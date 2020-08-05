Politics Briefing: Canada expected to extend support to Lebanon

Hello,
Residents in Beirut and their families across the world are still recovering after a major explosion in the city’s port yesterday.
The explosion – blamed on an impounded shipment of ammonium nitrate that had sat in a warehouse for several years – has led to an estimated 135 deaths, 5,000 wounded and a quarter of a million people made homeless.
Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe said on Twitter that he spoke today to his Lebanese counterpart Charbel Wehbe. “I offered him my deepest condolences following yesterday’s tragedy,” he wrote. “I assured him that [Canada] is ready to assist however we can.”
Sources who were not authorized to speak publicly told The Globe that Canada would offer assistance to Lebanon soon, though the timing was uncertain.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
The federal government says it worked out deals with pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna to acquire millions of doses of their proposed COVID-19 vaccines. The vaccine candidates are still going through clinical trials and are not yet approved by Health Canada, but the government said the deals are needed now to ensure eventual access. Agreements with other drug companies are still in the works.
Liberal MP Michael Levitt is resigning his Toronto seat to become president and CEO of the Canadian Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Centre.
The Hill Times reports on how -- and why -- the Liberals’ 10-MP Nova Scotia caucus pushed back on the government’s initial reluctance to order a public inquiry into the April mass shooting.
Two former staffers of Don Meredith, who resigned as senator in 2017 because of allegations of sexual misconduct, say the Senate’s process to decide on compensation for his harassment victims is “totally unacceptable.”
And video and photos secretly sent by a former fashion model to his family give a glimpse of some of the conditions faced by Uyghurs detained by authorities in China. The family of Merdan Ghappar has not heard from him in months and can no longer get information about where he is being held.
Arthur Schafer (The Globe and Mail) on what constitutes a conflict of interest in the WE controversy: “Conflict of interest does not require that bias actually occur, only that there is reason to fear that bias may be present. The risk of bias, not the exercise of bias, is what makes both our imaginary scenario and the WE Charity imbroglio real conflicts of interest.”
Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on what corporate sponsors wanted out of their relationships with WE: “It would be naive to believe that RBC and Telus got so deeply involved with WE without expecting a return on their investment. After all, both are publicly traded corporations that answer first and foremost to their shareholders. And both have extensive environmental, social and governance policies that guide their corporate-giving practices.”
The Globe and Mail editorial board on how Canadian and American conservatives differ: “The anti-pandemic policies chosen by Ontario and the other six provinces led by right-wing governments do not differ from the paths embraced by Canadian Liberals or New Democrats, or U.S. Democrats. But from U.S. President Donald Trump on down, the virus and the response to it have been treated by many Republican leaders and voters not as matters of life and death, to be addressed by reason and science, but as new fronts in the culture war.”
Ed Yong (The Atlantic) on how the pandemic exploited America’s weaknesses: “Again, everyday Americans did more than the White House. By voluntarily agreeing to months of social distancing, they bought the country time, at substantial cost to their financial and mental well-being. Their sacrifice came with an implicit social contract—that the government would use the valuable time to mobilize an extraordinary, energetic effort to suppress the virus, as did the likes of Germany and Singapore. But the government did not, to the bafflement of health experts.”
Allison Hanes (Montreal Gazette) on parental angst in back-to-school planning: “The rising angst is natural in these unprecedented times. But it’s also a symptom of the stunning lack of ingenuity and creativity in all this back-to-school planning. It’s still focused on cramming kids as efficiently as possible into indoor classrooms. And many Quebec schools are in a shoddy state of repair, especially in Montreal.”
