Politics Briefing: Canada disappointed by U.S. move to defund WHO

President Donald Trump has frozen U.S. funding for the World Health Organization, and Canada is not happy about it.
The U.S. contributes about $400-million a year to the international group. Mr. Trump, who had been slow to respond to the health crisis, said WHO had “mismanaged” its own response to the growing problem weeks earlier.
Karina Gould, Canada’s international development minister, said in an interview with The Globe that the U.S. move was disappointing because countries had to come together to address the pandemic.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was more circumspect and declined to directly address the U.S. action.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer also declined to criticize the President, but did say that WHO hasn’t been doing enough and is too influenced by the government of China.
The federal government is expanding the Canada Emergency Response Benefit so that those who are making less than $1,000 in a month are still eligible for the payment. The change means part-time and seasonal workers are eligible, as are those whose Employment Insurance has run out.
The Bank of Canada says the economic shock from the coronavirus will be the “sharpest on record,” and is being compounded in Canada by the low price for oil. The bank’s analysis suggests the real gross domestic product will decline between 15 and 30 per cent this quarter. Statistics Canada estimated today that the economy dropped 9 per cent in March.
Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam says the pandemic’s spread in Canada appears to be slowing down. Cases are now doubling every 10 days, instead of every three days.
Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne said he’s had to get very hands-on to get Canadians home under travel restrictions, such as personally texting foreign ministers of other countries to help out.
Ontario has ordered workers at long-term care homes to only work at one facility, while Quebec is allowing relatives and other volunteers with medical backgrounds to help make up for staff shortages.
Green MP Elizabeth May says she disagrees with Mr. Scheer that the House of Commons should return for in-person sittings.
And former Liberal justice minister Irwin Cotler says Canada must impose Magnitsky-style sanctions on Chinese officials who, he said, helped cover up the early dangers of COVID-19 before it became a global concern.
Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on how to prevent the next pandemic: “We may still want to build in some systemic redundancy, for example in the number of intensive care beds in our hospitals, where we were running dangerously close to capacity even before the pandemic. Seems obvious. But the reason we didn’t do so before isn’t because no one thought of it or no one cared, but because we didn’t have the money – because health care costs were already eating provincial budgets alive.”
Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on the Bank of Canada’s role in propping up the economy: “It is the central bank’s federal bond-buying program that carries the greatest long-term risk, however. Printing vast sums of money cannot go on for long without creating even bigger problems than the ones that it seeks to solve in the short-term. Financial markets have not questioned the ability of the U.S. Fed or the European Central Bank to do “whatever it takes” to keep their respective economies afloat. It’s unclear whether they will be as indulgent toward this country.”
Andrew Potter (National Post) on the lack of debate about what Canada should be doing: “This is a very bad state of affairs. Why? Because the current plan to have everyone except the most essential workers sit at home until a vaccine is available sometime in 2021 is madness. But instead of calling out the madness for what it is and demanding credible alternatives, what we are seeing instead is a large-scale circling of the wagons around the responsible authorities. This defensiveness is not partisan in the political sense, but it betrays a strong bias toward protecting the intellectual expertise class.”
Irwin Cotler and Judith Abitan (The Globe and Mail) on China’s handling of COVID-19: “Simply put, [President Xi Jinping]’s government exacerbated the world’s COVID-19 health and systemic crises, which has paved the way for one of the greatest humanitarian crises in history.”
