Hello,

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the issue of a no-fly zone for Ukraine is “extraordinarily difficult” because of images of the impact of Russian bombs and cruise missiles falling on hospitals, schools and Ukrainian civilians.

“It is heartbreaking to see these images every day of Vladimir Putin’s violence against innocents across Ukraine,” Mr. Trudeau told a news conference in Alliston, Ont., on Wednesday that he attended with Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

“This is an extraordinarily difficult issue,” Mr. Trudeau said.

But the Prime Minister said the NATO alliance is looking at ways to help support and protect Ukrainians, and prevent the war from expanding elsewhere.

“These are heartbreaking decisions and choices we have to make,” he said.

In a speech to Canadian parliamentarians on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky renewed his call for a no-fly zone over Ukraine as the Russian invasion continues. Story here.

On Wednesday, Mr. Trudeau was responding to a journalist’s question about whether there was anything Mr. Zelensky said in his speech that made Mr. Trudeau reconsider Canada’s opposition to a no-fly zone.

Mr. Trudeau noted that in the early days of the conflict Ukrainians were far more successful than Russians expected at shooting down Russian aircraft.

“We’ve seen an emphasis away from aircraft flying into Ukrainian space and more bombs and cruise missiles launched from a distance, which is a challenge in terms of closing the skies.”

Asked Wednesday about the issue of a no-fly zone, Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly expressed concerns about the consequences of the measure.

“My answer has been, since the beginning, we need to make sure that we’re not triggering an international conflict. And, at the same time, we’re in creative mode and we’re willing to talk with allies to see how we can further support Ukraine,” she told journalists on Parliament Hill.

Mr. Trudeau also said he will be attending a March. 24 NATO summit at the organization’s headquarters in Brussels.

In a tweet, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he had convened the “extraordinary” summit to address Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, support for Ukraine, and “further strengthening NATO’s deterrence & defence.”

Of the summit, Mr. Trudeau said it will allow for continued conversations on the best way to help Ukraine.

Mr. Trudeau was in Alliston, about 100 kilometres north of Toronto, to announce a $131.6-million federal investment to help Honda Canada retool its manufacturing operations in the town to launch the next generation of hybrid-electric vehicles. The Ontario government is matching the investment.

Please check here for live Globe and Mail updates on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Ian Bailey. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you're reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

NEW INFLATION HIGH - Canada’s inflation rate hit a new three-decade high in February as consumers paid sharply more for gasoline and groceries, highlighting the tough task ahead for central bankers looking to calm the situation. Story here.

O’TOOLE WAS PUSHED TO VACATE STORNOWAY - Erin O’Toole was pushed to vacate Stornoway, the residence of the Official Opposition leader, by new interim leader Candice Bergen within weeks of being turfed by Conservative MPs, according to three sources. Story here.

EXPANDING FIELD OF VANCOUVER MAYORAL CANDIDATES - After the already-crowded field of candidates in Vancouver’s mayoral election grew even larger earlier this week, Adriane Carr, a popular Green Party councillor, says she is seriously considering a run because she thinks Mayor Kennedy Stewart is unreliable on climate-change issues. Story here.

JEAN WINS ALBERTA BYELECTION - Brian Jean, the co-founder of the governing United Conservative Party, is back in the Alberta legislature, setting up a showdown with his fellow founder turned political foe, Premier Jason Kenney. Story here.

TOUGH FEW DAYS, SAYS MOE - Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says it’s been a tough couple of days since a pickup truck registered in his name was impounded in British Columbia. Story here.

CONSERVATIVE LEADERSHIP RACE

TRANSCRIPT OF POLIEVRE INTERVIEW - Maclean’s magazine has posted the transcript of a one-hour interview with MP Pierre Poilievre, one of the contenders for the leadership of the federal Conservative party. The transcript is here.

HUAWEI ON CHAREST DUTIES - Huawei, the Chinese telecom company, says former Quebec premier Jean Charest, now running for the leadership of the federal Conservatives, focused on 5G issues when working with the company. Story here from Global News.

THIS AND THAT

TODAY IN THE COMMONS -The House of Commons is not sitting again until March 21.

GOVERNOR-GENERAL MEETS WITH QUEEN - On Tuesday, Governor-General Mary Simon met in person with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle. According to a statement from Rideau Hall, the meeting was intended to share Canadians’ best wishes in this year of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee. The Governor-General and her husband, Whit Fraser, also met with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall. This was the Governor-General’s second encounter with the Queen after a virtual meeting on July 22, 2021.

THE DECIBEL

On Wednesday’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, business reporter Joe Castaldo talks about meme stock investors who got caught up in the momentum around stock price hikes for companies like GameStop and AMC. While the heights of the craze have passed, a lot of retail investors who got caught up in the momentum are still advocating for their stock picks – and risking a lot of money on their convictions. The Decibel is here.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

In Alliston, Ont., the Prime Minister had private meetings, spoke with Indonesian President Joko Widodo and then, with Ontario Premier Doug Ford, visited the production facilities of Honda Canada Manufacturing. The Prime Minister then made an announcement with the Premier and held a media availability.

LEADERS

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, in Brampton, held a news conference and was scheduled, Wednesday evening, to meet with volunteers for the Ontario NDP.

No other schedules released for party leaders.

PUBLIC OPINION

CANADIAN VIEWS ON HELPING UKRAINE - A new study from the Angus Reid institute finds 48 per cent of Canadians are inclined to send more weaponry to the frontlines in Europe, with this representing a near tripling of support for Canada supplying Ukraine with lethal aid in the last six weeks. Details here.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on when and how the war in Ukraine will end: “Starting a war is easy, as Vladimir Putin showed on Feb. 24. But ending a war, and ending it when it has reached a point where neither side has the strength to claim total victory, is a puzzle. The goal of the Western alliance is ending the war in Ukraine. That does not mean accepting any outcome that stops the fighting. But if and when Canada and its allies escalate in response to Moscow’s continued aggression – whether through more sanctions on Russia or more weapons transfers to Ukraine – we have to be sure that our actions aim at limiting the conflict, and bringing it to a conclusion, not expanding it.”

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on how answering Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s call to create a no-fly zone would be an unthinkable mistake: “Mr. Zelensky essentially tells Western allies that a Third World War has already begun. There are level-headed experts in Western capitals that believe that may be true. But even if that’s so, it doesn’t mean the best course is to accelerate it to an end. It does mean that Canada and its allies should continue to arm and aid Ukraine, even when Mr. Putin responds with threats. It means preparing to confront further Russian aggression, defend NATO allies in Europe and accept new NATO allies. It means expanding sanctions to weaken Russia’s economy and preparing secondary sanctions in case China provides war matériel to Moscow. Yet responding to Mr. Zelensky’s heart-rending pleas for a no-fly zone means an unthinkable step across the line that risks global war.”

Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on the possible method to Pierre Poilievre’s nastiness: “For the moment, however, Mr. Poilievre bestrides the Conservative Party. The only way his rivals can dislodge him is by selling new memberships wholesale – tens of thousands, perhaps hundreds of thousands – in effect remaking the party. It’s a long shot. The day we see Mr. Poilievre launch a charm offensive, we will know it is beginning to work.”

Gary Mason (The Globe and Mail) on how the spectre of Donald Trump hangs over the federal Conservative leadership race: “Make no mistake: Mr. Poilievre is going after those CPC supporters who would pick a Trump ticket over a Biden one. If you’re looking for them, many can be found at any of these pop-up “freedom” rallies you see across the country. They were the ones flying Trump flags at the trucker convoy that squatted in the city of Ottawa for three weeks before being forced out. It’s why Mr. Poilievre reached out to them to offer his encouragement and support at the time, despite the havoc and hardship they were causing to residents of the capital. A large percentage of these folks can be found in Alberta and Saskatchewan, two provinces Mr. Poilievre hopes to own come the convention. He likely will. His angry, divisive style of politics sells well on the Prairies, where hatred for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau runs high.”

Rita Trichur (The Globe and Mail) on how Canada is an international haven for financial crime and the only antidote is transparency: “There’s a reason that dirty money from around the world washes up on Canadian shores. International consultants are promoting Canada as an ideal place to set up anonymous shell companies because Ottawa is unable to unmask their true owners, according to a new report. Published by Transparency International Canada, a non-governmental anti-corruption organization, the report is titled Snow-washing, Inc: How Canada is marketed abroad as a secrecy jurisdiction. The research in its pages provides a startling glimpse into how shell companies established in this country can be readily exploited by kleptocrats, money launderers, tax dodgers and other crooks.”

Don Braid (The Calgary Herald) on where Brian Jean winning a provincial byelection in Alberta leaves Alberta Premier Jason Kenney: " So, Brian Jean will go to Edmonton, again. But will he even be admitted to Premier Jason Kenney’s UCP caucus? There is talk that he might be excluded. This would be another unlikely first, but in practical terms it is possible. Jean says Kenney isn’t fit for the premier’s office and should quit. That was the whole point of his campaign to return to the legislature. Allowing Jean into caucus would be like Abel inviting Cain into the family living room.”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.