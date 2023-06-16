Hello,

Canada’s population has reached more than 40 million faster than expected, Statistics Canada says.

The milestone, announced Friday, comes amid a wave of new immigrants as part of Ottawa’s promise to bring in 500,000 people a year by 2025.

Statistics Canada said the country added 1.1 million people in 2022, most of them permanent and temporary immigrants.

That’s more than twice the federal government’s plan to welcome more than 430,000 new permanent residents last year.

Last year was the first year Canada’s population grew by more than a million people in a 12-month period, Statistics Canada said, with 95.9 per cent of that growth through international migration.

There’s a story here on the population development.

During Question Period on Friday, Official Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre asked where the increasing number of Canadian residents will live given a 19-per-cent drop in the number of houses being built.

In response, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said it is important that Canada does not start to believe that the solution to housing challenges is to close the door to more newcomers.

“We need to use our immigration policies to help bring in the people who have the skills we need to help build more homes,” he said.

“I think that all members in this House, hopefully, support continuing to integrate newcomers into our society. We need to adopt policies to allow us to build more homes to ensure people do not just arrive here but they are set up for success.”

TODAY'S HEADLINES

SAFE THIRD COUNTRY AGREEMENT DEEMED CONSTITUTIONAL – Canada’s highest court has deemed the pact between Canada and the United States to control the flow of asylum seekers across the shared border to be constitutional. Story here.

QUESTIONS RAISED ABOUT IMPACT OF INFORMATION REQUESTS ON IMMIGRATION SYSTEM – Ottawa has been warned about Canada’s immigration system being overwhelmed with information requests, but has done nothing about the situation. Story here.

TEN DEAD, 15 WOUNDED IN MANITOBA BUS CRASH – Six of 10 seniors who survived a bus crash in southern Manitoba that killed 15 others were listed in critical condition in hospital, health officials said Friday. Story here.

MENDICINO UNABLE TO EXPLAIN BERNARDO ISSUES – Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino was unable to explain Thursday why he wasn’t informed about child killer and serial rapist Paul Bernardo’s prison transfer and wouldn’t say whether any of the staff who failed to notify him were fired as a consequence. Story here.

TANKS, PERSONNEL HEADED FOR LATVIA – The Canadian Armed Forces will deploy 15 Leopard 2 battle tanks and 130 personnel to a NATO force in Latvia by next year. Story here.

RESIDENTIAL SCHOOL DENIALISM NEEDS TO BE TACKLED: REPORT – The independent special interlocutor on unmarked graves says “urgent consideration” should be given to legal mechanisms as a way for Canada to combat residential school denialism. Story here.

HYBRID WORKPLACE RULES IN PARLIAMENT WILL BE PERMANENT – The House of Commons has passed a motion to keep hybrid workplace rules adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic. Story here from CBC.

N.B. MINISTER RESIGNS OVER PROVINCIAL LGBTQ POLICY – A minister has resigned from New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs’s cabinet, joining five other revolting Progressive Conservative caucus members to help pass an Opposition motion that pushes back on the government’s controversial change to LGBTQ policy in schools. Story here. Dorothy Shephard explained her exit in a CBC story here.

CHANGE THE NAME OF PARLIAMENT HILL-AREA BUILDING: ALGONQUIN ELDER – An Algonquin elder says a Parliament Hill-area building named for Canada’s first prime minister should get a new name because of the record of Sir John. A Macdonald. Story here from APTN.

THIS AND THAT

TODAY IN THE COMMONS – Projected Order of Business at the House of Commons, June 16, accessible here.

DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER’S DAY – Chrystia Freeland, also the Finance Minister, held private meetings in Toronto and a round table discussion with Canadian mining leaders on growing the clean economy and creating opportunities for Canadian workers.

MINISTERS ON THE ROAD – Defence Minister Anita Anand has been in Brussels for meetings of the NATO defence ministers and the Ukraine Defense Contact Group of countries supportive of Ukraine. She was scheduled to hold a virtual media availability. Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez, in Montreal, with Quebec’s Culture Minister Mathieu Lacombe, made an infrastructure announcement. Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, in North Vancouver, announced funding to support B.C.-based technology at a local business specializing in robotics.

SPEAKER ON THE ROAD – Anthony Rota is not only the Commons speaker, but the Liberal MP for the northeastern Ontario riding of Nipissing-Timiskaming. He was scheduled to visit Daki Menan Lands & Resources Corporation, to highlight the work of the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario.

IN OTTAWA – Treasury Board President Mona Fortier made an announcement at Ross Video Limited on behalf of Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne. Immigration Minister Sean Fraser was scheduled to make a statement concerning the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the Safe Third Country Agreement

NEW JOB FOR FORMER PREMIER – Former Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has joined the global CEO advisory firm Teneo as a senior adviser. Details here.

CANCER CAUCUS – Across the party divides, two MPs have joined forces to co-chair a new all-party caucus on cancer, and are hoping other MPs join them. Conservative Dan Albas, who represents the B.C. riding of Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola, and Liberal Peter Schiefke, who represents Vaudreuil-Soulanges in Quebec, say they will address cancer issues. Mr. Schiefke is a survivor of cancer. Andrea Seale, CEO of the Canadian Cancer Society, is welcoming the effort. “We hope that this important new forum will give parliamentarians direct access to information that will inspire them to put forward strong policy proposals to better prevent cancer and support people who face it,” she said in a statement.

The Politics Briefing newsletter reached out to Mr. Albas and Mr. Schiefke with questions on their project.

What exactly are you hoping to accomplish with this initiative?

MR. SCHIEFKE – At the core of what we are looking to achieve with the formation of this all-party cancer caucus, is to look at ways that the government of Canada can continue to lead on this critical issue for millions of Canadians. We have done a great deal, but there is always room to do more, especially to address an issue that will impact two in five Canadians, and is the leading cause of death in Canada.

MR. ALBAS – Cancer has taken far too many lives. Hopefully we can identify ways where our federal government, through Parliament, can help bring positive change to what is often an incredibly challenging life situation.

Since you announced your plans on June 14, have any other MPs indicated an interest in joining your effort?

MR. ALBAS – It was very encouraging to see roughly 20 members of Parliament attend out first session and I am also hearing from others who want to be involved. I hope that we will also see interested senators participate as this caucus grows and matures.

How did you two decide to join forces on this matter?

MR. SCHIEFKE – MP Albas and I have been personally affected by cancer, and bring both the survivor and caregiver perspective to the this important discussion. By working with stakeholders and experts in cancer research and policy, I think we are both hoping to identify where the government of Canada can help move the needle, and ensure that as each day that goes by, better supports and treatments are available to Canadians. Whether that is through proposed legislation or regulatory changes will be determined by the challenges and opportunities identified throughout the caucus’s work.

What does it say, in the combative environment of the Commons, that two members can join forces on an issue?

MR. ALBAS – Often Parliament is viewed through the very adversarial lens of Question Period but in reality much of the work done at committee stage and in all-party caucuses like this one. I know it is quite common for MPs to form lifelong friendships with MPs on all sides of the aisle. Fighting cancer is certainly something that unites all Canadians and I am heartened by the strong response we are having from a variety of different MPs to join this caucus.

MR. SCHIEFKE – The House of Commons is a place of open and free debate. By its very nature it’s a place where differences of opinion are aired. By the same token, it is a place where common ground is found and highlighted. Improving outcomes for Canadians who will hear the words “you have cancer” in their lifetime, is an important example of just that.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in Montreal, held private meetings, and met with Mayor Valérie Plante. Mr. Trudeau was also scheduled to speak with Chilean President Gabriel Boric.

LEADERS

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in Winnipeg and travelling to Toronto.

No schedules released for other party leaders.

THE DECIBEL

On Friday’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast: Canada’s immigration system is overwhelmed. Cases are backlogged and little information is being communicated to applicants. This has led to a surge of access-to-information requests, which has created another backlog, and has left people trying to settle in Canada in the dark. Tom Cardoso, an investigative reporter with The Globe, explains why people started using this workaround to get information on their immigration cases in the first place, and why things are likely going to get worse. The Decibel is here.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on Quebec’s self-inflicted immigration woes: “Talking about immigration in English Canada can be fraught at times, but it’s nothing like discussing the subject in Quebec, where it is fraught all the time. There, an already complex issue is made even knottier by the need to preserve the French language, and by the fear that rapid immigration will harm that cause.”

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on the mandate letters Justin Trudeau’s ministers must have received: “Dec. 31, 2021 Dear ministers, From the beginning, our government has been seized with its responsibility to act on important information brought to the attention of ministers. However, too much information is being brought to the attention of ministers, making them appear responsible for acting on it. At the outset of our third term I am issuing this supplementary mandate letter to ministers regarding the handling of documents and information.”

John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on how the Liberal Party is in trouble at the provincial level: “Bonnie Crombie, mayor of Mississauga, has launched her bid to become leader of the Liberal Party of Ontario, instantly becoming the front-runner. Ontario voters have a tendency to put one party in power at Queen’s Park and another on Parliament Hill. If history repeats itself, Ms. Crombie could become premier and federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre prime minister. But history may change its mind: The Liberal Party has become dangerously weak at the provincial level. Many a pundit, including this one, has predicted the Liberals’ demise, and lived to rue the day. But provincially, at least, the Grits are in trouble.”

Dean Beeby (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how cabinet’s privacy pendulum has swung too far in the wrong direction: “But if open democracy is to thrive, secrecy itself must be held in check. Instead, Canada has seen a kind of mission creep, as widening circles of documents get caught in the maw of cabinet confidentiality. Journalists, opposition MPs, public-interest groups and others naturally bristle about official secrecy, and demand to see the goods. No surprise there.”

Glenn McGillivray (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on a federal fleet of water bombers could help control forest fires: “The suggestion is that the federal government purchase its own air tankers (more specifically, water-scooping skimmers that scoop water and retardant aircraft, which are loaded on the ground) and house these within Parks Canada. These could be used in federal parks in lieu of contracts with private suppliers, but also be made available to the provinces and territories in times of crisis. The suggestion is also that these aircraft, or at least some of them, be made available year-round to provide support to other countries, just as we are benefiting from international help during this present crisis. Currently, the provinces and territories tend to stow their fleets and have no access to crews in our off-season, when out-of-country demand is highest.”

