Politics Briefing: Britain’s Huawei decision leaves Canada next in line

Britain has opened up a fissure in the Five Eyes – the international English-language intelligence alliance – with its new Huawei decision.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will allow the Chinese telecom giant to participate in some aspects of Britain’s next-generation 5G mobile network.
That decision comes despite national-security concerns raised by the United States, Australia and New Zealand. Some experts have raised the prospect that Huawei could provide the Chinese government with the data flowing through the networks. Other experts say any potential threats can be managed through allowing the company to participate in only certain parts of the network infrastructure. (It’s the latter group of experts that Britain listened to.)
So that’s four of the Five Eyes. The fifth is Canada, which has yet to make a decision on Huawei. The Liberal government says it is weighing a number of factors, including political, economic and security. Public Safety Minister Bill Blair told reporters yesterday that the British decision is “part of the context” of Canada’s decision making, but those discussions are still ongoing.
Given the Five Eyes are now split, Canada could find an ally no matter which way it goes.
Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam was at this morning’s Liberal cabinet meeting to brief Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his ministers on efforts to control the spread of the new coronavirus in Canada. Members of Canada’s Chinese communities are facing racism from some because the virus originated in Wuhan, China.
Dominic Barton, Canada’s ambassador to China, is in Manhattan today where he is giving a sworn deposition as part of a court case that relates to his former job at the McKinsey global consulting firm.
Venezuela’s opposition leader, Juan Guaido, was in Ottawa yesterday and met with Mr. Trudeau to talk about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the country. Mr. Guaido said he asked Canada to help pressure Cuba to take a role in mediating an end to the crisis. Cuba’s leadership currently backs President Nicolas Maduro.
The House of Commons adopted a unanimous motion to call on the government of Iran to fully compensate the families of the plane-crash victims. MPs also called on Iran to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation.
The Parliamentary Budget Officer says the Liberal government’s new tax cut will cost the federal treasury about $1.2-billion a year more than previously estimated.
The Alberta government is giving $1-billion to the Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corp., which it says will help increase Indigenous participation in the province’s resources sector.
And the Toronto Raptors will not be visiting Parliament Hill to celebrate their NBA championship after all. The culprit? Busy schedules.
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on the first day of the House of Commons after the holidays: “This sure looked like a toothless minority Parliament. The Conservatives are distracted by their leadership race, and neutered because they can’t defeat the government and trigger an election. [Yves-François] Blanchet purports to speak for Quebec, but [François] Legault actually does, and the Bloc leader politically can’t stray too far. Jagmeet Singh’s NDP has enough seats to be the balance of power, but Mr. Trudeau doesn’t need one yet.”
Frank Ching (The Globe and Mail) on how the Chinese government is dealing with the spreading coronavirus: “When an issue arises, it seems, the system’s obsession with controlling information isn’t flexible enough to prevent a crisis from developing, especially when lower level officials fear for their career if they report truthfully on the situation to central government leaders.”
André Picard (The Globe and Mail) on managing fear in a public health crisis: “To date, there have been about 4,500 recorded cases of Wuhan coronavirus and 106 deaths. By comparison, three to five million people contract serious flu cases requiring hospitalization annually and somewhere between 290,000 and 650,000 die. Yet, both are respiratory illnesses spread in a similar fashion.”
Louise Bradley (The Globe and Mail) on why the government should invest more in addressing mental health: “We need smart, targeted and measurable investments in mental health to improve access to services – beyond brick and mortar clinics. Stagnant wait-lists and inadequate supports leave many Canadians out in the cold. Over the next decade, with a bold vision and collaborative approach, we can apply the same efforts to eradicating wait-lists as we did to tackling stigma, an effort still very much under way.”
Rosemary Barton (CBC) on French-language skills in the Conservative leadership race: “Maybe we should expect our leaders to communicate well in both official languages because it’s part of the job — not because it makes it easier to win and hold power. Choosing to represent people in public life should include working hard to understand them on their own terms, to recognize their importance as individuals and as members of a living culture. That’s leadership.”
Stephen Maher (Maclean’s) on Peter MacKay’s French: “While he was a minister, he was eligible for free, first-rate one-on-one French classes, with the option of flitting off to Quebec for week-long intensive courses. MacKay is not a Vancouver businessman who recently decided that he should toss his hat in the ring. This appears to be his life’s work, so why hasn’t he learned to conjugate être?”
