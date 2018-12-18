Politics Briefing: Border issues likely to be a big election topic

Good morning. With official Ottawa winding down for the holidays, we thought we’d take this week to reflect back on the stories that shaped the year in politics. We asked some of the reporters in The Globe’s Ottawa bureau what stories they covered that had the biggest impact. Today, Michelle Zilio writes about the immigration debate – especially at the border.

The Liberals and Conservatives ended 2018 by digging in their heels on their respective immigration policies, setting the tone for a potential wedge issue during the upcoming federal election year.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer repeatedly took Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to task over his immigration policies this year, particularly his government’s handling of the arrival of the more than 38,000 asylum seekers who have entered Canada through unauthorized border points since January 2017.

Story continues below advertisement

However, the immigration debate reached a peak in December when Mr. Scheer urged the government not to sign the first United Nations migration agreement, saying the pact would force Canada to give up sovereignty over its borders and immigration system. The Liberals dismissed the Conservatives’ concerns when they signed the United Nations Global Compact for Migration in Morocco, loudly touting their role in developing the agreement and Canada’s support for safe, orderly and regular migration.

As the federal parties attempt to balance control over Canada’s borders with their support for a compassionate asylum system, Canadians continue to demonstrate a desire to help the world’s most vulnerable refugees. Canada welcomed more than 1,400 Yazidi genocide survivors from Iraq and dozens of White Helmet volunteer humanitarian workers from Syria this year.

The 2015 federal election took a turn when the image of a three-year-old Syrian boy, Alan Kurdi, face down, dead on a Turkish beach, forced politicians to confront the plight of refugees desperate to find safety. Wherever the immigration debate goes during the 2019 election, the main contenders for Canada’s next prime minister appear ready to campaign on it.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay in Ottawa. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz has a big worry for 2019: an all-out China-U.S. trade war. “If you do serious damage to the global trading system, you will reduce living standards permanently,” he told The Globe. He said the geopolitical tensions between the two countries could ripple out and harm even more economies if the Trump administration goes forward with threats to impose 25-per-cent tariffs on Chinese goods next year.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau opened the door further to cancelling Canada’s $15-billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia for armoured vehicles, but Canada’s former ambassador to the Saudis says it’s too late for a move like that to cause the kingdom to change its behaviour.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The federal government will offer a $1.6-billion aid package to the battered oil-and-gas sector. The details are set to be announced in Edmonton this morning.

General Jonathan Vance, the chief of the defence staff, says he’d like to see women make up 25 per cent of the Forces. Currently, about 15 per cent of military members are women. Gen. Vance says he will be making changes soon to how sexual-assault complaints are handled as one part of trying to improve the culture for female soldiers.

And Governor-General Julie Payette says she’s not going anywhere. Ms. Payette denies her first year was as rocky as it’s been reported to be, but she says her office could do a better job communicating. “Maybe what caught me by surprise is that I have never been in a setting where you have to talk about what you’re doing,” Ms. Payette said.

Cora Morgan (The Globe and Mail) on helping Indigenous children and parents: “We need community-based family healing and support centres. Many parents are coping with the intergenerational damage of residential schools. They need a safe and supportive place to learn how to parent effectively, within cultural and ceremonial ways of being. They need occasional help and respite in their homes. We could and should have local child-care committees and a grandmothers’ council offering meaningful input into who is best able to care for children for periods when parents need extra support. We do not have these mechanisms in Manitoba: Instead we have lawyers, courtrooms and expensive foster care.”

Donald Clarke (Washington Post) on China’s retaliations for the arrest of a Huawei executive: “When China responds to criticism of the Kovrig/Spavor detentions by raising the Meng case, that is an admission that it’s all about retaliation. Assertions of equivalency are lazy and false. Both the United States and Canada host thousands of Chinese students who are the children of China’s rich and powerful, but neither they nor their parents need to worry that they will be held hostage. Neither government has the legal power to do it even if it wanted, and that lack of legal power matters.”

Jamil Jivani (The Globe and Mail) on Mr. Trudeau’s views of masculinity: “The Prime Minister’s shortcomings are not unique to him. I have spent a lot of time trying to balance legitimate, critical discussions about the harmful ways some men understand masculinity (e.g. extremists and violent criminals) with the need to inspire a positive, affirmative identity in men (e.g. committed fathers and responsible mentors). What helps me is walking alongside the men among us who, quite plainly, need hope, optimism and moral encouragement. And there’s a lot of them out there.”

Story continues below advertisement

Andrew Coyne (National Post) on next year’s election: “Just as Liberal fiscal policy is essentially premised on the abolition of the business cycle, so Liberal election strategy would appear to boil down to this: sit tight, and hope there’s no recession.”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop