-essential travel across the Canada-U.S. border will stop some time before Saturday morning, Justin Trudeau said this morning.
The Prime Minister clarified the timeline for the partial closure at his news conference this morning.
“My understanding is that the measures will probably come into place in the night between Friday and Saturday," he told reporters. "So in about a day and a half.”
He also suggested the next items on the government’s to-do list, after the stimulus announced yesterday, was ramping up the production of medical supplies in Canada and providing more targeted financial support for seniors. He did not provide details on either measure.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
News is dominated right now by the COVID-19 outbreak. Here are a few stories that touch on the political and governmental response.
Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne acknowledged that many of the Canadians still abroad will likely not be able to come home for weeks as borders close and flights are cancelled.
The Liberal government’s stimulus package, unveiled on Wednesday, was crafted in two weeks and was approved knowing that some of the money would go to people who didn’t need it, officials told The Globe. The sources said the Prime Minister was following international guidance that a quick response was better than a perfect one.
Small businesses and economists praised the design of the government’s wage-subsidy program, but said the amount it’s providing is too small to be effective at preventing layoffs.
Alberta’s economy, which is as hit by the coronavirus as anywhere else, also has to deal with historically low oil prices. The benchmark price for oil has been trading below US$10 a barrel.
In China, there are signs that the outbreak may – for now – be slowing down, thanks in part to police-enforced social distancing.
...while in the United States, it is just beginning.
And South Korea seems to have gotten its outbreak under control much more quickly than other countries. Its strategy involved early and aggressive testing to identify and isolate virus carriers. The country’s approach of enlisting the private sector early and expediting regulatory approval stands in stark contrast to that of Western countries.
John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on the closing of the border: “When this pandemic ends, will the walls come down? Or will governments find it easier and more popular to continue restricting the entry of foreigners? Will they decide to become more self-sufficient, even if economic isolationism leaves everyone poorer and less innovative?”
Kelly McParland (National Post) on whether the borders will reopen: “If isolationism occupies a solid spot in American impulses, the combination of COVID-19 and the Trumpist world view can’t help but feed its xenophobic offshoot.”
Andrew Willis (The Globe and Mail) on how the stimulus will roll out: “As the federal Liberals and provincial governments roll out responses to the pandemic, it’s clear they’re piggy-backing on existing programs, where possible – a nod to lessening the load on civil servants. For example, part of the $82-billion in new programs announced Wednesday will see cash delivered to individuals by simply boosting the size of GST credits and the Canada Child Benefit. There’s a note of realism in that approach, in sticking with programs already in place, rather than reaching for a shiny but unproven new policy.”
Robert Greenhill (The Globe and Mail) on the need to act now: “There’s a simple explanation for the dire straits they find themselves in – they missed what a South Korean official has called ‘The Golden Hour,’ the narrow window in which social distancing can still bend the trajectory of the contagion. Canada now must learn from those who are mere weeks ahead of us. Every day of hesitation or misplaced desire for nailing down the details will result in thousands more infected. Thus is the unforgiving nature of a pandemic.”
A.T. Kingsmith and Patrick Ciaschi (CBC) on managing anxiety in a crisis: “If you act frightened or engage in the frenzied stockpiling of toilet paper, then others will react with fear as well. At the same time, your cache of masks, gloves and hand sanitizer actively prevent others in their community from getting access to them, which can worsen the spread.”
