The Canadian economy unexpectedly shed jobs in July while the unemployment rate ticked higher for the third straight month, providing further evidence that the economy is losing momentum in the face of higher interest rates.

The country lost a total of 6,400 jobs and the unemployment rate rose to 5.5 per cent from 5.4 per cent in June, Statistics Canada reported Friday. Bay Street analysts were expecting a gain of 21,100 jobs last month, according to Reuters polling.

The cooling labour market may take pressure off the Bank of Canada to raise interest rates again in September. However, the annual growth in average hourly wages – a data point closely watched by the central bank because of its connection with service-sector inflation – reaccelerated to 5 per cent in July compared to 4.2 per cent in June.

The full story by reporter Mark Rendell is here.

There will be no Politics Briefing newsletter Monday due to the Civic Holiday. The newsletter will return on Tuesday.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Telus cutting 6,000 jobs as revenue rises, profit drops in second quarter – Telus Corp. is shrinking its global head count by 6,000 people, the company announced Friday as it reported higher revenue and lower profits during its second quarter. Story here.

Justin Trudeau keeps low profile after announcing legal separation from Sophie Grégoire Trudeau – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau maintained a low profile on Thursday, conducting private meetings on Parliament Hill, one day after announcing a legal separation from his wife of 18 years, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. Story here.

Quebec offering pork producers money to exit industry in bid to restore market balance – Some pork producers in Quebec are being offered money to close up shop as part of an $80-million provincewide strategy to cut annual production by one million hogs. Story here.

Tory dissidents are one letter closer to triggering a review of Blaine Higgs leadership of N.B. PCs – Progressive Conservative members hoping to remove Premier Blaine Higgs as leader are at least one tiny step closer to forcing the issue onto the party agenda. Story here from CBC.

Ontario government needs ‘overarching lens’ on $60-billion worth of school property, minister says – Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government is targeting school lands in his next bid to boost the province’s housing stock under wide-ranging legislation that puts his administration – not locally elected trustees – in charge of deciding which properties can be sold and developed. Story here.

Some federal parties resisted foreign interference probe looking beyond China, Singh says – New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party has faced resistance to including countries other than China in the terms of reference for a public inquiry on foreign interference. Story here.

Extreme weather risk changing Canada’s insurance industry, raising costs – The rash of extreme weather that has hit most parts of Canada in recent years is driving up insurance rates, as climate change is rapidly changing the risk profile in many parts of the country. Story here.

Ruling to move sexual harassment case against Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation to Quebec appealed – A woman who filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation is appealing a Newfoundland and Labrador court decision that would have the case moved to Quebec. Story here.

National Ballet of Ukraine to tour Canada, celebrate ‘art and beauty over tyranny’ -The National Ballet of Ukraine says an upcoming tour of Canada will celebrate “art and beauty over tyranny and destruction.” Story here.

THIS AND THAT

Summer break – Both House of Commons and the Senate are on breaks. The House sits again on Sept. 18. The Senate sits again on Sept. 19.

Ministers on the road – Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, in St. John’s with Newfoundland and Labrador Women’s and Gender Equality Minister Pam Parsons, announced $867,162 for two organizations that support, among others, Indigenous women and 2SLGBTQI+ communities.

Harper economic forum planned – The Canada Strong & Free Network, formerly the Manning Centre, has announced it will present the Harper Economic Forum on Oct. 5 in Toronto. Former prime minister Stephen Harper will be the headline speaker.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held private meetings in Ottawa and spoke with Niger President Mohamed Bazoum.

LEADERS

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, in Halifax, attended the 2023 Halifax Busker Fest, and later canvassed with NDP Preston candidate Colter Simmonds.

No schedules released for other party leaders.

THE DECIBEL

OPINION – TRUDEAU SEPARATION

Marsha Lederman (The Globe and Mail) on how our attitudes and rituals around divorce deserve a rethink: “So when Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau announced their separation, I worried about the public response. And yes, some of the comments were ridiculous. There were a lot of juvenile “Justin’s available” jokes. Then there was the “If the guy can’t keep his family together, how can he run a country?” commentary. When a family is splitting up, it is not the time for cheap laughs or low-blow politicking. But this could be an opportunity to talk about shifting attitudes around divorce.”

Shachi Kurl (The Ottawa Citizen) on how the Trudeau marriage break-up shows how the role of political spouse has changed: “For now, anyway, Justin is rebranded politically as the singleton. Does this matter? Should it? The modern-day Trudeaus notwithstanding, the role of “political spouse” in Canadian politics has evolved. In generations past, it wasn’t just seen as politically advantageous to deploy one’s spouse (almost always a wife) on the campaign trail, it was a must-do. What would Brian Mulroney have been on the hustings in 1984 without Mila? In front of the cameras or behind them, Aline Chrétien was known to be a canny and influential adviser to Jean. More recently however, politicians have been content to campaign solo, either by circumstance or choice. Think of former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi, or one-time prime-ministerial-contender-turned-Alberta-premier Jason Kenney, both single. Or Kenney’s successor, current Premier Danielle Smith. Smith is married, but as one astute political watcher put it to me, public, political sightings of David Moretta are as rare as encounters with Mr. Snuffleupagus.”

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on why Justin Trudeau needs to make housing a primary federal responsibility: “For two decades, from the mid-1990s to the mid-2010s, through Liberal and Conservative governments, Ottawa was largely absent from housing. Justin Trudeau’s Liberals in 2015 promised to change that, with major federal investments in affordable rental housing. As of March, Ottawa had committed more than $30-billion (much of it low-cost loans for rental housing), and the result is 107,519 new homes. It is at once a success and failure. It’s more than Ottawa has done in a long time – and it’s far, far too little. The Trudeau government has been overtaken by events: an out-of-control housing market where the cost to buy or rent is extreme.”

John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on how Canada has little option but to strengthen Western alliance if Donald Trump becomes U.S. president: “We need to brace for the possibility of a second term as president for Donald J. Trump. Yes, the former president faces a rash of indictments, the most serious of which arrived Tuesday. Special counsel Jack Smith has accused Mr. Trump of seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election – in essence, of attempting a coup. Yet for many Republicans, Mr. Trump can do no wrong, and every indictment is, for them, further proof that the Deep State is conspiring to prevent their messiah from returning to the White House.”

Gary Mason (The Globe and Mail) on Justin Trudeau’s quandary: to go or not to go: “The Liberals should be thankful the Conservatives aren’t currently led by someone more palatable to the general public. This brings us to the biggest political question in the country: Would Justin Trudeau be arrogant enough to drive his party off a cliff by clinging to power in the name of seeking political immortality? Is his self-regard so high he believes he can ultimately beat Mr. Poilievre, regardless of how far behind the federal Conservative Leader he may be at the start of the next election race?”

Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on how Bill 21 has made immigrants in Quebec grow even more attached to Canada: “While Bill 21 decreed a more limited ban on religious symbols – covering public employees deemed to be in a position of authority, including police officers, Crown prosecutors and teachers – the reaction to the law among minorities confirms Mr. Parizeau’s worst fears: they have grown even more attached to their Canadian identity. That, at least, is the finding of a new study published in the Canadian Journal of Political Science that looks at racialized immigrants’ sense of belonging to Quebec compared their attachment to Canada, based on in-depth polls conducted in 2012, 2014 and 2019.”

