Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown, who has been on a leave of absence since Feb. 1, is the subject of a complaint received on Jan. 29, the Canadian Judicial Council revealed on Tuesday.

The council, a disciplinary body for federally appointed judges, did not disclose any details about the complaint or who made it. It said the decision to go public was made by the British Columbia Supreme Court Chief Justice Christopher Hinkson, who chairs the council’s judicial conduct committee.

The Supreme Court of Canada did not announce Justice Brown’s absence when it began. It only became apparent when a judgment was issued on Feb. 17 in which an asterisk appeared beside his name, indicating he had been part of the panel hearing the case, but had not taken part in the ruling. The court said through a spokesperson at the time that the matter was confidential.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

POILIEVRE CALLS FOR PUBLIC INQUIRY INTO FOREIGN INTERFERENCE - Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre accused Prime Minster Justin Trudeau of playing into China’s hands by refusing to hold a public inquiry on foreign interference. Mr. Poilievre called a news conference Tuesday to respond to the Prime Minister’s decision to name two closed door panels to investigate Chinese election interference that would later be reviewed by a special rapporteur appointed by him. Ottawa bureau chief Robert Fife and senior parliamentary reporter Steven Chase report here.

PM ANNOUNCES UKRAINE SUPPORT, HYDROGEN AGREEMENT WITH EUROPE - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced more support for Ukraine and a new hydrogen agreement with Europe today alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Story here.

HISTORIC LAWS ELIGIBLE FOR EXPUNGEMENT - People convicted under historic indecency and anti-abortion laws will be able to clear their records, after the federal government made a string of offences directed at women and the LGBTQ community eligible for expungement. Story here.

GOVERNMENT ACKNOWLEDGES COMPLICATED PROCESS TO SEEK LEGAL STATUS - The federal government has internally acknowledged that it created a complicated and lengthy process to apply for Indian status, and is at risk of “media scrutiny” over that system – the gateway for First Nations people to access their rights. Story here.

ACTION NEEDED ON BIG THINGS: RAITT AND MCLELLAN - In a highly polarized political climate, Lisa Raitt and Anne McLellan are pushing for action on the big things that almost everyone agrees on: stronger growth, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and filling leadership positions with people who reflect Canada’s diversity. Story here.

BANK FINED BY ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING WATCHDOG - The country’s anti-money laundering watchdog has fined Wealth One Bank of Canada – a bank established to cater to Chinese-Canadians – for failing to comply with a federal law designed to stop terrorist financing and the illegal concealment of the origins of funding. Story here.

ELECTION CALLED IN PEI - Prince Edward Island residents will go to the polls on April 3, thanks to an early election call Monday from Progressive Conservative Premier Dennis King. Story here. After 11 years in the Prince Edward Island legislature, one member says he is not running again due to anxiety fuelled by the COVID-19 pandemic. Story here from CBC.

WORSENING CANCER PROMPTS EXIT OF SASKATCHEWAN MLA - A long-time member of the Saskatchewan Legislature who caused controversy when he invited a convicted murderer to the throne speech said he will resign his seat because of his health. Story here.

EXPANSION OF ASSISTED DYING PROMPTS CRITICISM -Several dozen expert witnesses, including doctors, ethicist and disability advocates, are criticizing the parliamentary committee studying Canada’s euthanasia laws for recommending a wide expansion of assisted dying that includes mature minors and people with mental illness, without paying proper attention to the research on the potential risks. Story here.

CLASS-ACTION LAWSUIT ON STRIP SEARCHES SET TO PROCEED - Federal prisoners who allege that degrading strip searches are being illegally conducted on them have won the right to go ahead with a class-action lawsuit against the government. Story here.

THIS AND THAT

TODAY IN THE COMMONS – Projected Order of Business at the House of Commons, March 7, accessible here.

MINISTERS ON THE ROAD - Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, in Toronto, continues to attend the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada 2023 convention on mineral exploration and mining, speaking at several events. He announced about $34- million in funding is supporting the following five new critical minerals programs and initiatives.

LUCKI COMMENT ON CONDOLENCES - RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has responded to the condolences she and her family have received in light of the death of her husband, Raymond Gauthier, announced over the weekend. “Your words are so kind and have made a difficult time easier to bear. We never expected so many to reach out, we’re humbled by your support and words of comfort,” Ms. Lucki said in a tweet here, speaking for her and her family. Last month, Ms. Lucki announced she was leaving her post as commissioner after about five years on the job.

BLACK SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE - Conrad Black, the author and former media baron, is to deliver a closing keynote address at this month’s annual conference of the Canada Strong and Free Network, formerly known as the Manning Centre. The conference is to be held in Ottawa from March 22 to 24.The network, which announced Mr. Black’s participation in a statement on Tuesday, says he will talk about the differences between Canadian and American conservative movements. Other speakers at the conference include former prime minister Stephen Harper, current federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.

NEW NDP COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR - There’s a new director of communications on duty as of this week for the federal NDP. Eric Demers, most recently communications adviser for the Fédération des travailleurs et travailleuses du Québec, namely the Quebec Federation of Labour, has taken on the role. Mr. Demers was previously responsible for the French debate preparation of Jagmeet Singh in 2019 and 2021.

THE DECIBEL

Tuesday’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast involves the impact of leaked industrial waste from an oil sands site in northern Alberta that has affected the hunting and fishing grounds of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation. Energy reporter Emma Graney talks about who knew what when and how this major oil leak is destroying any trust between the public, regulators and oil sands companies. The Decibel is here.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in Kingston and Ottawa participated in a series of events involving the visiting president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. Mr. Trudeau attended a welcoming ceremony with the president in Kingston, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Defence Minister Anita Anand and Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly. Later, Mr. Trudeau held a meeting with Ms. von der Leyen, then a joint news conference. The Prime Minister and the president then met with members of the Canadian Armed Forces, and visited a technology company. In Ottawa, the Prime Minister attended a welcoming ceremony for the president, who then addressed Parliament. Mr. Trudeau and the president then attended a reception at which he delivered remarks.

LEADERS

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet held a news conference on Parliament Hill on foreign interference in Canadian elections.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievere held a news conference on Parliament Hill on foreign election interference in Canadian elections.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May and Green MP Mike Morrice held a news conference on Parliament Hill to discuss U.S. President Joe Biden’s coming visit to Ottawa.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, on Parliament Hill, held a news conference, attended Question Period, the parliamentary welcoming ceremony for European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and after, attended her speech to Parliament.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on how Canada needs GDP and inflation-style data for emissions: “The state of the country’s economy is under a constant microscope. Statistics Canada regularly publishes a range of detailed data on everything from GDP and inflation to employment and exports. We don’t find out about an economy teetering on the edge of recession years after it happened. Yet this is exactly the case with the volume of Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions, a much bigger challenge than today’s concerns of economic growth or rising prices. When it comes to climate, one key problem is out-of-date data.”

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on a scrambling Justin Trudeau’s half turn on interference: “When the word came that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was going to make an announcement about foreign interference in Canadian elections, speculation mounted about what new thing this would be. The answer was that there wasn’t much new, except for an unnamed new person, in the unfamiliar new role of “special rapporteur,” who would be empowered to recommend what should be done next. Including whether there should be an inquiry. Make no mistake, this was a scrambling stall tactic, a way to hold off the critics baying for a public inquiry into Beijing’s interference in Canada’s elections.”

Jean-Pierre Kingsley (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how doubt has been sown in Canada’s democracy. This cannot stand: “When I was initially contacted by the media last month concerning the Chinese government’s reported interference in our 2019 and 2021 general elections, I stated that a public inquiry was required to pursue the matter as fully as possible by an independent authority. It was important, I believed, for the full restoration of the trust and the confidence in our electoral system. Nothing that has been publicly divulged since has caused me to reconsider my call for a public inquiry.”

Deborah Yedlin (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how, with energy security gaining importance, Canada must step up for the world: “Over the past 12 months, the world’s energy systems have been rerouted and reshaped. Energy companies have continued to evolve and adapt to this changing landscape, with the goal of providing the world’s growing population with clean, reliable and affordable energy. As price takers in the global environment, and as a country that does really well in all the aspects of ESG (environmental, social and governance) metrics, Canada has a golden opportunity to be a leader in the energy evolution and revolution, developing technologies that attend to the twin imperatives of energy security and climate change. But we need to be competitive – and the conversations this week are going to underscore the gaps Canada needs to address, so that we don’t miss the moment.”

