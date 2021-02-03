Politics Briefing: Canada to obtain more vaccines through COVAX

Hello,
Canada has found a new source of COVID-19 vaccines to help cover shortages in the coming weeks: the COVAX Facility, a pool of vaccines meant primarily for developing nations.
Canada is so far the only G7 country to draw from this source, though a handful of other wealthy countries, including Singapore and New Zealand, are also doing so.
The exact number of vaccines available through COVAX was not immediately clear, though it should be over a million.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
As jurisdictions become more concerned about highly contagious COVID-19 variants, Alberta is increasing the length of mandatory isolation to 24 days for those who live with someone how has tested positive for the variant.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford denies his government pressured a hospital to demote a doctor who was critical of the government’s pandemic response.
The military says it will investigate allegations of sexual misconduct against General Jonathan Vance, who recently left as the chief of the defence staff.
A formal complaint has been filed about the Rideau Hall workplace, which was recently the subject of an independent investigation that found Julie Payette had created a toxic environment as Governor-General. In her resignation note, Ms. Payette said she never had a formal complaint lodged during her tenure.
The Conservatives and NDP are raising concerns with Canadian athletes attending the 2022 Olympic Games in China next year because of human-rights violations, but one of the Olympic committee’s most vocal board members is pushing back on calls to boycott the Games.
Meanwhile, Japan is still planning to hold the 2021 Olympic Games in July, which were delayed due to the pandemic.
And Aung San Suu Kyi, who was deposed as Myanmar’s leader in a military coup, is now facing a formal charge from the police as a reason to keep her under arrest: she is, apparently, in possession of illegally imported walkie-talkies.
Rita Trichur (The Globe and Mail) on how governments must do more for essential workers: “Workplaces are fuelling new COVID-19 case counts, and vaccine shortages are hampering efforts to stop the spread of the deadly disease. Yet our provincial politicians are still dismissing the need for paid sick leave for essential workers who don’t have such coverage from their employers. They fête them as heroes, but forsake them in their time of need.”
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on vaccine procurement: “So there it is: Canada has come belatedly to the realization that we are pretty much on our own for vaccines. Maybe part of the lesson is that could be true for other things, too.”
Allison Hanes (Montreal Gazette) on sympathy for snowbirds: “If these arguments are supposed to make fellow citizens feel sorry for snowbirds, there aren’t too many tears being shed north of the border about added costs, disrupted plans or purported unfairness. Please excuse those of us hunkered down at home through months of lockdown if we are struggling to muster much sympathy. And it has nothing to do with schadenfreude.”
Jerry Dias and Goldy Hyder (National Post) on government aid for airlines: “It is both baffling and tragic that — more than 10 months into the pandemic — the federal government still has not brought forward a comprehensive plan to save the industry from financial collapse.”
Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on how the run on GameStop stocks did not, at the end of the day, stick it to the man: “Until, that is, the price of GameStop stock began, inevitably, to fall. By the close of trading Tuesday it was at US$90, less than a quarter of its peak the previous week, and it became clear that the peasants’ revolt had not succeeded. Indeed, it wasn’t a peasants’ revolt at all. Among the biggest beneficiaries from the stock’s rise were a number of big institutional shareholders, who presumably sold before things got really crazy. As would have the sharp operators who were surely lurking amongst the Reddit horde, urging the others on behind the cover of anonymity.”
