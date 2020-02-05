Politics Briefing: Canada-chartered plane delayed reaching China

Hello,
Canadians in Wuhan, China: The government is coming to get you. But they need just one more day.
That’s what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa this morning. More than 300 Canadians in the region have asked for help to leave, given concerns about the spreading novel coronavirus.
Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne said he was woken up at 2 a.m. (Ottawa time) today to be told that weather conditions meant a government-chartered plane would not be able to get in and out of Wuhan on Thursday morning, as planned.
Instead, the plane is now expected to get into Wuhan on Thursday evening (local time) and reach Canada on Friday.
Not so lucky are 251 Canadians on a cruise ship off Japan, who are being quarantined because other cruise passengers have tested positive for the virus.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
The Federal Court of Appeal has ruled that the federal government has sufficiently consulted Indigenous communities affected by the construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. The ruling comes a year and a half after the courts said the government’s first attempt at consultation was inadequate. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said the ruling was a “great day for Canada.”
The Liberals have reintroduced a bill crafted by former Conservative interim leader Rona Ambrose that calls for judges to get more training on sexual-assault cases.
Conservative MP Arnold Viersen apologized for asking an NDP MP whether she had engaged in sex work during a debate about a parole-board decision to allow a man with a history of violence against women to visit a sex worker.
A new Nanos Research poll suggests 41 per cent of Canadians think the country is on the right track under Mr. Trudeau, 34 per cent think the country is on the wrong track, and 25 per cent are unsure. Those numbers, collected annually, are the lowest scores for Mr. Trudeau since he came into office in 2015.
Talks between the Ontario government and the elementary teachers’ union have broken down again. The head of the union says the sticking points have become about how to hire supply teachers and funding for special-education instructors. The government continues to say wages are the main issue.
U.S. President Donald Trump gave his State of the Union address last night, in which he said his time in office has been marked by “unbridled optimism.”
And what life is like in North Saanich, the quiet Vancouver Island community where Meghan and Harry have decided to settle in Canada.
Kelly Cryderman (The Globe and Mail) on the Trans Mountain decision and the view from Alberta: “It could also be the beginning of some slightly better economic news for the province where unemployment is higher than the national average, real estate values keep inching down and office towers sit empty. Currently, the province’s oil production is being curtailed to keep a glut of already discounted Alberta crude off the market. Any positive economic forecasts for Alberta are predicated on the province finding new pipeline capacity to get product to U.S. and international refineries.”
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on the clearing away of hurdles: “If Ottawa wants to sell the pipeline, buyers will now line up. What the Liberals really want is an Indigenous-led consortium to buy the thing, and now potential Indigenous bidders should be able to find financing a lot more easily. Mr. Trudeau’s advisers believe that would flip political perceptions, so it is seen as a project that advances the economic interests of Indigenous Canadians, rather than one imposed upon them.”
Sarah Lawrynuik (CBC) on the psychology of climate change denial: “Research in cognitive psychology has shown that human beings are inclined to act on risk or fear — but not all risks are equal motivators. The human brain amplifies risk when it is outside of our control (think an airplane crashing), or if the risk is new versus having been present for some time.”
Robyn Urback (The Globe and Mail) on Peter MacKay and the Conservative leadership race: “In terms of early strategy, blending in with the wallpaper might have been the best approach for Team MacKay. If he stood very still, and he didn’t make a sound, he could have coasted his way to the leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada. Unfortunately for Peter MacKay, Peter MacKay has come along and derailed his momentum.”
Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on the Liberal desire to add happiness measures to budgeting: “Whatever its flaws, GDP at least measures what it measures, to a first approximation. (It overstates output in some ways, understates it in others.) We can disagree on how much importance to attach to material output, but we can at least agree on what material output is. And however infinite the variety of goods and services a country produces, their value in exchange has a common expression: what people are prepared to pay for each – or in other words, how much of each they would be prepared to give up for another.”
