Politics Briefing: Canada’s trade deal with U.S. and Mexico gets signed

Good morning,

If the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal could belt out a tune, no doubt this morning it would be singing: “Here I am, baby. Signed, sealed, delivered, I’m yours.”

On the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Donald Trump and outgoing Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto formally signed the successor agreement to NAFTA.

The deal still needs to be ratified by the three countries' legislatures. Also still to be worked out is the matter of Mr. Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum, which were imposed during trade negotiations and have yet to be lifted. (And, sources tell The Globe, Mr. Trump is looking at leveling possible future tariffs against specific auto companies in Mexico.)

But when it does come time to ratify, Mr. Trudeau says he will be putting Canada first – literally. While the U.S. will continue calling the deal the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the version debated in Canada will be known as the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement. Or CUSMA for short.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

Also at the G20 Summit is Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, who, despite his alleged involvement in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, has escaped the sanctions that Canada and the U.S. are imposing on other Saudi officials.

Former prime minister Paul Martin, who helped found the Group of 20 leading industrialized nations, says the gatherings are still an integral part of global decision making. “Globalization is a fact of life, and the only question is, is the world going to cooperate to make globalization work. That, I believe, is going to depend on the success of the G20,” he told the Centre for International Governance Innovation.

The RCMP asked the Prime Minister’s Office about Liberal MP Raj Grewal as far back as earlier this year, sources tell The Globe and Mail, but the office said they thought the questions were only about Mr. Grewal’s role in bringing a local businessman on the Prime Minister’s trip to India. Mr. Grewal brought Yusuf Yenilmez, chief executive of construction firm Zgemi Inc., as a guest on the government’s trip in February. Zgemi paid employment income to Mr. Grewal while he was an MP and is listed as a co-debtor on a vehicle loan.

A special security review of that February trip to India is set to finally be tabled in Parliament on Monday.

The Parliamentary Budget Officer estimates the cost of processing asylum seekers who are coming across the Canada-U.S. border at unauthorized points at more than a billion dollars over three years. That figure is, on average, about $14,000 per person and will rise to more than $16,000 each year as wait times grow. That number does not include the millions more spent to properly house and care for them as they await word on whether they can stay in the country.

The number of hate crimes reported to the police rose 47 per cent last year, according to Statistics Canada. The rise was fueled by more incidents targeting Muslim, Jewish and black Canadians. "We’re devastated to see the numbers go up yet again,” Leila Nasr of the National Council of Canadian Muslims told The Globe.

The B.C. government says it will follow Alberta’s lead in responding to a Globe and Mail investigation that found tens of thousands of oil wells had been left inactive or abandoned, with no plans to clean up the environmental hazards.

The Ontario government is scaling back its ambitions to reduce climate-change-causing greenhouse gases.

And the Canadian government says it will send a team of senior officials down to the embassy in Cuba to investigate the mysterious illness that has been striking diplomats in Havana.

John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on asylum seekers and the next election: “What we do know is that the problem of people crossing the border illegally corrodes confidence in Canada’s immigration and refugee system. This country’s future well-being depends on a robust intake of immigrants to compensate for a low natural birth rate. If people conclude that bogus refugee claimants are gaming the system, they could lose confidence in the entire program, which would be a disaster for Canada.”

Jamie Liew (Policy Options) on birthright citizenship: “Ending birthright citizenship would legitimize the argument that racialized persons are less deserving of citizenship, even though there is no evidence to show that children born of foreign mothers do not stay in Canada and do not contribute to society. The policy would also fuel discrimination against those of different socio-economic classes, because the most vulnerable and marginalized would have the most difficulty in accessing citizenship, or if they are citizens proving that they are.”

Jane Cordy and Diane Bellemare (The Globe and Mail) on interprovincial trade: “One thing is clear: We can’t continue as we’ve always done. The time is ripe now to make the Canadian economy competitive, free flowing and robust.”

Gary Mason (The Globe and Mail) on oil wells left abandoned: “There is a complete lack of transparency around the level of risk facing taxpayers in all this – taxpayers who are going to be left holding the bag to the tune of multiple billions of dollars.”

Robyn Urback (CBC) on Canada’s complicated business relationship with Saudi Arabia: “If one death is a tragedy and a million is a statistic, job losses theoretically shouldn’t even be on the radar. It is morally unimportant compared to the types of grotesque human rights violations we’re talking about with the Saudi regime. But when that job loss is in our own backyard, and the deaths are thousands of miles and a world away — well, our value rankings become skewed. And no doubt the Trudeau government recognizes that.”

