The leader of the Canadian Armed Forces says Russia’s threats to use nuclear weapons in the war against Ukraine should not shake Canada’s resolve to advocate for the invaded country.

“We’ve got to be concerned about the possibility of escalation, but that being said, we cannot allow nuclear coercion to stop us from doing the right thing because others are watching and it will become a model for the future,” General Wayne Eyre, the Chief of the Defence Staff, told a Commons committee hearing on Thursday.

There’s an explainer here on how Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threat of a nuclear attack could play out.

Gen. Eyre was among officials appearing before the standing committee on public safety and national security as it assessed Canada’s security posture in relation to Russia.

He cast Russia and China as a continuing threat to the West and its allies.

“Russia and China are determined to remake the world order to suit their own ends where the rights and freedoms of smaller, less powerful states are discarded,” he told the committee. “We’re also witnessing violations of the sanctity of territorial sovereignty and of responsible dialogue about the use of nuclear weapons.”

He said Russia and China will use all elements of national power to reach their objectives. “Russia and China are not just looking at regime survival but regime expansion. They consider themselves to be at war with the West.”

He said the West and its allies must not allow authoritarian powers to change the world order to suit their purposes.

Gen. Eyre added that Canada’s distance and geographic isolation is no longer a viable defensive strategy, noting Russia can threaten Canada by sea, and also in the cyber and space domains.

“We must develop an integrated approach to national security that combines military responses, with diplomatic, economic and information actions at the local, regional, national and multinational levels,” he said.

“The rules-based international order which has underpinned world stability and, indeed, our national prosperity for generations, is faltering. It needs to be defended. The gravity of these times should be apparent to all.”

CANADIAN TIRE ENDS HOCKEY CANADA SPONSORSHIP – Canadian Tire Corp. is ending its Hockey Canada sponsorship for good, as the organization faces growing backlash from Corporate Canada over its handling of sexual assault allegations. Story here. Also, Hockey Manitoba on Thursday asked Hockey Canada’s leadership team and board of directors to step down. Story here. And there’s a list here of Hockey Canada sponsors pulling their support.

ALBERTA GETTING A NEW PREMIER – Albertans will learn Thursday who the new premier of the province will be, with results expected by 8 p.m. ET in the race to choose a new leader of the United Conservative Party. The leader will replace Jason Kenney, who announced in the spring he was leaving after receiving 51-per-cent support in a party leadership vote. Story here.

BANK OF CANADA GOVERNOR SPEAKS ON INFLATION – Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said that more interest rate increases are necessary to tame inflation, maintaining a hawkish outlook for monetary policy even as the central bank appears to be nearing the end of its rate-hike cycle. Story here.

ARRIVECAN APP SPENDING RAISES QUESTIONS – Total federal spending on the ArriveCan app is on pace to reach in excess of $54-million this year – more than double what the government recently said has been spent to date – and Ottawa’s approach to related outsourcing is raising transparency concerns. Story here.

Reporter’s Comment, Deputy Ottawa Bureau Chief Bill Curry: “This project took several weeks. The process of researching this story really highlighted a variety of issues when it comes to transparency and government spending. Ottawa has several avenues for providing spending information – such as posting high-level contract information online or providing answers in Parliament in response to written questions from MPs. The challenge is that much of this information is piecemeal and lacks context. The contract information often does not clearly say what the contract is for.

“In other cases, numbers are provided but they are not broken down by fiscal year. This required weeks of back and forth with government officials in order to sort out the true cost of the ArriveCan app. As the story highlights, some key information simply won’t be revealed. The company that received the most work to develop the app, GC Strategies, relies heavily on outsourcing that work to other companies. Yet neither the company nor the government will reveal the identities of those companies, saying it is confidential third-party information.”

FREEDOM OF INFORMATION COMPLAINTS SURGING – Federal Information Commissioner Caroline Maynard warned a House of Commons committee this week that her office was on track for a record 10,000 complaints this year, as Canada’s freedom-of-information systems have buckled under a surge of access requests and inadequate resources. Story here.

TORY BILL ON CONSCIENCE RIGHTS DEFEATED – Nearly all Conservative members of Parliament voted for a private members’ bill introduced by a member of their caucus aimed at protecting the conscience rights of health professionals when it comes to medical assistance in dying, but it was defeated this week despite the support of most Conservatives including the party’s new leader, Pierre Poilievre. Story here.

QUESTIONS RAISED OVER POILIEVRE VIDEOS – Pierre Poilievre’s official YouTube videos included a hidden tag appealing to misogynistic online movements that Canada’s intelligence agencies view as a danger. Story here from Global News.

TODAY IN THE COMMONS – Projected Order of Business at the House of Commons, Oct. 6, accessible here.

DAYS SINCE CONSERVATIVE LEADER PIERRE POILIEVRE TOOK MEDIA QUESTIONS IN OTTAWA: 23.

The Conservative Leader did an interview on Thursday with Bill Carroll of 580 CFRA Radio available here.

FREELAND APPEARS BEFORE SENATE COMMITTEE – Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is scheduled to appear at 6 p.m. ET before the Senate committee of the whole to discuss Bill C-30, the Cost of Living Relief Act, No. 1 (Targeted Tax Relief). A committee of the whole refers to an occasion in which a witness is invited to answer questions from senators on the floor of the Senate. You can watch the hearing here.

GOVERNOR-GENERAL DELIVERS LECTURE – Governor General Mary Simon, in Calgary was scheduled to deliver the 19th annual LaFontaine-Baldwin Lecture, followed by a moderated Q&A session on the lecture’s theme: Reconciliation and the evolution of Canada.

On Thursday’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, The Globe’s Janice Dickson, who is in Kyiv and has been travelling to different regions of Ukraine for the past two weeks, talks about how people in the annexed four territories of the country are feeling, and what the new advancements could mean for the war. The Decibel is here.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in Ottawa, held private meetings, chaired the federal cabinet and attended Question Period.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh held a news conference to announce his party’s opposition day motion. This is a motion that the NDP is allowed to present for debate and a vote given the rules of the House. Their intended motion on Thursday deals with grocery costs, and was scheduled, in the House of Commons, to speak on the motion and, later, meet with representatives of Climate Action Network Canada.

TORIES WOULD WIN MORE SEATS THAN LIBERALS – If an election were to be held today, the Conservative Party would win more seats than the Liberals, the latest seat projections from Nanos Research show. Story here from CTV.

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on how Jason Kenney promised fights as Alberta premier, won some and lost a bunch: “Most of all, though, Mr. Kenney sowed needless discontent. Among his gambits was a pointless referendum on equalization. The point is not that premiers shouldn’t volubly stand up for their province. Ms. Notley did. Peter Lougheed did. But Mr. Kenney’s tactics, Alberta against the world, didn’t help anyone, starting with Albertans. In late 2019, this page wondered whether Mr. Kenney’s constant stirring up of Alberta separatist sentiment would stoke a fire he couldn’t contain. That’s exactly what happened. Now, the even-more divisive Danielle Smith and her “Sovereignty Act” may win the UCP contest and become premier, at least until next May’s election. Mr. Kenney may briefly look good in comparison. The bottom line is his time as premier started with promise, but faltered badly. When Mr. Kenney got his hands on the wheel, he put the truck in the ditch.”

Rob Carrick (The Globe and Mail) on how it’s time to level with young people about how housing affordability, as we knew it, is gone forever: “If we level with young adults about housing, we’d suggest they look in these parts of the country for affordable housing, or in new communities on the outer urban fringe of cities elsewhere in the country. We’d talk up the social and financial benefits of co-owing houses with different generations of the same families. We’d show them the math of longer lifespans, which says you can buy a house in your late 30s if you plan to work past 65. Construction of new houses, condos and rental units is much needed and should help with affordability. But let’s not overpromise young adults about their chances of owning houses without compromises that previous generations did not have to make.”

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on the question of why political campaigns keep failing on health care even though it is a top concern for voters: “In the space of less than six months, the governments of Canada’s two largest provinces have been re-elected in landslides after campaigns that gave short shrift to the issue the voters deem most important. Most Quebeckers think their health care system is decrepit, and that François Legault’s Coalition Avenir Québec is doing a poor job of managing it. But they handed him a big majority government on Monday. Ontarians also think health care is the most important issue. Many are concerned that the province’s system is falling into disarray – because it is. But Doug Ford walked to a massive majority in June. What is remarkable is that health care played such a small role in each election campaign. The opposition parties didn’t make a big deal out of it.”

Kelly Cryderman (The Globe and Mail) on Jason Kenney warning against listening to `extreme voices’ in final days as premier: “Jason Kenney is soon to depart as Alberta’s Premier. But he’s worried about political stability in the province, and he’s urging his fellow United Conservative Party members to move beyond the divisive politics of the pandemic – lest they completely lose the confidence of mainstream voters. In a wide-ranging exit interview on Wednesday, the often-polarizing Premier also said he will sit as MLA for Calgary Lougheed for “a period of time,” but won’t run in the next Alberta election. In May, he received only a slight majority of support from party members in a leadership review, and announced he would step down as Premier once a new party leader was selected.”

Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on how Ontario and Quebec must act fast to address looming electricity shortages: “Canadians have been spared the electricity-price spikes experienced in Europe as consumers and businesses there now bear the brunt of years of myopic planning and complacency, which left the continent far too dependent on Russian energy. We must not gloat. Policy-makers here have not been any more prescient in recent years than the Europeans in ensuring Canada can generate enough power, especially of the non-carbon-emitting variety, to meet demand at a reasonable cost. And it may be only a matter of time before we face an electricity-supply crunch, too. Canadians have been spared the electricity-price spikes experienced in Europe as consumers and businesses there now bear the brunt of years of myopic planning and complacency, which left the continent far too dependent on Russian energy.”

Rona Ambrose (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how Hockey Canada is secretive and unaccountable and it’s time for new leadership: “I fully support the Minister of Sport, Pascale St-Onge, in her view that Hockey Canada needs new leadership. I encourage her to be resolute in her approach to dealing with this damaged and broken institution. To be clear, institutions can be reformed, but only with the right people leading them. I learned that lesson when I pushed for mandatory training on the handling of sexual assault cases for new, federally appointed judges (the requirement faced four years of parliamentary pushback before receiving royal assent). The leadership of Hockey Canada has failed the victims at the heart of the devastating sexual assault allegations against players on the 2003 and 2018 junior national teams. As this story unfolds, there is a high potential for retraumatization.”

Emilie Nicolas (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how François Legault’s win reveals a Quebec split in two: “Montreal is an island. This is a geographical fact, but now more than ever, it is also a social and political reality. Montreal is an island of red and orange, floating in an endless ocean of blue. Or so it appears, if you looked at the electoral map of Quebec the morning after the last provincial campaign. Urban and rural voting habits tend to differ across the country – not just in Quebec. But a new phenomenon is at play here. Not so long ago, when the Liberals and the Parti Québécois were the dominant forces in Quebec politics, neither could find a pathway to a majority without a decent representation in the metropolis. Even Maurice Duplessis, who ruled over Quebec with an iron fist during the 1940s and 50s, used to hold more ridings in Montreal than Premier François Legault now has. This is saying a lot, given that there were fewer ridings in the city, and fewer ridings overall back then.”

