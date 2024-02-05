Hello,

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has wished King Charles well after the monarch was diagnosed with a form of cancer and cancelled all public appearances while he receives medical care.

“I, like Canadians across the country and people around the world, am thinking of His Majesty King Charles III as he undergoes treatment for cancer,” Trudeau said in a posting on social media platform X. “We’re sending him our very best wishes – and hoping for a fast and full recovery.”

Royal officials today said doctors discovered that Charles, 75, has cancer, but sources say not in the prostate. Charles recently underwent treatment in London for an enlarged prostate, a benign condition.

Officials said the King “was keen to share the details of his [cancer] diagnosis to encourage other men who may be experiencing symptoms to get checked, in line with public-health advice.”

Governor-General Mary Simon said the King’s candour will be helpful to others.

“Seeing His Majesty acknowledge cancer so openly and publicly will hopefully encourage and motivate those who are struggling with their own treatment. We admire The King’s strength and determination as he confronts this disease,” Simon said in a statement.

“To His Majesty and to the entire Royal Family, our thoughts are with you today and always.”

And Ralph Goodale, Canada’s High Commissioner in Britain, said the news is “troubling,” adding in a posting on X that, “We join with millions around the world in wishing him a speedy and complete recovery.”

Full story by Europe correspondent Paul Waldie.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Ian Bailey. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you're reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Prime Minister invited Waffen-SS veteran Hunka to his official reception for Zelensky: Yaroslav Hunka, the Ukrainian Waffen-SS veteran who received ovations in the House of Commons during a visit by Volodymyr Zelensky, did not attend a related Toronto reception, but the Prime Minister’s invitation to the exclusive event with the Ukrainian President will raise fresh questions about who approved the Waffen-SS veteran’s attendance, and if his background had been checked.

London, Ont., police chief apologizes to woman at centre of Hockey Canada sex-assault case: Chief Thai Truong said: “I want to extend, on behalf of the London Police Service, my sincerest apology to the victim, to her family, for the amount of time that it has taken to reach this point.”

Ottawa to extend foreign homebuyers’ ban for two more years: Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Sunday that the government plans to continue the ban, which had been set to expire next year, to January, 2027.

Calgary legislature member first candidate for Alberta NDP leadership: Former justice minister Kathleen Ganley announced she’s running to replace NDP Leader Rachel Notley.

Sponsored travel for MPs could be on the way out: The federal Lobbying Commissioner is applauding a move by MPs to ban the practice of elected officials accepting lucrative trips, which parliamentary watchdogs have long warned could lead to conflicts of interest.

New AFN chief looks to turn page with Pierre Poilievre from Harper-era tensions: Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak said she wants to be optimistic that the federal Conservative Leader will work with First Nations, CTV reports.

India won’t aid probe into Sikh activist Nijjar’s slaying until evidence shared, High Commissioner says: Sanjay Kumar Verma told The Globe and Mail that India will not provide information to investigators until Canada shares evidence it has gathered into the slaying of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was gunned down in Vancouver in June, 2023.

B.C. minister makes second apology as pro-Palestinian groups push for her removal: Protesters have gathered outside a provincial NDP caucus retreat in Metro Vancouver as they push for the resignation of B.C. Post-Secondary Education Minister Selina Robinson over remarks about the Middle East. On another note, Marie Della Mattia has stepped down as the province’s deputy communications minister to become the NDP’s campaign director for a provincial election expected by Oct. 19.

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek faces recall petition: In order to remove Gondek from office, the petitioner will have to collect signatures from more than half a million eligible electors in the city. Gondek ascended to the mayor’s office in October, 2021, but since then her popularity has plummeted and she has clashed with Premier Danielle Smith.

Poilievre says three auto theft convictions should mean three years in prison: The federal Conservative Leader released a new policy that insists the current Liberal government goes too easy on people who steal cars.

B.C.’s Iain Black joining other high-profile candidates in run for federal Tories as party’s fortunes surge: The labour minister during Gordon Campbell’s B.C. Liberal premiership later had a high-profile role in provincial affairs as the president and chief executive officer of the Vancouver Board of Trade, now the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade. Story here.

Ottawa promises a review of its overseas corporate watchdog and its effectiveness: Starting this year, over a six-month period, the government said it will assess the Canadian Ombudsperson for Responsible Enterprise’s “effectiveness and progress to date.”

THEY SAID IT

“But Jeff. I’ve got to compliment The Globe and Mail. And this is a rarity folks. What a great story you had about Canada being the number one place, and we overtook China on EV vehicles, and EV battery plants. Great article.” – Ontario Premier Doug Ford, speaking to Queen’s Park reporter Jeff Gray during a news conference in Toronto.

“I played soccer the majority of my younger days. You would never think that with this big belly, but I was pretty fast at the time.” – Ford on Toronto co-hosting the 2026 World Cup.

“I have a great relationship with those ministers who really celebrate industry in every part of our country. Unfortunately, Steven Guilbeault is not one of them.” – Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, at a news conference in Ottawa today, after praising Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne as a federal minister she has found helpful.

THIS AND THAT

Newsletter correction: Friday’s Politics Briefing said the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 is located in Montreal. The museum is in Halifax.

Nenshi considering return to politics: The sister of Naheed Nenshi hints that the former Calgary mayor may be headed back to politics, amid speculation he will run to lead the Alberta NDP.

Today in the Commons: The Projected Order of Business at the House of Commons. The Senate sits again tomorrow.

Ministers on the road: Defence Minister Bill Blair, in Colorado Springs, Colo., attended a NORAD Change of Command Ceremony. Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay, in Ingleside, Ont., announced federal support for supply-managed processors across Canada.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

No public events scheduled for Justin Trudeau, who is in the National Capital Region.

LEADERS

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet held a news conference at the House of Commons.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre held a news conference in Brampton, Ont.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May attended House of Commons proceedings.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, in Ottawa, took media questions and then attended Question Period.

THE DECIBEL

On today’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, Globe banking reporter Stefanie Marotta talks about what is going on at Toronto-Dominion Bank – Canada’s second-largest bank. Because of the reporting of Marotta and Rita Trichur, a senior business writer and columnist with The Globe, we know that a Canadian regulator is also set to levy a penalty against the bank. The Decibel is here.

OPINION

Canada is an immigration nation

“With the exception of Canada’s Indigenous population, we are all settlers. We or our parents or grandparents or great-great-whatevers came to this land in search of a new start, many of us fleeing poverty or violence, and built together what remains the world’s most peaceful multicultural kingdom. Yes, the immigration system has its problems.” – The Globe and Mail Editorial Board

The Liberals ignored conflict warning, and now green-tech agency is in limbo

“If you were a government trying to pick someone to head the board for an agency whose job it is to hand out other people’s money, one criterion would have to come first: They must have nothing to do with the folks receiving the money. That’s obvious.” – Campbell Clark

Liberals say Pierre Poilievre is feeding you Rage Krispies, but they want you to eat your veggies

“The Liberals can argue that it’s harder to be the incumbents defending a record in the messy real world than to be the challengers hollering about what they’d do better, without having to do a thing. They’re not wrong about that, but the government’s failure to read the room may be the track record that’s impossible to defend.” – Shannon Proudfoot

Canadian culture can be leveraged to increase our global influence

“An American diplomat once quipped that Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe and blue jeans did more to win the Cold War than U.S. military might. There’s a lot of truth to that statement – and a lot Canada can learn from it.” – Kim Campbell and Viggo Mortensen

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.