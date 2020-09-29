Politics Briefing: Canada, Britain impose sanctions on Belarus' Lukashenko

Hello,
Canada has joined with Britain to impose sanctions on top Belarusian officials, including President Alexander Lukashenko.
Mr. Lukashenko declared himself the winner of last month’s presidential election, but there is widespread concern about the validity of the results. His declaration has triggered mass protests in the country and crackdowns by riot police.
“Canada stands in solidarity with the people of Belarus as they struggle to restore human rights and achieve democracy in their country,” Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne said in a statement.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
The federal government has pledged $400-million of humanitarian aid to the fight against COVID-19, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced as part of a United Nations video conference today.
The Quebec government has ordered new lockdowns in Montreal and Quebec City, with restaurants set to once-again close and private homes banned from accepting visitors. Ontario, meanwhile, is restricting visitors in long-term care homes.
The Parliamentary Budget Office is forecasting the federal budget deficit to be $328.5-billion, moderately better than Ottawa’s own forecast of $343.2-billion. However, the forecast does not include promises made in the Throne Speech – and PBO Yves Giroux says there may be cause to worry. “It wouldn’t take that much in terms of new spending, or even tax cuts, for federal debt to become unsustainable, or an increase in interest rates that would be faster than what we anticipate. So it’s sustainable, but really, barely,” Mr. Giroux told reporters.
A new report from the Institute for Sustainable Finance at Queen’s University says it would cost Canada about $128-billion over the next decade to meet the Paris agreement targets for greenhouse-gas reductions. That cost, the authors said, could be borne by a mix of government and business investment.
The swearing-in ceremony for Governor-General Julie Payette went $149,000 over budget.
Former Calgary MP Rob Anders has been charged with tax evasion for activity that largely happened while he was in office.
And the U.S. election is coming up fast. Tonight is the first presidential debate, pitting incumbent Republican Donald Trump against former Democratic vice-president Joe Biden. It is likely to get heated.
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on the Liberals' pivoting from winding down benefits to extending them: “The reworked pandemic bill was mostly about benefits labelled with the word ‘recovery’ – the Canada Recovery Benefit, the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit, the Canada Recovery Caregiver Benefit. The plan was a transition into EI and a temporary benefit with lower minimum payouts. Now, it isn’t really a recovery program any more. It’s more like the CERB.”
Lawrence Martin (The Globe and Mail) on revelations that Trump paid very little in taxes: “Mr. Trump has belittled Dreamers – young undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children – as having sponged off the contributions of Americans. They’ve since paid billions in taxes. Meanwhile, the real sponger sits in the Oval Office.”
Deena Hinshaw (Edmonton Journal) on hope for avoiding a COVID-19 second wave: “If each one of us does the best we can every day to help protect our family, friend, and neighbours, we will be able to avoid a second wave of COVID-19. We will be able to keep schools safe. And we will be able to continue using the best available evidence to safely ease restrictions thoughtfully and carefully.”
