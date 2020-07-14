 Skip to main content
Politics

Politics Briefing Newsletter

Politics Briefing: Britain moves to ban Huawei from 5G

Chris Hannay
Comments

Hello,

The Canadian government has yet to make a decision about whether to allow Chinese telecom giant Huawei to participate in this country’s 5G mobile network.

But now one more ally is urging Canada to block Huawei: Britain said today it was banning the company from its 5G network and all existing equipment would be purged by 2027.

“This has not been an easy decision, but it is the right one for the U.K. telecoms networks, for our national security and our economy, both now and indeed in the long run,” said Oliver Dowden, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Britain follows the U.S., Australia, New Zealand and Japan in making such a move. The Americans have led criticism of Huawei, saying the company would pose a national-security threat to other countries because it could take orders from the Chinese government. Huawei operated globally for years and denies it would pose any threat.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

The Canada-U.S. border is set to remain closed until at least August 21. The closure has been extended multiple times since it was first instituted in March.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s half-brother, Kyle Kemper, was paid by the federal government last year to take part in a crypto currency conference in Switzerland.

Margorie Hudson, the first Indigenous Mountie in Manitoba, has filed a proposed class-action lawsuit against the RCMP for systemic racism in the police force.

And Mary Trump’s tell-all book about her famous family is out today. Mary, the niece of U.S. President Donald Trump, has faced court battles for the right to publish and publicize the book. It does not appear to be a very flattering portrait of the family.

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on Justin Trudeau’s apology for the WE Charity contract: “Admitting mistakes is a big step. The last time Mr. Trudeau was embroiled in an ethical controversy, in the SNC-Lavalin affair, he started out with denial and never really accepted a mistake – when doing so would have almost certainly prevented a lot of political damage. So this is progress.”

Donna Yawching (The Globe and Mail) on the public’s loss of trust in police: But power corrupts, and power with impunity is the ultimate corrupter. Our cops have been almost untouchable. If they hurt or kill someone, the SIU does a reverse kangaroo court, and presto! – they are back out on the street. They won’t even lose a day’s pay. If there is ever to be change, this is where it needs to start.”

André Picard (The Globe and Mail) on reasons to be wary about the reopening of bars and restaurants: “If you wanted to create the ideal conditions for the transmission of respiratory illness, especially one that can be spread by people with no obvious symptoms, you could scarcely imagine a better laboratory than a postlockdown bar.”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

Comments

