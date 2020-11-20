Politics Briefing: Canada looking at sharp rise in COVID-19 cases without action

Hello,

Federal health officials say we are headed toward a worst-case scenario in terms of COVID-19 spread unless we take action now.

Those actions include mask wearing and being strict about not seeing people outside of our immediate households.

“Absolutely do not go above what we have now,” Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam told reporters this morning. “Otherwise, we’re really in trouble.”

Modelling released this morning indicates officials think we could hit up to 60,000 new cases a day by the end of the year, if we stay on our current trajectory.

With vaccines making progress, there is a light shining at the end of the tunnel – but we still have a few hard months to go.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

A former Mountie who played a role in the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver in 2018 is refusing the testify at her extradition hearing and, it turns out, he now works as a security executive at a casino in Macau.

Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan told a House committee that she has not read the two Supreme Court decisions that are at the heart of the fisheries dispute in Nova Scotia.

The Canadian Museum of History is looking for a new director, even while the current director remains on leave amid a workplace-harassment probe.

The federal government won’t let the Toronto Raptors play home games next season because of COVID-19 concerns.

One of the factors that caused Canada Pension Plan premiums to rise sharply was due to the timing of COVID-19-related layoffs and when premium rates are decided.

World leaders are gathering virtually for a G20 Summit hosted by Saudi Arabia this weekend, but few observers expect the gathering to produce much help for the global pandemic.

And Georgia is the latest state to certify that Joe Biden won its electors. U.S. President Donald Trump continues to deny he lost the election earlier this month, and his latest plan is to try to convince Republican legislatures in three states to overrule the will of voters and select electors for Trump anyway. Legal experts say the strategy doesn’t have a strong chance of working, but it is eroding Americans’ trust in their democratic systems.

Tanya Talaga (The Globe and Mail) on journalists, artists and advocates being arrested for visiting 1492 Land Back Lane in Caledonia, Ont.: “Imagine that: being hunted down in the grocery store parking lot or at your front door for the crime of strumming your guitar or reciting a poem. On the surface, it may seem very un-Canadian, like the actions of a secret police of another time. However, this is how Canada’s police and justice system have long treated Indigenous people.”

Kanahus Manuel and Naomi Klein (The Globe and Mail) on the national picture: “The new Land Back and Shut Down Canada militancy is not only shaping the Canadian government’s responses to specific conflicts, it is putting increased pressure on the entire Indian Act paradigm. Russell Diabo has taken a national leadership role in condemning local band chiefs for being willing to negotiate away Indigenous sovereignty.”

Adam Radwanski (The Globe and Mail) on the Liberals’ climate-accountability legislation: “The bill’s most glaring shortcoming is that it pledges to set the first of its milestone targets – to be every five years, eventually – for 10 years from now. Sure, Mr. Wilkinson would be required to set that 2030 target no later than nine months after the legislation passes. It’s still disheartening that a government trying to show willingness to hold itself to account would set the first markers for long after it is likely to be in power.”

Kean Birch (The Globe and Mail) on the Liberals’ privacy bill: “Ottawa’s legislation is a welcome sight, but regrettably, it’s premised on regulating the impacts of digital technologies rather than regulating their purposes. It is, in this sense, a form of post-hoc governance in which regulators will be responsible for putting the horse back in the stable after it has bolted.”

Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on Canada-China relations: “Mere timidity is, if anything, the optimistic explanation for the Trudeau government’s posture toward China. Senior officials at Global Affairs are reportedly still advising the government that the country can be brought to see reason, while Dominic Barton, Canada’s ambassador to Beijing, continues to say things like ‘we need to do more in China.’ Geopolitical theories of China as the rising global hegemon die hard, as does Liberal – and Trudeauvian – naivete about Communist dictatorships, especially as these coincide with the business interests of retired Liberal grandees.”

