Politics Briefing: Canada abstains from UN vote on Palestinian bid to become full member

Canada has abstained from a United Nations vote on a Palestinian bid to become a full UN member, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau saying a two-state solution is not likely soon.

Trudeau made his comments during a news conference in Kelowna, B.C., as the vote passed in the 193-member General Assembly with overwhelming support.

It was a global survey of support for the Palestinian bid to become a full UN member – a move that would effectively recognize a Palestinian state – after the United States vetoed it in the UN Security Council last month.

Trudeau said Canada has long seen the best outcome for the Middle East is to have a two-state solution with a peaceful, secure Israel alongside a peaceful, secure Palestinian state.

“Unfortunately, over the past while, we’ve seen us move further away from that two-state solution,” Trudeau said.

He said the Israeli government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has “unacceptably” closed the door on any path to a two-state solution. “We disagree with that fundamentally,” he said.

At the same time, Trudeau said Hamas governs Gaza as a terrorist organization, placing civilian lives in danger, and refusing to recognize the State of Israel in ways that are also unacceptable.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Canada adds 90,000 jobs in April, beating expectations, as unemployment rate holds steady: The economy added roughly 90,000 jobs in April after a slight decline in March, Statistics Canada said today.

Ex-columnist, once touted as a rising federal Conservative star, drops out of ‘corrupted’ nomination race: The party says the claims of former National Post columnist Sabrina Maddeaux, who has been a high-profile voice in the Conservative Party, are “completely false.” Story here.

Ottawa mayor says he has never lobbied for federal public servants returning to office: But Mark Sutcliffe says there is an urgent need to deal with a depleted downtown core in Canada’s capital that has not rebounded after the pandemic, as other Canadian cities have.

Canadian Blood Services apologizes to LGBTQ+ groups for donation ban: The ban was in place until 2022, when it was replaced by new rules under which all donors are asked the same questions about their sexual behaviour. Story here.

Uncertainty clouds Toronto’s bid to decriminalize illicit drug possession for personal use: Drug policy experts suggest political debates over British Columbia’s backtracking on the issue have hurt Toronto’s bid to decriminalize the possession of illegal drugs for personal use.

Jewish students testify that they feel unsafe on Canadian university campuses: Students testifying before the Commons justice committee gave examples of a litany of antisemitic abuse and harassment experienced at Canadian universities – including a female student who held a Jewish event and had a rock thrown through her window.

Ottawa asks labour board to review safety concerns of potential strike by rail workers: Prompted by concerns from industry groups, the request from Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan may push back a potential work stoppage that could otherwise start less than two weeks from now.

N.B. Liberals apologize after ‘chuckling’ over Health Minister’s mistaken French: The provincial Health Minister got an apology this week after opposition Liberal members acknowledged that they “chuckled” at his mangled French a day earlier. CBC reports.

TODAY’S POLITICAL QUOTES

“There is no reason at all for me to complain about Canada’s engagement. The opposite is the case. We are working very closely together.” - German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius at a news conference in Ottawa today, with Defence Minister Bill Blair. Pistorius was asked whether Canada was doing enough as a military partner.

“We’ve been watching what’s been happening across the country, and it’s already out of control.” - Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, in Edmonton, on protests against the war in Gaza at Canadian universities.

“As host of Cross Country Checkup for so many years, he listened to Canadians – something that we, in this building, could probably do a lot more of.” - Conservative MP John Williamson, at the House of Commons today, on broadcaster and commentator Rex Murphy, who has died. MPs observed a moment of silence for Murphy today.

THIS AND THAT

Today in the Commons: Projected Order of Business at the House of Commons, May 10, accessible here. Next week, the Commons and Senate will be on a week-long break, with business resuming on May 21.

Deputy Prime Minister’s Day: Chrystia Freeland held private meetings in Toronto, and a roundtable with media outlets and stakeholders representing Black communities to discuss Budget 2024.

Ministers on the Road: In the Quebec town of East Angus, National Revenue Minister Marie-Bibeau toured cabinet-maker Artisanex. In the Montreal suburb of Blainville, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault toured a weather radar site. Also in Montreal, Immigration Minister Marc Miller, alongside his provincial and territorial counterparts, was scheduled to hold a news conference after a meeting of the Forum of Ministers Responsible for Immigration.

Fin Donnelly exiting politics: The former NDP MP, known for twice swimming the length of British Columbia’s Fraser River, has announced he is leaving politics altogether. After his time in Parliament, Donnelly transitioned to provincial politics in B.C. where he has been a parliamentary secretary for watershed restoration. Fellow former NDP MP Nathan Cullen noted Donnelly’s announcement in an X posting. There’s a provincial election in B.C. this fall.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

Justin Trudeau visited West Kelowna, B.C., meeting with local first responders and elected officials, accompanied by Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan. Trudeau also held a media availability.

LEADERS

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May participated virtually in the House of Commons from her B.C. riding.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, in Toronto, held a news conference outside a Loblaws outlet, and joined a picket line with Unifor Local 252 Nestlé workers.

No schedules released for Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.

THE DECIBEL

On today’s podcast, The Globe’s senior international correspondent Mark MacKinnon provided an update as tension is ratcheting up in the Gaza Strip while the Israeli military descends on the southern city of Rafah. The Decibel is here.

TRIBUTE

Rex Murphy: The irascible, irrepressibly proud son of Newfoundland and Labrador who parlayed a cutting wit and generous spirit into a decades-long career as a broadcaster and columnist, died Thursday of cancer, at the age of 77.

OPINION

The era of cheap money is spent

“Indebted homeowners and businesses, big-spending politicians and underemployed realtors all have June 5 circled on their calendars, hoping the Bank of Canada will finally start to roll back interest rates. The first rate cut since the bank started its fight against inflation will be a turning point. But what matters more is how fast the central bank moves once it gets going, and how low interest rates will ultimately fall. The answer: not as much as you might think.” -The Globe and Mail Editorial Board

The foreign-interference scandal shows that it’s time to clean up Canada’s party nomination races

“Of the many allegations to surface before the public inquiry, led by Justice Marie-Josée Hogue, on foreign interference in Canadian elections, perhaps the most troubling is the suggestion that China intervened, during the 2019 campaign, to secure the nomination of Han Dong as the Liberal candidate in the riding of Don Valley North.” - Andrew Coyne

How events overseas can affect Canada’s immigration patterns

“Immigration patterns in Canada have changed drastically in recent years. India, which used to be one of several top source countries for new permanent residents, now dominates all others. We need to understand that change, especially because things may be about to change again. Who comes to Canada, and from where, often shifts because of events that are happening overseas.” - John Ibbitson

So, what happened to Canada’s gun control emergency?

“The situation was urgent, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said four years ago, nearly to the day. There was no time to go through Parliament – Canadian lives were at stake – which is why his government had to implement gun control changes immediately through an order-in-council. With essentially a stroke of his pen, Mr. Trudeau banned the sale, import, transfer and use of 1,500 of what he called ‘military-style assault rifles’ (a made-up designation; he might as well called them ‘scary looking monster guns’).” - Robyn Urback

It’s distressing to hear accounts of domestic violence – but we must listen

“Some people have told me that my book might be too upsetting to read. In the notice for a coming conversation I am going to participate in about my book, the organizer has issued a warning to the audience that the content ‘contains reference to intimate partner violence which may be distressing or triggering for some individuals.’ My book tells the story of Rumana Monzur, who made headlines after a brutal domestic assault left her blind.” - Denise Chong

