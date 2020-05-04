Politics Briefing: Canada joins other nations to launch global response to COVID-19, provinces begin to ease restrictions

Hello,

The federal government joined other nations Monday to launch the Coronavirus Global Response, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. Countries are coming together in hopes of raising more than US$8-billion through an online pledging initiative to help researchers develop solutions to test, treat and prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

“In the fight against COVID-19, our focus will always be here at home, but this is a global challenge,” Mr. Trudeau said outside Rideau Cottage. He said that Canada has committed over $850-million toward the fundraising target.

Meanwhile, as provinces begin to loosen COVID-19 restrictions, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer reiterated his call for Parliament to return to a more regular routine.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

People in some provinces will enjoy more freedom Monday as restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic are loosened. But the change appears set to leave some workers looking for child care, some employers looking for workers and many people trying to figure out a new regimen for going about their daily routine.

Although Canada’s economy is starting to reopen, a new poll shows that less than half of Canadians are wearing personal protective equipment when they go outside.

Cargill Ltd. reopened its High River, Alta. plant on Monday amid continued tensions with the union representing workers at the site of Canada’s largest COVID-19 outbreak. The company said it opened with two shifts after a two-week shutdown, beginning with its harvest department, also referred to as the kill floor. Fabrication shifts – where the meat is processed – will reopen on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 pandemic drove Air Canada to a $1-billion loss in the first quarter as most air travel came to a halt. The company burned through $880-million in liquidity in the first three months of 2020, as it reduced its schedule by 90 per cent since March 16.

Close to 50 Hong Kongers – many of whom took part in the massive demonstrations that began last year as China tightened its grip on the Asian city – are seeking asylum in Canada, citing harassment and brutality at the hands of police in the former British colony and fear of unjust prosecution.

André Picard (The Globe and Mail) on why it is time for a new mantra: Go outside, but do not congregate: “Before people start complaining that officials are back-pedaling, let’s be clear about one thing: As the pandemic changes, so too must the public-health and political messaging. The lockdown was appropriate, but never meant to be forever.”

Susan Pinker (The Globe and Mail) on how when it comes to COVID-19, indulging in risk is for the young: “Who is most likely to flout physical distancing rules? Is it young adults, who thronged parks and beaches during their spring break, and who are now discussing COVID-19 parties? Or is it their parents, who seemed to have a ‘What, me? Worry?’ approach to tropical holidays and yoga class.”

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on how the postpandemic economic order will be driven by geopolitics: “If you had to guess how a global pandemic will change Canada’s economic policy, you might expect the government would ensure manufacturers in this country will in future make hand sanitizer, N95 masks and mechanical ventilators to ensure a reliable domestic supply. But maybe it will also push Ottawa into banning Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. from next-generation 5G wireless networks. At least, that decision looks more obvious. But not less complicated.”

Chris Selley (National Post) on how a pandemic transformed Doug Ford into an (almost) entirely different premier: “Calm. Measured. Reassuring. Deferential and complimentary to experts, and to his partisan opponents. These and other descriptors have been used in recent weeks to describe Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s performance during the COVID-19 pandemic, and not without reason.”

Jelena Golubović (Ottawa Citizen) on how arms trade and the pandemic combine to reveal the human costs of war in Yemen: “On April 9, with the world focused on the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada quietly lifted its ban on military exports to Saudi Arabia. The next day, Yemen reported its first case of COVID-19. These two events are not unrelated. While Canada insists its exports to Saudi Arabia will not be used to enable human rights abuses, the arrival of COVID-19 to Yemen exposes the indirect human costs of war, as the country confronts the pandemic with a devastated health care system.”

Jessica Scott-Reid (The Globe and Mail) on the things we’ll reconsider after COVID-19: Do we really need lab animals? “The basic model for testing vaccines is much the same as for any drug: conduct animal trials first, then, if deemed safe and possibly effective, human trials next. This long-standing method is widely accepted as scientifically efficient and ethically necessary. But in the race to develop a vaccine for COVID-19, one American biotech company, Moderna, reportedly did without that apparently crucial preliminary step.”

