Politics Briefing: Canada begins evacuations from China over virus concerns

Rest easy, Italian cruise-ship passengers: you don’t have the coronavirus.
It’s the rare bit of good news as the world continues to watch the virus’s spread from Wuhan, China. Today is the last day that Air Canada will fly to China for a month. The airline is suspending flights, it says, based on advice from Canadian government agencies. “Vulnerable” family members of Canadian diplomats in the country are being flown out, and the Canadian government is trying to figure out how to evacuate the 160 Canadians in Wuhan who have requested consular assistance.
An emergency committee of the World Health Organization is meeting today to talk about the virus. So far a global emergency has not been declared. Scientists are working away on a vaccine, which could be ready for trials in as little as 16 weeks.
TODAY'S HEADLINES
The contenders in the race to be the next Conservative leader agree on one thing: When it comes to environmental policies, the party’s opposition to a carbon tax will continue.
One of the biggest resource and climate decisions the federal Liberals have to make in the coming weeks is whether to approve the Teck Frontier oil sands mine in Alberta. Premier Jason Kenney has called the project a test for whether the government’s goal is to actually phase out the oil sands. But the CEO of Teck says the project may not get ahead even with federal approval, because of other concerns, such as the low price of oil and the lack of pipeline capacity to get bitumen to refineries.
The House of Commons was nearly unanimous in endorsing the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement in its first vote since the election, with only the Bloc opposing it. Canada is the last of the three signatories to ratify the deal.
...of course, you win some, you lose some: right after the USMCA vote, the opposition parties ganged up on the minority Liberals and voted to ask the Auditor-General to investigate how federal infrastructure money has been spent.
And Kirsten Hillman, Canada’s acting ambassador in Washington, is tipped to get the job on a permanent basis.
Wesley Wark (The Globe and Mail) on Britain allowing Huawei into its 5G network: “The British decision may mollify Beijing – or that at least must be the hope in London. Post-Brexit Britain will be looking to enhance its trade with China. The Chinese government, as Canadian officials know well, has deemed Huawei a “national champion” and exemplar of China’s new technological stature in the world. The partial ban on Huawei will not mollify hard-liners in the Trump administration and Republicans in Congress, but the British government hopes that it will be understood and supported by the U.S. intelligence community and private sector. What Mr. Trump will do in response to the failure of his pressure campaign will be fascinating to watch.”
Peter Donolo (The Globe and Mail) on Canada and the Royal Family: “It is also a reminder of some unfinished business for our country. The monarchy is Canada’s last colonial vestige. It has remained in place largely due to inertia. But the increasing sideshow nature of the Royal Family and the impending end of the second Elizabethan era should focus our collective mind. We need to start preparing for a post-monarchy Canada – in the parlance of the day, let’s call it a Canadian ‘Rexit.’”
Lawrence Martin (The Globe and Mail) on the legacy of the USMCA: “Though Canadian officials are generally pleased with the new accord, as it will restore stability to the continental trading regime, the bullying treatment that Mr. Trump bestowed on Ottawa to get the agreement is not forgotten.”
Robyn Urback (The Globe and Mail) on the public health situation with the coronavirus so far: “Yet it is probably fair enough to say the system is working – as well as a system can work when the source of the outbreak has a lousy reputation for truthfulness. Indeed, the biggest Canadian mistakes of the SARS era appear to have been acknowledged and remedied, yet one of the most crucial takeaways from that outbreak – that information from the Chinese government might be outdated or deceptive – comes with no straightforward solutions.”
Don Braid (Calgary Herald) on federal regulation on the Teck mine: “Ottawa is inexorably expanding its direct political control over provincial resource projects. The Liberals talked endlessly about removing politics from approvals during the debate over Bill C-69. Now the fate of another project hangs on the whim of the most political body of all, the Trudeau cabinet.”
Ken Boessenkool (CBC) on how the Conservatives can win again: “If Conservative voters across Canada want to win government, it will require a critical modification to the Harper model. The party will need to shift from a three-party 905 strategy, to a two-party 905 strategy. They cannot assume that the third (and fourth and fifth) parties will skim the necessary number of votes off their primary opponent. That means the Conservatives will need to increase their vote total by at least 10 per cent in the 905 to form the government.”
